GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES LIMITED

(GRT)
Growthpoint Properties : Dealing in securities by a Director of the Company

03/19/2020 | 04:44am EDT
19 March 2020 10:14 
Dealing in securities by a Director of the Company: 
Growthpoint Properties Limited
Approved as a REIT by the JSE
(Incorporated in the Republic of South
Africa)
(Registration number 1987/004988/06)
Share code: GRT ISIN ZAE000179420
('Growthpoint')

DEALING IN SECURITIES BY A DIRECTOR OF THE COMPANY

In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the
following information is disclosed:

Director                         :   Mzolisi Diliza
Position                         :   Non-Executive Director

Date of transaction              :   17 March 2020
Class of securities              :   Ordinary shares in
                                     Growthpoint Properties Ltd
Nature of transactions           :   Off-market collar hedge over
                                     5 577 940 ordinary shares of
                                     the Company with a put strike
                                     price of R14.00 and a call
                                     strike price of R19.60 and
                                     expiry on 31 March 2023 by
                                     Quick Leap Investments (Pty)
                                     Ltd
Value of Transaction             :   R78,091,160.00

Nature of interest               :   Indirect beneficial
Clearance obtained               :   Yes

Date of transaction              :   17 March 2020
Class of securities              :   Ordinary shares in
                                     Growthpoint Properties Ltd
Nature of transactions           :   Off-market collar hedge over
                                     5 577 940 ordinary shares of
                                     the Company with a put strike
                                     price of R14.00 and a call
                                     strike price of R19.60 and
                                     expiry on 16 May 2023 by
                                     Quick Leap Investments (Pty)
                                     Ltd
Value of Transaction             :   R78,091,160.00


Nature of interest               :   Indirect beneficial
Clearance obtained               :   Yes

Date of transaction              :   17 March 2020
Class of securities              :   Ordinary shares in
                                     Growthpoint Properties Ltd
Nature of transactions           :   Off-market collar hedge over
                                     5 577 940 ordinary shares of
                                     the Company with a put strike
                                     price of R14.00 and a call
                                     strike price of R19.60 and
                                     expiry on 30 June 2023 by
                                     Quick Leap Investments (Pty)
                                     Ltd
Value of transaction             :   R78,091,160.00
Nature of interest               :   Indirect beneficial
Clearance obtained               :   Yes



Mr Diliza entered into a financing agreement with a financial
institution which consists of a loan agreement securitised by
a simultaneous collar hedge and equity lending transaction.

The proceeds of the loan will be utilized to settle an
outstanding financial obligation.


19 March 2020

Sponsor
Investec Bank Limited

Date: 19-03-2020 10:14:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

Growthpoint Properties Limited published this content on 19 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2020 08:43:02 UTC
