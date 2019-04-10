Growthpoint Properties : Dealings in securities by a Director and Executives of a major subsidiary

|
Dealings in securities by a Director and Executives of a major subsidiary
Growthpoint Properties Limited
Approved as a REIT by the JSE
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
Registration number 1987/004988/06
ISIN: ZAE000179420
JSE Share code: GRT
('Growthpoint')
DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY A DIRECTOR AND EXECUTIVES OF A MAJOR SUBSIDIARY
In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following
information is disclosed
Executive : Ms L Turner
Company : Growthpoint Properties Limited
Subsidiary company : Growthpoint Management Services (Pty) Ltd
Date of transaction : 5 April 2019
Nature of transaction : On-market sale of ordinary shares pursuant
to the exercise on 5 April 2019 of nil cost
options awarded under the Growthpoint Staff
Incentive Scheme on 1 April 2016.
Number of securities : 5,058
Class of securities : Ordinary Shares
Selling price : R24.09
Highest trading price : R24.09
Lowest trading price : R24.09
Total value of transaction : R121,847.22
Nature of interest : Direct, beneficial
Clearance obtained : Yes
Sandton
10 April 2019
Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited
