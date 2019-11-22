Log in
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Grubhub Inc. Investors

0
11/22/2019 | 07:31pm EST

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Grubhub Inc. (“Grubhub” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GRUB) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On October 28, 2019, Grubhub announced disappointing financial results for its third fiscal quarter of 2019, revealing that an important demand metric, daily average grubs, had actually fallen 6% sequentially despite an increase in active diners. The Company slashed 2019 earnings and revenue projections, and expected only $100 million in EBITDA for 2020, more than 70% below market expectations.

On this news, Grubhub share price fell $25.28, or over 43%, to close at $33.11 per share on October 29, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Grubhub securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, CA 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 296 M
EBIT 2019 -11,3 M
Net income 2019 -20,4 M
Debt 2019 93,1 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -196x
P/E ratio 2020 -50,1x
EV / Sales2019 3,09x
EV / Sales2020 2,72x
Capitalization 3 907 M
Chart GRUBHUB INC.
Duration : Period :
Grubhub Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRUBHUB INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 39,58  $
Last Close Price 42,72  $
Spread / Highest target 45,1%
Spread / Average Target -7,34%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew M. Maloney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adam J. DeWitt President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Brian P. McAndrews Chairman
Maria Belousova Chief Technology Officer
David A. Fisher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRUBHUB INC.-45.66%3 817
SNAP INC.173.68%21 112
MOMO INC.53.39%7 564
ANGI HOMESERVICES INC.-53.58%3 751
DENA CO., LTD.-0.67%2 295
COLOPL, INC.83.49%1 593
