Growthpoint Properties : Interest Payment Announcement

GRT21 GRT24G GRT25G GRT26G GRT18 GRT19 GRT14 GRT08 GRT12 GRT20 201809050020A Growthpoint - Interest Payment Announcement GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES LIMITED (Incorporated with limited liability in the Republic of South Africa under registration number 1987/004988/06) (Bond issuer code: GRT) ("Growthpoint" or the "company") INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATION Bondholders are advised of the following interest payments: Bond code: GRT24G ISIN: ZAG000150137 Coupon: 8.307% Interest period: 11 June 2018 to 09 September 2018 Payment date: 10 September 2018 Interest amount due: ZAR 6,213,180.82 Bond code: GRT25G ISIN: ZAG000150111 Coupon: 8.607% Interest period: 11 June 2018 to 09 September 2018 Payment date: 10 September 2018 Interest amount due: ZAR 5,150,051.51 Bond code: GRT26G ISIN: ZAG000150129 Coupon: 8.917% Interest period: 11 June 2018 to 09 September 2018 Payment date: 10 September 2018 Interest amount due: ZAR 12,449,597.81 Bond code: GRT18 ISIN: ZAG000142613 Coupon: 8.312% Interest period: 13 June 2018 to 12 September 2018 Payment date: 13 September 2018 Interest amount due: ZAR 4,190,158.90 Bond code: GRT19 ISIN: ZAG000142621 Coupon: 8.617% Interest period: 14 June 2018 to 13 September 2018 Payment date: 14 September 2018 Interest amount due: ZAR 13,031,736.99 Bond code: GRT14 ISIN: ZAG000139411 Coupon: 8.647% Interest period: 15 June 2018 to 16 September 2018 Payment date: 17 September 2018 Interest amount due: ZAR 11,156,762.14 Bond code: GRT08 ISIN: ZAG000117003 Coupon: 8.392% Interest period: 25 June 2018 to 24 September 2018 Payment date: 25 September 2018 Interest amount due: ZAR 10,555,066.74 Bond code: GRT12 ISIN: ZAG000137597 Coupon: 8.642% Interest period: 25 June 2018 to 24 September 2018 Payment date: 25 September 2018 Interest amount due: ZAR 5,750,599.89 Bond code: GRT20 ISIN: ZAG000143025 Coupon: 8.808% Interest period: 03 July 2018 to 02 October 2018 Payment date: 03 October 2018 Interest amount due: ZAR 6,216,276.16 Bond code: GRT21 ISIN: ZAG000143033 Coupon: 9.780% Interest period: 03 April 2018 to 02 October 2018 Payment date: 03 October 2018 Interest amount due: ZAR 10,758,000.00 05 September 2018 Debt Sponsor Absa Bank Limited (acting through its Corporate and Investment Bank division) Date: 05/09/2018 09:00:00

5 September 2018 9:00