Growthpoint Properties : Interest Payment Notification - GRTI

GRT17 GRT21 GRT20 GRT13 GRT15 GRT22 GRT23 GRT16 201903250022A
Interest Payment Notification - GRTI
GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES LIMITED
(Incorporated with limited liability in the Republic of South Africa under registration number 1987/004988/06)
(Bond issuer code: GRTI)
("Growthpoint" or the "company")
INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATION
Bondholders are advised of the following interest payments:
Bond code: GRT20
ISIN: ZAG000143025
Coupon: 9%
Interest period: 03 January 2019 to 02 April 2019
Payment date: 03 April 2019
Interest amount due: ZAR 6,213,698.63
Bond code: GRT21
ISIN: ZAG000143033
Coupon: 9.78%
Interest period: 03 January 2019 to 02 April 2019
Payment date: 03 April 2019
Interest amount due: ZAR 10,758,000.00
Bond code: GRT13
ISIN: ZAG000139403
Coupon: 8.63%
Interest period: 15 January 2019 to 14 April 2019
Payment date: 15 April 2019
Interest amount due: ZAR 5,639,054.79
Bond code: GRT15
ISIN: ZAG000140013
Coupon: 8.65%
Interest period: 15 January 2019 to 14 April 2019
Payment date: 15 April 2019
Interest amount due: ZAR 10,664,383.56
Bond code: GRT22
ISIN: ZAG000147331
Coupon: 8.59%
Interest period: 16 January 2019 to 15 April 2019
Payment date: 16 April 2019
Interest amount due: ZAR 6,354,246.58
Bond code: GRT23
ISIN: ZAG000147349
Coupon: 8,85%
Interest period: 16 January 2019 to 15 April 2019
Payment date: 16 April 2019
Interest amount due: ZAR 11,107,356.16
Bond code: GRT16
ISIN: ZAG000140021
Coupon: 8,89%
Interest period: 17 January 2019 to 16 April 2019
Payment date: 17 April 2019
Interest amount due: ZAR 11,332,923.29
Bond code: GRT17
ISIN: ZAG000140039
Coupon: 10,15%
Interest period: Semi-Annual
Payment date: 17 April 2019
Interest amount due: ZAR 12,687,500.00
25 March 2019
Debt Sponsor
Absa Bank Limited (acting through its Corporate and Investment Bank division)
Date: 25/03/2019 09:00:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE').
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct,
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
information disseminated through SENS.
Disclaimer
Growthpoint Properties Limited published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 09:14:13 UTC