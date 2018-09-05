Log in
News Summary

Growthpoint Properties : Interest Payment Announcement

09/05/2018 | 09:32am CEST
5 September 2018 9:00 
GRT21 GRT24G GRT25G GRT26G GRT18 GRT19 GRT14 GRT08 GRT12 GRT20 201809050020A
Growthpoint - Interest Payment Announcement

GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES LIMITED
(Incorporated with limited liability in the Republic of South Africa under registration number 1987/004988/06)
(Bond issuer code: GRT)
("Growthpoint" or the "company")



INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATION

Bondholders are advised of the following interest payments:



Bond code:               GRT24G
ISIN:                    ZAG000150137
Coupon:                  8.307%
Interest period:         11 June 2018        to   09 September 2018
Payment date:            10 September 2018
Interest amount due:     ZAR 6,213,180.82


Bond code:               GRT25G
ISIN:                    ZAG000150111
Coupon:                  8.607%
Interest period:         11 June 2018        to   09 September 2018
Payment date:            10 September 2018
Interest amount due:     ZAR 5,150,051.51


Bond code:               GRT26G
ISIN:                    ZAG000150129
Coupon:                  8.917%
Interest period:         11 June 2018        to   09 September 2018
Payment date:            10 September 2018
Interest amount due:     ZAR 12,449,597.81


Bond code:               GRT18
ISIN:                    ZAG000142613
Coupon:                  8.312%
Interest period:         13 June 2018        to   12 September 2018
Payment date:            13 September 2018
Interest amount due:     ZAR 4,190,158.90


Bond code:               GRT19
ISIN:                    ZAG000142621
Coupon:                  8.617%
Interest period:         14 June 2018        to   13 September 2018
Payment date:            14 September 2018
Interest amount due:     ZAR 13,031,736.99


Bond code:               GRT14
ISIN:                    ZAG000139411
Coupon:                  8.647%
Interest period:         15 June 2018        to   16 September 2018
Payment date:            17 September 2018
Interest amount due:     ZAR 11,156,762.14


Bond code:               GRT08
ISIN:                    ZAG000117003
Coupon:                  8.392%
Interest period:         25 June 2018        to   24 September 2018
Payment date:            25 September 2018
Interest amount due:     ZAR 10,555,066.74


Bond code:               GRT12
ISIN:                    ZAG000137597
Coupon:                  8.642%
Interest period:         25 June 2018        to   24 September 2018
Payment date:            25 September 2018
Interest amount due:     ZAR 5,750,599.89


Bond code:               GRT20
ISIN:                    ZAG000143025
Coupon:                  8.808%
Interest period:         03 July 2018        to   02 October 2018
Payment date:            03 October 2018
Interest amount due:     ZAR 6,216,276.16


Bond code:               GRT21
ISIN:                    ZAG000143033
Coupon:                  9.780%
Interest period:         03 April 2018       to   02 October 2018
Payment date:            03 October 2018
Interest amount due:     ZAR 10,758,000.00


05 September 2018

Debt Sponsor
Absa Bank Limited (acting through its Corporate and Investment Bank division)

Date: 05/09/2018 09:00:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

Growthpoint Properties Limited published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 07:31:01 UTC
