Growthpoint Properties : Dealing in securities by a Director of the Company

Dealing in securities by a Director of the Company: Dealing in securities by a Director of the Company Growthpoint Properties Limited Approved as a REIT by the JSE (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1987/004988/06) Share code: GRT ISIN ZAE000179420 ('Growthpoint') DEALING IN SECURITIES BY A DIRECTOR OF THE COMPANY In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following information is disclosed: Director : Mzolisi Diliza Position : Non-Executive Director Date of transaction : 17 March 2020 Class of securities : Ordinary shares in Growthpoint Properties Ltd Nature of transactions : Off-market collar hedge over 5 577 940 ordinary shares of the Company with a put strike price of R14.00 and a call strike price of R19.60 and expiry on 31 March 2023 by Quick Leap Investments (Pty) Ltd Value of Transaction : R78,091,160.00 Nature of interest : Indirect beneficial Clearance obtained : Yes Date of transaction : 17 March 2020 Class of securities : Ordinary shares in Growthpoint Properties Ltd Nature of transactions : Off-market collar hedge over 5 577 940 ordinary shares of the Company with a put strike price of R14.00 and a call strike price of R19.60 and expiry on 16 May 2023 by Quick Leap Investments (Pty) Ltd Value of Transaction : R78,091,160.00 Nature of interest : Indirect beneficial Clearance obtained : Yes Date of transaction : 17 March 2020 Class of securities : Ordinary shares in Growthpoint Properties Ltd Nature of transactions : Off-market collar hedge over 5 577 940 ordinary shares of the Company with a put strike price of R14.00 and a call strike price of R19.60 and expiry on 30 June 2023 by Quick Leap Investments (Pty) Ltd Value of transaction : R78,091,160.00 Nature of interest : Indirect beneficial Clearance obtained : Yes Mr Diliza entered into a financing agreement with a financial institution which consists of a loan agreement securitised by a simultaneous collar hedge and equity lending transaction. The proceeds of the loan will be utilized to settle an outstanding financial obligation. 19 March 2020 Sponsor Investec Bank Limited Date: 19-03-2020 10:14:00