Shareholder Alert: Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of GrubHub, Inc. (GRUB) on Behalf of Shareholders

07/30/2019 | 01:20pm EDT

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP is investigating whether certain officers and directors of GrubHub, Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) violated federal securities law. GrubHub provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States.

If you suffered a loss as a result of Grubhub's misconduct, click here.

GrubHub Accused of Unlawful Business Practices

On July 15, 2019, The New Food Economy reported that Grubhub registered more than 20,000 web domains, many matching the names of its restaurant customers. Grubhub claimed it obtained explicit permission from the restaurants to purchase domains in their names; however, many of these restaurant owners commented that they were unaware they had granted permission for the creation of these sites. Another complaint against the company alleges GrubHub charges erroneous fees to restaurants from phone orders generated through websites it operates. The Small Business Association is investigating these complaints and New York Senator Chuck Schumer recently demanded that Grubhub change its practices or he would seek the aid of the Federal Trade Commission.

GrubHub, Inc. (GRUB) Shareholders Have Legal Options

Contact us to learn more:
Leo Kandinov
(800) 350-6003
LKandinov@robbinsarroyo.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Click Here to receive free alerts from Stock Watch when companies engage in wrongdoing.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
