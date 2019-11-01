|
GRT : Dealings in securities by prescribed officers:
Growthpoint Properties Limited
Approved as a REIT by the JSE
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
Registration number 1987/004988/06
ISIN: ZAE000179420
JSE Share code: GRT
('Growthpoint')
DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY PRESCRIBED OFFICERS
In compliance with the JSE Listings Requirements, the following information is
disclosed.
Prescribed Officer : Mr G Muchanya
Company : Growthpoint Properties Limited
Subsidiary Company Growthpoint Management Services (Pty) Ltd
Date of transaction : 28 October 2019
Nature of transaction : On-market sale
Number of securities : 28 117
Class of securities : Ordinary Shares
Price : 22.28
Total value of transaction : R626 446.76
Nature of interest : Direct, beneficial
Clearance obtained : Yes
Prescribed Officer : Mr G Muchanya
Company : Growthpoint Properties Limited
Subsidiary Company Growthpoint Management Services (Pty) Ltd
Date of transaction : 30 October 2019
Nature of transaction : On-market sale
Number of securities : 15 000
Class of securities : Ordinary Shares
Price : 21.89
Total value of transaction : R328 350.00
Nature of interest : Direct, beneficial
Clearance obtained : Yes
Prescribed Officer : Mr N Schloss
Company : Growthpoint Properties Limited
Subsidiary Company Growthpoint Management Services (Pty) Ltd
Date of transaction : 31 October 2019
Nature of transaction : On-market sale
Number of securities : 39 036
Class of securities : Ordinary Shares
Price : 22.00
Total value of transaction : R858 792.00
Nature of interest : Direct, beneficial
Clearance obtained : Yes
Sandton
1 Novemember 2019
Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited
Date: 01/11/2019 11:07:00
