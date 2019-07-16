Log in
Grubhub : To Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results On July 30, 2019

0
07/16/2019 | 04:06pm EDT

CHICAGO, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grubhub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB), the nation's leading online and mobile food-ordering and delivery marketplace, today announced it will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter financial results on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. CT, following the release of the Company's financial results. Founder & CEO Matt Maloney and President & CFO Adam DeWitt will host the webcast.

The live webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations section of the Grubhub website at http://investors.grubhub.com/. Following completion of the call, a recording of the webcast will be available on the website.

About Grubhub
Grubhub (NYSE: GRUB) is the nation's leading online and mobile food-ordering and delivery marketplace with the largest and most comprehensive network of restaurant partners, as well as the largest diner base. Dedicated to connecting diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub strives to elevate food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub is proud to work with more than 115,000 restaurant partners in over 2,200 U.S. cities and London. The Grubhub portfolio of brands includes Grubhub, Seamless, LevelUp, Tapingo, AllMenus and MenuPages.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grubhub-to-announce-second-quarter-2019-financial-results-on-july-30-2019-300885922.html

SOURCE Grubhub Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
