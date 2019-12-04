Growthpoint Properties : Partial offer & shares subscription

On 17 October 2019 Growthpoint announced its firm intention to make a partial cash offer for 219 786 924 shares in Capital & Regional plc ('Capreg') and published an offer document setting out the full terms and conditions of the Partial Offer on 7 November 2019 (the 'Offer Document'). For the avoidance of doubt, the definition of Relevant Percentage set out in the Announcement and the Offer Document excludes Subscription Shares and the final Relevant Percentage will be calculated and announced on the basis of the number of Capreg Shares in issue (excluding the Subscription Shares) on the Record Date. The Capreg Shares subject to the Partial Offer represent approximately 30.2 per cent. of the current issued ordinary share capital of Capreg.

The percentages of Capreg Shares referred to in this document are based on a figure of 727 389 117 C&R Shares in issue on 2 December 2019. Defined terms used but not defined in this announcement have the meanings set out in the Offer Document unless otherwise stated.

