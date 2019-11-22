Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Grubhub Inc.    GRUB

GRUBHUB INC.

(GRUB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

GRUBHUB SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Grubhub Inc. - GRUB

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/22/2019 | 10:51pm EST

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until January 21, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Grubhub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB), if they purchased the Company’s securities between July 30, 2019 and October 28, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Grubhub and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-grub/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by January 21, 2020.

About the Lawsuit

Grubhub and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On October 28, 2019, the Company disclosed shocking 3Q2019 financial results, including a $100M loss in gross food sales on a sequential basis (despite adding nearly a million active diners during the quarter), a 6% decline in a key customer demand metric and cuts to revenue projections by approximately $70M and earnings projections by approximately $60M for the year.

On this news, the price of Grubhub’s shares plummeted.

The case is Azar v. Grubhub Inc., 19-cv-07665.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GRUBHUB INC.
10:51pGRUBHUB SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
BU
07:31pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Grubhub Inc. ..
BU
06:45pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Grubhub I..
BU
12:17pIMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
11/21GRUBHUB : HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Grubhub (GRUB) Inv..
PR
11/21SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Announces Grubhub, Inc. (GRUB) Sued for Misleadi..
BU
11/21GRUB CLASS ACTION ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces the Filing of a Secur..
PR
11/21GRUBHUB ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsui..
BU
11/21The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Gr..
BU
11/21ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Actio..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 296 M
EBIT 2019 -11,3 M
Net income 2019 -20,4 M
Debt 2019 93,1 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -196x
P/E ratio 2020 -50,1x
EV / Sales2019 3,09x
EV / Sales2020 2,72x
Capitalization 3 907 M
Chart GRUBHUB INC.
Duration : Period :
Grubhub Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRUBHUB INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 39,58  $
Last Close Price 42,72  $
Spread / Highest target 45,1%
Spread / Average Target -7,34%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew M. Maloney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adam J. DeWitt President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Brian P. McAndrews Chairman
Maria Belousova Chief Technology Officer
David A. Fisher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRUBHUB INC.-44.38%3 817
SNAP INC.176.95%21 112
MOMO INC.56.29%7 564
ANGI HOMESERVICES INC.-52.99%3 751
DENA CO., LTD.-1.28%2 295
COLOPL, INC.72.80%1 593
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group