GRT : Posting of share re-investment alternative circular:

Growthpoint Properties Limited

Approved as a REIT by the JSE

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration number 1987/004988/06)

Share code: GRT ISIN ZAE000179420

("Growthpoint")





POSTING OF SHARE RE-INVESTMENT ALTERNATIVE CIRCULAR





In its financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2019 announced on SENS on Wednesday,

11 September 2019, Growthpoint announced the declaration of a final dividend to its shareholders

("Shareholders") with the election to reinvest the net cash dividend of 112.3 cents per share after the

deduction of the applicable dividend withholding tax, in return for Growthpoint shares ("Share Re-investment

Alternative"), failing which they will receive the net cash dividend in respect of all or part of their

shareholding.





Shareholders are advised that a circular ("Circular") containing details of the Share Re-investment Alternative

has been posted to Growthpoint Shareholders today, Monday 16 September 2019. The Circular is also available

on the Growthpoint website (www.growthpoint.co.za).





The Share Re-investment Alternative issue price and finalisation information will be released on SENS on

Monday, 23 September 2019.





Sandton

16 September 2019





Corporate Advisor and Sponsor to Growthpoint

Investec Bank Limited





