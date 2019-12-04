Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Growthpoint Properties Limited    GRTJ   ZAE000179420

GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES LIMITED

(GRTJ)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 12/03
22.51 ZAR   -0.18%
03:23aGROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES : Partial offer & shares subscription
PU
12/02GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES : Interest Payment Notification - GRTI
PU
11/28GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES : Partial offer & share subsciption
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Growthpoint Properties : Partial offer & shares subscription

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/04/2019 | 03:23am EST
On 17 October 2019 Growthpoint announced its firm intention to make a partial cash offer for 219 786 924 shares in Capital & Regional plc ('Capreg') and published an offer document setting out the full terms and conditions of the Partial Offer on 7 November 2019 (the 'Offer Document'). For the avoidance of doubt, the definition of Relevant Percentage set out in the Announcement and the Offer Document excludes Subscription Shares and the final Relevant Percentage will be calculated and announced on the basis of the number of Capreg Shares in issue (excluding the Subscription Shares) on the Record Date. The Capreg Shares subject to the Partial Offer represent approximately 30.2 per cent. of the current issued ordinary share capital of Capreg.

The percentages of Capreg Shares referred to in this document are based on a figure of 727 389 117 C&R Shares in issue on 2 December 2019. Defined terms used but not defined in this announcement have the meanings set out in the Offer Document unless otherwise stated.

Disclaimer

Growthpoint Properties Limited published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 08:22:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES LIM
03:23aGROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES : Partial offer & shares subscription
PU
12/02GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES : Interest Payment Notification - GRTI
PU
11/28GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES : Partial offer & share subsciption
PU
11/01GRT : Dealings in securities by prescribed officers
PU
10/31GRT : Dealings in securities by Executive Directors
PU
10/29GRT : Dealings in securities by a Director of a major subsidiary and prescribed ..
PU
10/28GRT : Disclosure of interest in securities
PU
10/24GRT : Dealings in Securities by a Director and Prescribed Officers
PU
10/22GRT : Dealings in securities by an Executive Director and Prescribed officers
PU
10/14GRT : Dealings in securities by a Directors Associate
PU
More news
Financials (ZAR)
Sales 2020 10 278 M
EBIT 2020 10 097 M
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 9,69%
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 6,46x
Capi. / Sales2021 6,16x
Capitalization 66 418 M
Chart GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Growthpoint Properties Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES LIM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 22,67  ZAR
Last Close Price 22,51  ZAR
Spread / Highest target 3,95%
Spread / Average Target 0,73%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leon Norbert Sasse Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jacobus Francois Marais Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Engelbert Binedell Chief Operations Officer
Gerald Völkel Financial Director & Executive Director
Alec L. Davis Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES LIMITED-3.06%4 531
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)56.74%46 881
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.11.93%24 892
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION19.61%24 604
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES38.50%18 379
W. P. CAREY INC.23.80%14 047
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group