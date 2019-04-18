Log in
GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES LIMITED

Growthpoint Properties : Dealings in Securities by a Director

04/18/2019 | 11:28am EDT
Dealings in Securities by a Director

Growthpoint Properties Limited
Approved as a REIT by the JSE
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
Registration number 1987/004988/06
ISIN: ZAE000179420
JSE Share code: GRT
("Growthpoint")


DEALING IN SECURITIES BY A DIRECTOR

In compliance with the       JSE   Limited       Listings   Requirements,   the   following
information is disclosed:


Director                                     :   Mr G Völkel
Company                                      :   Growthpoint Properties Limited
Date of transaction                          :   16 April 2019
Nature of transaction                        :   On-market sale
Number of securities                         :   25,000
Class of securities                          :   Ordinary Shares
Selling price                                :   R24.73
Total value of transaction                   :   R618 250.00
Nature of interest                           :   Direct, beneficial
Clearance obtained                           :   Yes



Sandton

18 April 2019
Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited

