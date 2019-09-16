Log in
GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES LIMITED

(GRTJ)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 09/16
24.07 ZAR   +2.91%
09/16/2019

16 September 2019 16:14

GRT : Posting of share re-investment alternative circular:
Growthpoint Properties Limited
Approved as a REIT by the JSE
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number 1987/004988/06)
Share code: GRT ISIN ZAE000179420
("Growthpoint")

POSTING OF SHARE RE-INVESTMENT ALTERNATIVE CIRCULAR

In its financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2019 announced on SENS on Wednesday,
11 September 2019, Growthpoint announced the declaration of a final dividend to its shareholders
("Shareholders") with the election to reinvest the net cash dividend of 112.3 cents per share after the
deduction of the applicable dividend withholding tax, in return for Growthpoint shares ("Share Re-investment
Alternative"), failing which they will receive the net cash dividend in respect of all or part of their
shareholding.

Shareholders are advised that a circular ("Circular") containing details of the Share Re-investment Alternative
has been posted to Growthpoint Shareholders today, Monday 16 September 2019. The Circular is also available
on the Growthpoint website (www.growthpoint.co.za).

The Share Re-investment Alternative issue price and finalisation information will be released on SENS on
Monday, 23 September 2019.

Sandton
16 September 2019

Corporate Advisor and Sponsor to Growthpoint
Investec Bank Limited

Date: 16/09/2019 04:15:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE').
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct,
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
information disseminated through SENS.

Growthpoint Properties Limited published this content on 16 September 2019
