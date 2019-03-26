Growthpoint Properties : interest payment notification

GRT21 201903260049A Growthpoint Properties Limited interest payment notification GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES LIMITED (Incorporated with limited liability in the Republic of South Africa under registration number 1987/004988/06) (Bond issuer code: GRT) ('Growthpoint' or the 'company') INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATION Bondholders are advised of the following interest payment: Bond code: GRT21 ISIN: ZAG000143033 Coupon: 9.78% Interest period: 03 October 2018 to 02 April 2019 Payment date: 03 April 2019 Interest amount due: ZAR 10,758,000.00 26 March 2019 Debt Sponsor Absa Bank Limited (acting through its Corporate and Investment Bank division) Date: 26/03/2019 02:10:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.