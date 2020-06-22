Log in
GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES LIMITED

(GRT)
Growthpoint Properties : Investor Update for the nine months ended 31 March 2020 and COVID-19 Business Update

06/22/2020 | 03:22am EDT
Growthpoint has today published its investor update for the nine months ended 30 March 2020 which also includes a COVID-19 business impact update. A copy of the document can be found on the Company's website on the Investor Relations landing page: growthpoint.co.za/Pages/Investor-Relations.aspx

Growthpoint management will be available for a Q&A conference call at 16:00 (South African time) on 22 June hosted by Absa.

Disclaimer

Growthpoint Properties Limited published this content on 22 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2020 07:21:06 UTC
