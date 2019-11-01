Log in
GRT : Dealings in securities by prescribed officers

11/01/2019 | 05:53pm EDT
GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES LIMITED - GRT : Dealings in securities by prescribed officers
1 November 2019 11:07 
GRT : Dealings in securities by prescribed officers: 
Growthpoint Properties Limited
Approved as a REIT by the JSE
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
Registration number 1987/004988/06
ISIN: ZAE000179420
JSE Share code: GRT
('Growthpoint')


DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY PRESCRIBED OFFICERS

In compliance with the JSE Listings Requirements, the following information is
disclosed.

Prescribed Officer                  : Mr G Muchanya
Company                             : Growthpoint Properties Limited
Subsidiary Company                    Growthpoint Management Services (Pty) Ltd
Date of transaction                 : 28 October 2019
Nature of transaction               : On-market sale
Number of securities                : 28 117
Class of securities                 : Ordinary Shares
Price                               : 22.28
Total value of transaction          : R626 446.76
Nature of interest                  : Direct, beneficial
Clearance obtained                  : Yes

Prescribed Officer                  : Mr G Muchanya
Company                             : Growthpoint Properties Limited
Subsidiary Company                    Growthpoint Management Services (Pty) Ltd
Date of transaction                 : 30 October 2019
Nature of transaction               : On-market sale
Number of securities                : 15 000
Class of securities                 : Ordinary Shares
Price                               : 21.89
Total value of transaction          : R328 350.00
Nature of interest                  : Direct, beneficial
Clearance obtained                  : Yes


Prescribed Officer                  : Mr N Schloss
Company                             : Growthpoint Properties Limited
Subsidiary Company                    Growthpoint Management Services (Pty) Ltd
Date of transaction                 : 31 October 2019
Nature of transaction               : On-market sale
Number of securities                : 39 036
Class of securities                 : Ordinary Shares
Price                               : 22.00
Total value of transaction          : R858 792.00
Nature of interest                  : Direct, beneficial
Clearance obtained                  : Yes



Sandton

1 Novemember 2019
Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited

Date: 01/11/2019 11:07:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

Growthpoint Properties Limited published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 21:52:01 UTC
