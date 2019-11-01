Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Grubhub Inc.    GRUB

GRUBHUB INC.

(GRUB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Grubhub Inc. - GRUB

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/01/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB). Such investors are advised to contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-grub/ to learn more.

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") - - not all law firms are created equal. Visit www.ksfcounsel.com to learn more about KSF. (PRNewsfoto/Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC)

The investigation concerns whether Grubhub and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in fraud, negligence or other unlawful business practices.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-kahn-swick--foti-llc-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-grubhub-inc---grub-300950185.html

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GRUBHUB INC.
11/01Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Grubhub ..
PR
10/30Consumer Cos Up After Fed's Economic Optimism -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
10/30INVESTOR ALERT : Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates Possible Securities Fraud of..
PR
10/30YUM BRANDS : shares fall on GrubHub investment
AQ
10/30YUM BRANDS : Correction to Yum Earnings Article
DJ
10/30Yum Brands Down Over 10% After 3Q Earnings Release -- Data Talk
DJ
10/30Pizza Hut, GrubHub troubles dent Yum profits; shares fall
RE
10/30YUM BRANDS : KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell parent turns in solid Q3 sales
AQ
10/30GRUB LOSSES ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces Investigation of Grubhub In..
BU
10/30INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group