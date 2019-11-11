Log in
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Grubhub Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

0
11/11/2019

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Grubhub Inc. (“Grubhub” or “the Company”) (NYSE: GRUB) for violations of securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 295 M
EBIT 2019 -11,6 M
Net income 2019 -19,9 M
Debt 2019 95,4 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -168x
P/E ratio 2020 -49,8x
EV / Sales2019 2,62x
EV / Sales2020 2,24x
Capitalization 3 302 M
