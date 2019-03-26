Log in
GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES LIMITED

(GRTJ)
Growthpoint Properties : interest payment notification

03/26/2019 | 10:40am EDT
GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES LIMITED - Growthpoint Properties Limited interest payment notification
26 March 2019 14:10 
GRT21 201903260049A
Growthpoint  Properties Limited interest payment notification

GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES LIMITED
(Incorporated with limited liability in the Republic of South Africa under registration number 1987/004988/06)
(Bond issuer code: GRT)
('Growthpoint' or the 'company')



INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATION

Bondholders are advised of the following interest payment:

 Bond code:               GRT21
 ISIN:                    ZAG000143033
 Coupon:                  9.78%
 Interest period:         03 October 2018       to   02 April 2019
 Payment date:            03 April 2019
 Interest amount due:     ZAR 10,758,000.00




26 March 2019


Debt Sponsor
Absa Bank Limited (acting through its Corporate and Investment Bank division)

Date: 26/03/2019 02:10:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

Growthpoint Properties Limited published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 14:39:09 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
