Growthpoint Properties : Interest Payment Notification - GRTI

|
GRT24G GRT25G GRT26G GRT28 GRT29 GRT30 GRT18 GRT19 GRT14 GRT08 GRT12 GRT27 201906030034A
Interest Payment Notification - GRTI
GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES LIMITED
(Incorporated with limited liability in the Republic of South Africa under registration number 1987/004988/06)
(Bond issuer code: GRTI)
('Growthpoint' or the 'company')
INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATION
Bondholders are advised of the following interest payments:
Bond code: GRT24G
ISIN: ZAG000150137
Coupon: 8.54%
Interest period: 11 March 2019 to 09 June 2019
Payment date: 10 June 2019
Interest amount due: ZAR 6,387,452.05
Bond code: GRT25G
ISIN: ZAG000150111
Coupon: 8.84%
Interest period: 11 March 2019 to 09 June 2019
Payment date: 10 June 2019
Interest amount due: ZAR 5,289,468.49
Bond code: GRT26G
ISIN: ZAG000150129
Coupon: 9.15%
Interest period: 11 March 2019 to 09 June 2019
Payment date: 10 June 2019
Interest amount due: ZAR 12,774,904.11
Bond code: GRT28
ISIN: ZAG000155987
Coupon: 8.24%
Interest period: 11 March 2019 to 09 June 2019
Payment date: 10 June 2019
Interest amount due: ZAR 4,108,712.33
Bond code: GRT29
ISIN: ZAG000155995
Coupon: 8.44%
Interest period: 11 March 2019 to 09 June 2019
Payment date: 10 June 2019
Interest amount due: ZAR 6,628,290.41
Bond code: GRT30
ISIN: ZAG000156001
Coupon: 8.69%
Interest period: 11 March 2019 to 09 June 2019
Payment date: 10 June 2019
Interest amount due: ZAR 12,674,305.48
Bond code: GRT18
ISIN: ZAG000142613
Coupon: 8,545%
Interest period: 13 March 2019 to 12 June 2019
Payment date: 13 June 2019
Interest amount due: ZAR 4,307,616,44
Bond code: GRT19
ISIN: ZAG000142621
Coupon: 8,85%
Interest period: 14 March 2019 to 13 June 2019
Payment date: 14 June 2019
Interest amount due: ZAR 13,384,109,59
Bond code: GRT14
ISIN: ZAG000139411
Coupon: 8,88%
Interest period: 15 March 2019 to 17 June 2019
Payment date: 18 June 2019
Interest amount due: ZAR 11,579,276,71
Bond code: GRT08
ISIN: ZAG000117003
Coupon: 8,6%
Interest period: 25 March 2019 to 23 June 2019
Payment date: 24 June 2019
Interest amount due: ZAR 10,699,106,85
Redemption Amount: ZAR 499,000,000.00
Bond code: GRT12
ISIN: ZAG000137597
Coupon: 8,85%
Interest period: 25 March 2019 to 23 June 2019
Payment date: 24 June 2019
Interest amount due: ZAR 5,824,997,26
Bond code: GRT27
ISIN: ZAG000154329
Coupon: 8,45
Interest period: 28 March 2019 to 27 June 2019
Payment date: 28 June 2019
Interest amount due: ZAR 10 649 315,07
03 June 2019
Debt Sponsor
Absa Bank Limited (acting through its Corporate and Investment Bank division)
Date: 03/06/2019 10:00:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE').
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct,
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
information disseminated through SENS.