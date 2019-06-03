Log in
Growthpoint Properties : Interest Payment Notification - GRTI

06/03/2019 | 04:29am EDT
GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES LIMITED - Interest Payment Notification - GRTI
3 June 2019 10:00 
GRT24G GRT25G GRT26G GRT28 GRT29 GRT30 GRT18 GRT19 GRT14 GRT08 GRT12 GRT27 201906030034A
Interest Payment Notification - GRTI

GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES LIMITED
(Incorporated with limited liability in the Republic of South Africa under registration number 1987/004988/06)
(Bond issuer code: GRTI)
('Growthpoint' or the 'company')



INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATION

Bondholders are advised of the following interest payments:



Bond code:              GRT24G
ISIN:                   ZAG000150137
Coupon:                 8.54%
Interest period:        11 March 2019                 to   09 June 2019
Payment date:           10 June 2019
Interest amount due:    ZAR 6,387,452.05

Bond code:              GRT25G
ISIN:                   ZAG000150111
Coupon:                 8.84%
Interest period:        11 March 2019                 to   09 June 2019
Payment date:           10 June 2019
Interest amount due:    ZAR 5,289,468.49

Bond code:              GRT26G
ISIN:                   ZAG000150129
Coupon:                 9.15%
Interest period:        11 March 2019                 to   09 June 2019
Payment date:           10 June 2019
Interest amount due:    ZAR 12,774,904.11


Bond code:              GRT28
ISIN:                   ZAG000155987
Coupon:                 8.24%
Interest period:        11 March 2019                 to   09 June 2019
Payment date:           10 June 2019
Interest amount due:    ZAR 4,108,712.33

Bond code:              GRT29
ISIN:                   ZAG000155995
Coupon:                 8.44%
Interest period:        11 March 2019                 to   09 June 2019
Payment date:           10 June 2019
Interest amount due:    ZAR 6,628,290.41


Bond code:              GRT30
ISIN:                  ZAG000156001
Coupon:                8.69%
Interest period:       11 March 2019        to        09 June 2019
Payment date:          10 June 2019
Interest amount due:   ZAR 12,674,305.48


Bond code:             GRT18
ISIN:                  ZAG000142613
Coupon:                8,545%
Interest period:       13 March 2019        to        12 June 2019
Payment date:          13 June 2019
Interest amount due:   ZAR 4,307,616,44


Bond code:             GRT19
ISIN:                  ZAG000142621
Coupon:                8,85%
Interest period:       14 March 2019        to        13 June 2019
Payment date:          14 June 2019
Interest amount due:   ZAR 13,384,109,59


Bond code:             GRT14
ISIN:                  ZAG000139411
Coupon:                8,88%
Interest period:       15 March 2019        to        17 June 2019
Payment date:          18 June 2019
Interest amount due:   ZAR 11,579,276,71


Bond code:             GRT08
ISIN:                  ZAG000117003
Coupon:                8,6%
Interest period:       25 March 2019         to        23 June 2019
Payment date:          24 June 2019
Interest amount due:   ZAR 10,699,106,85
Redemption Amount:     ZAR 499,000,000.00

Bond code:             GRT12
ISIN:                  ZAG000137597
Coupon:                8,85%
Interest period:       25 March 2019         to        23 June 2019
Payment date:          24 June 2019
Interest amount due:   ZAR 5,824,997,26


Bond code:             GRT27
ISIN:                  ZAG000154329
Coupon:                8,45
Interest period:       28 March 2019             to     27 June 2019
Payment date:          28 June 2019
Interest amount due:   ZAR 10 649 315,07


03 June 2019

Debt Sponsor
Absa Bank Limited (acting through its Corporate and Investment Bank division)

Date: 03/06/2019 10:00:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

Growthpoint Properties Limited published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 08:28:01 UTC
