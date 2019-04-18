Growthpoint Properties : Dealings in Securities by a Director

GRT 201904180044A Dealings in Securities by a Director Growthpoint Properties Limited Approved as a REIT by the JSE Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Registration number 1987/004988/06 ISIN: ZAE000179420 JSE Share code: GRT ("Growthpoint") DEALING IN SECURITIES BY A DIRECTOR In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following information is disclosed: Director : Mr G Völkel Company : Growthpoint Properties Limited Date of transaction : 16 April 2019 Nature of transaction : On-market sale Number of securities : 25,000 Class of securities : Ordinary Shares Selling price : R24.73 Total value of transaction : R618 250.00 Nature of interest : Direct, beneficial Clearance obtained : Yes Sandton 18 April 2019 Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited Date: 18/04/2019 05:05:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.