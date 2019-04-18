Growthpoint Properties : Dealings in Securities by a Director

GRT 201904180044A
Dealings in Securities by a Director
Growthpoint Properties Limited
Approved as a REIT by the JSE
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
Registration number 1987/004988/06
ISIN: ZAE000179420
JSE Share code: GRT
("Growthpoint")
DEALING IN SECURITIES BY A DIRECTOR
In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following
information is disclosed:
Director : Mr G Völkel
Company : Growthpoint Properties Limited
Date of transaction : 16 April 2019
Nature of transaction : On-market sale
Number of securities : 25,000
Class of securities : Ordinary Shares
Selling price : R24.73
Total value of transaction : R618 250.00
Nature of interest : Direct, beneficial
Clearance obtained : Yes
Sandton
18 April 2019
Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited
Date: 18/04/2019 05:05:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE').
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct,
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
information disseminated through SENS.
Disclaimer
Growthpoint Properties Limited published this content on 18 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2019 15:27:01 UTC