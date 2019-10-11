GRT : Dealimgs in securities by Directors, Executives of a Major subsidiary and treasury shares: Growthpoint Properties Limited Approved as a REIT by the JSE (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Registration number 1987/004988/06 ISIN: ZAE000179420 JSE Share code: GRT ('Growthpoint' or 'the Company') DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY DIRECTORS, EXECUTIVES OF A MAJOR SUBSIDIARY AND TREASURY SHARES In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following information is disclosed in relation to the distribution reinvestment alternative in respect of the final dividend of 112.3 cents per share for the six month period ended 30 June 2019, pursuant to which new Growthpoint shares were allotted and issued (i.e. as off-market transactions) at R21.75 per share on 9 October 2019 to the following parties who elected this alternative: Director : Mr JC Hayward Company : Growthpoint Properties Limited Date of transaction : 9 October 2019 Nature of transaction : New allotment-Distribution Reinvestment Number of securities : 5 022 Class of securities : Ordinary Shares Total value of transaction : R109 228.50 Nature of interest : Direct, beneficial Clearance obtained : Yes Director : Mr G Volkel Company : Growthpoint Properties Limited Date of transaction : 9 October 2019 Nature of transaction : New allotment-Distribution Reinvestment Number of securities : 1 290 Class of securities : Ordinary Shares Total value of transaction : R28 075.00 Nature of interest : Direct, beneficial Clearance obtained : Yes Executive of major : Mr W van Antwerpen subsidiary Subsidiary : Growthpoint Management Services (Pty) Ltd Company : Growthpoint Properties Limited Date of transaction : 9 October 2019 Nature of transaction : New allotment-Distribution Reinvestment Number of securities : 970 Class of securities : Ordinary Shares Total value of transaction : R21 097.50 Nature of interest : Indirect, non-beneficial Clearance obtained : Yes Executive of major : Mr E Taylor subsidiary Subsidiary : Growthpoint Management Services (Pty) Ltd Company : Growthpoint Properties Limited Date of transaction : 9 October 2019 Nature of transaction : New allotment-Distribution Reinvestment Number of securities : 2 652 Class of securities : Ordinary Shares Total value of transaction : R57 681.00 Nature of interest : Indirect, non-beneficial Clearance obtained : Yes Treasury shares : Growthpoint Management Services Pty Ltd Date of transaction : 9 October 2019 Nature of transaction : New allotment-Distribution Reinvestment Number of securities : 1 017 974 Class of securities : Ordinary Shares Total value of transaction : R22 140 934.50 Nature of interest : Direct, non-beneficial Clearance obtained : Yes Sandton 11 October 2019 Sponsor Investec Bank Limited Date: 11/10/2019 04:00:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.