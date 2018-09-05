Growthpoint Properties : Interest Payment Announcement

5 September 2018 9:00
Growthpoint - Interest Payment Announcement
GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES LIMITED
(Incorporated with limited liability in the Republic of South Africa under registration number 1987/004988/06)
(Bond issuer code: GRT)
("Growthpoint" or the "company")
INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATION
Bondholders are advised of the following interest payments:
Bond code: GRT24G
ISIN: ZAG000150137
Coupon: 8.307%
Interest period: 11 June 2018 to 09 September 2018
Payment date: 10 September 2018
Interest amount due: ZAR 6,213,180.82
Bond code: GRT25G
ISIN: ZAG000150111
Coupon: 8.607%
Interest period: 11 June 2018 to 09 September 2018
Payment date: 10 September 2018
Interest amount due: ZAR 5,150,051.51
Bond code: GRT26G
ISIN: ZAG000150129
Coupon: 8.917%
Interest period: 11 June 2018 to 09 September 2018
Payment date: 10 September 2018
Interest amount due: ZAR 12,449,597.81
Bond code: GRT18
ISIN: ZAG000142613
Coupon: 8.312%
Interest period: 13 June 2018 to 12 September 2018
Payment date: 13 September 2018
Interest amount due: ZAR 4,190,158.90
Bond code: GRT19
ISIN: ZAG000142621
Coupon: 8.617%
Interest period: 14 June 2018 to 13 September 2018
Payment date: 14 September 2018
Interest amount due: ZAR 13,031,736.99
Bond code: GRT14
ISIN: ZAG000139411
Coupon: 8.647%
Interest period: 15 June 2018 to 16 September 2018
Payment date: 17 September 2018
Interest amount due: ZAR 11,156,762.14
Bond code: GRT08
ISIN: ZAG000117003
Coupon: 8.392%
Interest period: 25 June 2018 to 24 September 2018
Payment date: 25 September 2018
Interest amount due: ZAR 10,555,066.74
Bond code: GRT12
ISIN: ZAG000137597
Coupon: 8.642%
Interest period: 25 June 2018 to 24 September 2018
Payment date: 25 September 2018
Interest amount due: ZAR 5,750,599.89
Bond code: GRT20
ISIN: ZAG000143025
Coupon: 8.808%
Interest period: 03 July 2018 to 02 October 2018
Payment date: 03 October 2018
Interest amount due: ZAR 6,216,276.16
Bond code: GRT21
ISIN: ZAG000143033
Coupon: 9.780%
Interest period: 03 April 2018 to 02 October 2018
Payment date: 03 October 2018
Interest amount due: ZAR 10,758,000.00
05 September 2018
Debt Sponsor
Absa Bank Limited (acting through its Corporate and Investment Bank division)
