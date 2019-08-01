Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  GrubHub Inc    GRUB

GRUBHUB INC

(GRUB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP : is Investigating Grubhub Inc. (GRUB) on Behalf of its Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2019 | 09:32am EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential misconduct at Grubhub Inc. ("Grubhub" or the "Company") (NYSE:GRUB).

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP. (PRNewsfoto/Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP)

The investigation focuses on whether the Company's Board of Directors and/or its officers breached their fiduciary duties. 

Request more information now by clicking here:  www.faruqilaw.com/PN.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Take Action

If you currently own Grubhub stock and have continuously owned Grubhub stock and would like to discuss your legal rights, please visit www.faruqilaw.com/PN.  You can also contact us by calling Alex B. Heller toll free at (877) 247-4292 or by sending an e-mail to aheller@faruqilaw.com.  Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Grubhub's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

Attorney Advertising.  The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com).  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.  We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case.  All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
1617 JFK Boulevard, Suite 1550
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Attn: Alex B. Heller
aheller@faruqilaw.com
Telephone: (215) 277-5770

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/faruqi--faruqi-llp-is-investigating-grubhub-inc-grub-on-behalf-of-its-shareholders-300894790.html

SOURCE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GRUBHUB INC
09:32aFARUQI & FARUQI, LLP : is Investigating Grubhub Inc. (GRUB) on Behalf of its Sha..
PR
08:37aYUM BRANDS : Pizza Hut rebound bolsters Yum Brands' profit beat
RE
07/30NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/30Tech Down as Trade Hopes Fade -- Tech Roundup
DJ
07/30NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/30SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directo..
BU
07/30NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/30NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/30GRUBHUB : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/30GRUBHUB INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statemen..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group