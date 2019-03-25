Growthpoint Properties : Interest Payment Notification - GRTI

GRT17 GRT21 GRT20 GRT13 GRT15 GRT22 GRT23 GRT16 201903250022A

GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES LIMITED

(Incorporated with limited liability in the Republic of South Africa under registration number 1987/004988/06)

(Bond issuer code: GRTI)

("Growthpoint" or the "company")













INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATION





Bondholders are advised of the following interest payments:













Bond code: GRT20

ISIN: ZAG000143025

Coupon: 9%

Interest period: 03 January 2019 to 02 April 2019

Payment date: 03 April 2019

Interest amount due: ZAR 6,213,698.63





Bond code: GRT21

ISIN: ZAG000143033

Coupon: 9.78%

Interest period: 03 January 2019 to 02 April 2019

Payment date: 03 April 2019

Interest amount due: ZAR 10,758,000.00





Bond code: GRT13

ISIN: ZAG000139403

Coupon: 8.63%

Interest period: 15 January 2019 to 14 April 2019

Payment date: 15 April 2019

Interest amount due: ZAR 5,639,054.79





Bond code: GRT15

ISIN: ZAG000140013

Coupon: 8.65%

Interest period: 15 January 2019 to 14 April 2019

Payment date: 15 April 2019

Interest amount due: ZAR 10,664,383.56





Bond code: GRT22

ISIN: ZAG000147331

Coupon: 8.59%

Interest period: 16 January 2019 to 15 April 2019

Payment date: 16 April 2019

Interest amount due: ZAR 6,354,246.58

Bond code: GRT23

ISIN: ZAG000147349

Coupon: 8,85%

Interest period: 16 January 2019 to 15 April 2019

Payment date: 16 April 2019

Interest amount due: ZAR 11,107,356.16





Bond code: GRT16

ISIN: ZAG000140021

Coupon: 8,89%

Interest period: 17 January 2019 to 16 April 2019

Payment date: 17 April 2019

Interest amount due: ZAR 11,332,923.29





Bond code: GRT17

ISIN: ZAG000140039

Coupon: 10,15%

Interest period: Semi-Annual

Payment date: 17 April 2019

Interest amount due: ZAR 12,687,500.00









25 March 2019









Debt Sponsor

Absa Bank Limited (acting through its Corporate and Investment Bank division)





