Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Grubhub Inc. Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Grubhub Inc. (“Grubhub” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GRUB) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On October 28, 2019, Grubhub announced disappointing financial results for its third fiscal quarter of 2019, revealing that an important demand metric, daily average grubs, had actually fallen 6% sequentially despite an increase in active diners. The Company slashed 2019 earnings and revenue projections, and expected only $100 million in EBITDA for 2020, more than 70% below market expectations.

On this news, Grubhub share price fell $25.28, or over 43%, to close at $33.11 per share on October 29, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Grubhub securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, CA 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191122005551/en/