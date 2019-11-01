GRT : Dealings in securities by prescribed officers: Growthpoint Properties Limited Approved as a REIT by the JSE Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Registration number 1987/004988/06 ISIN: ZAE000179420 JSE Share code: GRT ('Growthpoint') DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY PRESCRIBED OFFICERS In compliance with the JSE Listings Requirements, the following information is disclosed. Prescribed Officer : Mr G Muchanya Company : Growthpoint Properties Limited Subsidiary Company Growthpoint Management Services (Pty) Ltd Date of transaction : 28 October 2019 Nature of transaction : On-market sale Number of securities : 28 117 Class of securities : Ordinary Shares Price : 22.28 Total value of transaction : R626 446.76 Nature of interest : Direct, beneficial Clearance obtained : Yes Prescribed Officer : Mr G Muchanya Company : Growthpoint Properties Limited Subsidiary Company Growthpoint Management Services (Pty) Ltd Date of transaction : 30 October 2019 Nature of transaction : On-market sale Number of securities : 15 000 Class of securities : Ordinary Shares Price : 21.89 Total value of transaction : R328 350.00 Nature of interest : Direct, beneficial Clearance obtained : Yes Prescribed Officer : Mr N Schloss Company : Growthpoint Properties Limited Subsidiary Company Growthpoint Management Services (Pty) Ltd Date of transaction : 31 October 2019 Nature of transaction : On-market sale Number of securities : 39 036 Class of securities : Ordinary Shares Price : 22.00 Total value of transaction : R858 792.00 Nature of interest : Direct, beneficial Clearance obtained : Yes Sandton 1 Novemember 2019 Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited Date: 01/11/2019 11:07:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.