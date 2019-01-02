Log in
Growthpoint Properties : Retirement of company secretary

01/02/2019 | 01:49pm CET
2 January 2019 14:23Notification is hereby given that Mr R A Krabbenhöft has stepped down as the Growthpoint Company Secretary with effect from 31 December 2018, pursuant to his retirement.

Deputy Company Secretary, Ms Margi Pinto, will officiate in that capacity until the Board's next meeting scheduled to be held on 12 March 2019, whereafter a further announcement will be made.
Click here for original article

Disclaimer

Growthpoint Properties Limited published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 12:48:04 UTC
