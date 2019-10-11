|
GRT : Dealimgs in securities by Directors, Executives of a Major subsidiary and treasury shares:
Growthpoint Properties Limited
Approved as a REIT by the JSE
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
Registration number 1987/004988/06
ISIN: ZAE000179420
JSE Share code: GRT
('Growthpoint' or 'the Company')
DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY DIRECTORS, EXECUTIVES OF A MAJOR SUBSIDIARY AND
TREASURY SHARES
In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following
information is disclosed in relation to the distribution reinvestment
alternative in respect of the final dividend of 112.3 cents per share for
the six month period ended 30 June 2019, pursuant to which new
Growthpoint shares were allotted and issued (i.e. as off-market
transactions) at R21.75 per share on 9 October 2019 to the following
parties who elected this alternative:
Director : Mr JC Hayward
Company : Growthpoint Properties Limited
Date of transaction : 9 October 2019
Nature of transaction : New allotment-Distribution Reinvestment
Number of securities : 5 022
Class of securities : Ordinary Shares
Total value of transaction : R109 228.50
Nature of interest : Direct, beneficial
Clearance obtained : Yes
Director : Mr G Volkel
Company : Growthpoint Properties Limited
Date of transaction : 9 October 2019
Nature of transaction : New allotment-Distribution Reinvestment
Number of securities : 1 290
Class of securities : Ordinary Shares
Total value of transaction : R28 075.00
Nature of interest : Direct, beneficial
Clearance obtained : Yes
Executive of major : Mr W van Antwerpen
subsidiary
Subsidiary : Growthpoint Management Services (Pty) Ltd
Company : Growthpoint Properties Limited
Date of transaction : 9 October 2019
Nature of transaction : New allotment-Distribution Reinvestment
Number of securities : 970
Class of securities : Ordinary Shares
Total value of transaction : R21 097.50
Nature of interest : Indirect, non-beneficial
Clearance obtained : Yes
Executive of major : Mr E Taylor
subsidiary
Subsidiary : Growthpoint Management Services (Pty) Ltd
Company : Growthpoint Properties Limited
Date of transaction : 9 October 2019
Nature of transaction : New allotment-Distribution Reinvestment
Number of securities : 2 652
Class of securities : Ordinary Shares
Total value of transaction : R57 681.00
Nature of interest : Indirect, non-beneficial
Clearance obtained : Yes
Treasury shares : Growthpoint Management Services Pty Ltd
Date of transaction : 9 October 2019
Nature of transaction : New allotment-Distribution Reinvestment
Number of securities : 1 017 974
Class of securities : Ordinary Shares
Total value of transaction : R22 140 934.50
Nature of interest : Direct, non-beneficial
Clearance obtained : Yes
Sandton
11 October 2019
Sponsor
Investec Bank Limited
Date: 11/10/2019 04:00:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE').
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct,
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
information disseminated through SENS.