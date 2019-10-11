Log in
GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES LIMITED

(GRTJ)
GRT : Dealimgs in securities by Directors, Executives of a Major subsidiary and treasury shares

10/11/2019
GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES LIMITED - GRT : Dealimgs in securities by Directors, Executives of a Major subsidiary and treasury shares
11 October 2019 16:00 
GRT : Dealimgs in securities by Directors, Executives of a Major subsidiary and treasury shares: 
Growthpoint Properties Limited
Approved as a REIT by the JSE
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
Registration number 1987/004988/06
ISIN: ZAE000179420
JSE Share code: GRT
('Growthpoint' or 'the Company')

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY DIRECTORS, EXECUTIVES OF A MAJOR SUBSIDIARY AND
TREASURY SHARES

In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following
information is disclosed in relation to the distribution reinvestment
alternative in respect of the final dividend of 112.3 cents per share for
the six month period ended 30 June 2019, pursuant to which new
Growthpoint shares were allotted and issued (i.e. as off-market
transactions) at R21.75 per share on 9 October 2019 to the following
parties who elected this alternative:


Director                        :   Mr JC Hayward
Company                         :   Growthpoint Properties Limited
Date of transaction             :   9 October 2019
Nature of transaction           :   New allotment-Distribution Reinvestment
Number of securities            :   5 022
Class of securities             :   Ordinary Shares
Total value of transaction      :   R109 228.50
Nature of interest              :   Direct, beneficial
Clearance obtained              :   Yes

Director                        :   Mr G Volkel
Company                         :   Growthpoint Properties Limited
Date of transaction             :   9 October 2019
Nature of transaction           :   New allotment-Distribution Reinvestment
Number of securities            :   1 290
Class of securities             :   Ordinary Shares
Total value of transaction      :   R28 075.00
Nature of interest              :   Direct, beneficial
Clearance obtained              :   Yes

Executive of major              :   Mr W van Antwerpen
subsidiary
Subsidiary                      :   Growthpoint Management Services (Pty) Ltd
Company                         :   Growthpoint Properties Limited
Date of transaction             :   9 October 2019
Nature of transaction           :   New allotment-Distribution Reinvestment
Number of securities            :   970
Class of securities             :   Ordinary Shares
Total value of transaction      :   R21 097.50
Nature of interest              :   Indirect, non-beneficial
Clearance obtained              :   Yes

Executive of major              :   Mr E Taylor
subsidiary
Subsidiary                      :   Growthpoint Management Services (Pty) Ltd
Company                         :   Growthpoint Properties Limited
Date of transaction             :   9 October 2019
Nature of transaction           :   New allotment-Distribution Reinvestment
Number of securities            :   2 652
Class of securities             :   Ordinary Shares
Total value of transaction      :   R57 681.00
Nature of interest              :   Indirect, non-beneficial
Clearance obtained              :   Yes

Treasury shares                 :   Growthpoint Management Services Pty Ltd
Date of transaction             :   9 October 2019
Nature of transaction           :   New allotment-Distribution Reinvestment
Number of securities            :   1 017 974
Class of securities             :   Ordinary Shares
Total value of transaction      :   R22 140 934.50
Nature of interest              :   Direct, non-beneficial
Clearance obtained              :   Yes



Sandton
11 October 2019

Sponsor
Investec Bank Limited

Date: 11/10/2019 04:00:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

Growthpoint Properties Limited published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 14:40:04 UTC
Financials (ZAR)
Sales 2020 10 255 M
EBIT 2020 10 097 M
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 49 656 M
Yield 2020 9,87%
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 11,3x
EV / Sales2021 10,9x
Capitalization 66 270 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 24,10  ZAR
Last Close Price 22,46  ZAR
Spread / Highest target 15,8%
Spread / Average Target 7,32%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leon Norbert Sasse Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jacobus Francois Marais Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Engelbert Binedell Chief Operations Officer
Gerald Völkel Financial Director & Executive Director
Alec L. Davis Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES LIMITED-3.27%4 400
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)62.30%48 534
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.22.63%27 220
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION24.89%25 054
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES33.75%17 481
W. P. CAREY INC.39.53%15 571
