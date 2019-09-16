16 September 2019 16:13

GRT : Appointment of an Independent Non-Executive Director to the Board:

Growthpoint Properties Limited

Approved as a REIT by the JSE

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration number 1987/004988/06)

Share code: GRT ISIN ZAE000179420

("Growthpoint")









Announcement Regarding the Appointment of an Independent Non-Executive Director

to the Board





In terms of paragraph 3.59 of the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited, shareholders are

advised that the Board of Directors of Growthpoint, on 10 September 2019 resolved to invite

Ms Cristina Teixeira to join the Board as Independent Non-executive Director. Ms Teixeira has

today accepted this invitation. Growthpoint welcomes her to the Board and looks forward to

her contribution to the Company.









Date: 16 September 2019









Investec Bank Limited

Sponsor to Growthpoint





Date: 16/09/2019 04:14:00

Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE').

The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of

the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct,

indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,

information disseminated through SENS.