Growthpoint Properties : Dealing in securities by a Director of the Company

Dealing in securities by a Director of the Company:
Growthpoint Properties Limited
Approved as a REIT by the JSE
(Incorporated in the Republic of South
Africa)
(Registration number 1987/004988/06)
Share code: GRT ISIN ZAE000179420
('Growthpoint')
In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the
following information is disclosed:
Director : Mzolisi Diliza
Position : Non-Executive Director
Date of transaction : 17 March 2020
Class of securities : Ordinary shares in
Growthpoint Properties Ltd
Nature of transactions : Off-market collar hedge over
5 577 940 ordinary shares of
the Company with a put strike
price of R14.00 and a call
strike price of R19.60 and
expiry on 31 March 2023 by
Quick Leap Investments (Pty)
Ltd
Value of Transaction : R78,091,160.00
Nature of interest : Indirect beneficial
Clearance obtained : Yes
Date of transaction : 17 March 2020
Class of securities : Ordinary shares in
Growthpoint Properties Ltd
Nature of transactions : Off-market collar hedge over
5 577 940 ordinary shares of
the Company with a put strike
price of R14.00 and a call
strike price of R19.60 and
expiry on 16 May 2023 by
Quick Leap Investments (Pty)
Ltd
Value of Transaction : R78,091,160.00
Nature of interest : Indirect beneficial
Clearance obtained : Yes
Date of transaction : 17 March 2020
Class of securities : Ordinary shares in
Growthpoint Properties Ltd
Nature of transactions : Off-market collar hedge over
5 577 940 ordinary shares of
the Company with a put strike
price of R14.00 and a call
strike price of R19.60 and
expiry on 30 June 2023 by
Quick Leap Investments (Pty)
Ltd
Value of transaction : R78,091,160.00
Nature of interest : Indirect beneficial
Clearance obtained : Yes
Mr Diliza entered into a financing agreement with a financial
institution which consists of a loan agreement securitised by
a simultaneous collar hedge and equity lending transaction.
The proceeds of the loan will be utilized to settle an
outstanding financial obligation.
19 March 2020
Sponsor
Investec Bank Limited
Date: 19-03-2020 10:14:00
