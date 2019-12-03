Log in
Grubhub : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Grubhub Inc.

0
12/03/2019 | 12:10pm EST

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming January 21, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of Grubhub Inc. (“Grubhub” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GRUB) investors who purchased common stock between July 30, 2019 and October 28, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On October 28, 2019, Grubhub announced disappointing financial results for its third fiscal quarter of 2019, revealing that an important demand metric, daily average grubs, had actually fallen 6% sequentially despite an increase in active diners. The Company slashed 2019 earnings and revenue projections, and expected only $100 million in EBITDA for 2020, more than 70% below market expectations.

On this news, Grubhub share price fell $25.28, or over 43%, to close at $33.11 per share on October 29, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that customer orders were actually declining, despite the massive investments the Company had made to spur demand for and use of its platform; (2) that Grubhub’s new customer additions were generating significantly lower revenues as compared to historic cohorts because these customers were more prone to using competitor platforms; (3) that Grubhub’s vaunted business model under which it secured exclusive restaurant partnerships had failed, and Grubhub needed to engage in the same aggressive non-partnered sales tactics embraced by its competitors to generate significant revenue growth; (4) that Grubhub was required to spend substantial additional capital in order to grow revenues and retain market share in the face of heightened competitive dynamics and market saturation, eviscerating the Company’s profitability; and (5) that as a result, Grubhub’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Grubhub common stock during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than January 21, 2020 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
