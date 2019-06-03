Growthpoint Properties : Interest Payment Notification - GRTI

GRT24G GRT25G GRT26G GRT28 GRT29 GRT30 GRT18 GRT19 GRT14 GRT08 GRT12 GRT27 201906030034A Interest Payment Notification - GRTI GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES LIMITED (Incorporated with limited liability in the Republic of South Africa under registration number 1987/004988/06) (Bond issuer code: GRTI) ('Growthpoint' or the 'company') INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATION Bondholders are advised of the following interest payments: Bond code: GRT24G ISIN: ZAG000150137 Coupon: 8.54% Interest period: 11 March 2019 to 09 June 2019 Payment date: 10 June 2019 Interest amount due: ZAR 6,387,452.05 Bond code: GRT25G ISIN: ZAG000150111 Coupon: 8.84% Interest period: 11 March 2019 to 09 June 2019 Payment date: 10 June 2019 Interest amount due: ZAR 5,289,468.49 Bond code: GRT26G ISIN: ZAG000150129 Coupon: 9.15% Interest period: 11 March 2019 to 09 June 2019 Payment date: 10 June 2019 Interest amount due: ZAR 12,774,904.11 Bond code: GRT28 ISIN: ZAG000155987 Coupon: 8.24% Interest period: 11 March 2019 to 09 June 2019 Payment date: 10 June 2019 Interest amount due: ZAR 4,108,712.33 Bond code: GRT29 ISIN: ZAG000155995 Coupon: 8.44% Interest period: 11 March 2019 to 09 June 2019 Payment date: 10 June 2019 Interest amount due: ZAR 6,628,290.41 Bond code: GRT30 ISIN: ZAG000156001 Coupon: 8.69% Interest period: 11 March 2019 to 09 June 2019 Payment date: 10 June 2019 Interest amount due: ZAR 12,674,305.48 Bond code: GRT18 ISIN: ZAG000142613 Coupon: 8,545% Interest period: 13 March 2019 to 12 June 2019 Payment date: 13 June 2019 Interest amount due: ZAR 4,307,616,44 Bond code: GRT19 ISIN: ZAG000142621 Coupon: 8,85% Interest period: 14 March 2019 to 13 June 2019 Payment date: 14 June 2019 Interest amount due: ZAR 13,384,109,59 Bond code: GRT14 ISIN: ZAG000139411 Coupon: 8,88% Interest period: 15 March 2019 to 17 June 2019 Payment date: 18 June 2019 Interest amount due: ZAR 11,579,276,71 Bond code: GRT08 ISIN: ZAG000117003 Coupon: 8,6% Interest period: 25 March 2019 to 23 June 2019 Payment date: 24 June 2019 Interest amount due: ZAR 10,699,106,85 Redemption Amount: ZAR 499,000,000.00 Bond code: GRT12 ISIN: ZAG000137597 Coupon: 8,85% Interest period: 25 March 2019 to 23 June 2019 Payment date: 24 June 2019 Interest amount due: ZAR 5,824,997,26 Bond code: GRT27 ISIN: ZAG000154329 Coupon: 8,45 Interest period: 28 March 2019 to 27 June 2019 Payment date: 28 June 2019 Interest amount due: ZAR 10 649 315,07 03 June 2019 Debt Sponsor Absa Bank Limited (acting through its Corporate and Investment Bank division) Date: 03/06/2019 10:00:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.