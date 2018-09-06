Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  GRSHU    GRSHU   

GRSHU (GRSHU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
No quotes available
-- USD   0.00%
10:51pGORES HOLDINGS : Announces Pricing of $375,000,000 Initial Public O..
BU
SummaryNews 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Gores Holdings III, Inc. : Announces Pricing of $375,000,000 Initial Public Offering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2018 | 10:51pm CEST

Gores Holdings III, Inc. (the “Company”), a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 37,500,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market and trade under the ticker symbol “GRSHU” beginning September 7, 2018. Each unit consists of one share of the Company’s Class A common stock and one-third of one warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbols “GRSH” and “GRSHW,” respectively.

Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. is serving as the underwriter for the offering. The Company has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 5,625,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus may be obtained from Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., 60 Wall Street, New York, NY 10005-2836, Attention: Prospectus Group, Telephone: (800) 503-4611, Email: prospectus.cpdg@db.com.

A registration statement relating to the securities has been declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on September 6, 2018. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the proposed initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the Company's offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GRSHU
10:51pGORES HOLDINGS III, INC. : Announces Pricing of $375,000,000 Initial Public Offe..
BU
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.