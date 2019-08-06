Shareholder Alert: Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Grubhub, Inc. (GRUB) on Behalf of Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Grubhub, Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) violated federal securities law. Grubhub provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pickup and delivery orders in the United States.

Grubhub Accused of Unlawful Business Practices

On July 15, 2019, The New Food Economy reported that Grubhub registered more than 20,000 web domains, many matching the names of its restaurant customers without their permission. Another claim against the company alleges Grubhub charges erroneous fees to restaurants from phone orders generated through websites it operates. The Small Business Association is investigating these complaints and New York Senator Chuck Schumer recently demanded that Grubhub change its practices or he would seek the aid of the Federal Trade Commission. This press conference followed similar calls from New York City Council's Mark Gjonaj who asked New York Attorney General Letitia James to launch an antitrust investigation into the company.

