Growthpoint Properties : Dealings in securities by a Director and Executives of a major subsidiary

GRT 201904100031A Dealings in securities by a Director and Executives of a major subsidiary Growthpoint Properties Limited Approved as a REIT by the JSE Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Registration number 1987/004988/06 ISIN: ZAE000179420 JSE Share code: GRT ('Growthpoint') DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY A DIRECTOR AND EXECUTIVES OF A MAJOR SUBSIDIARY In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following information is disclosed Executive : Ms L Turner Company : Growthpoint Properties Limited Subsidiary company : Growthpoint Management Services (Pty) Ltd Date of transaction : 5 April 2019 Nature of transaction : On-market sale of ordinary shares pursuant to the exercise on 5 April 2019 of nil cost options awarded under the Growthpoint Staff Incentive Scheme on 1 April 2016. Number of securities : 5,058 Class of securities : Ordinary Shares Selling price : R24.09 Highest trading price : R24.09 Lowest trading price : R24.09 Total value of transaction : R121,847.22 Nature of interest : Direct, beneficial Clearance obtained : Yes Sandton 10 April 2019 Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited Date: 10/04/2019 12:26:00