What's News : Business & Finance

U.S. stocks fell after Fed chief Powell said further stimulus could be needed to support the economy's recovery from the coronavirus-induced contraction, with the Dow losing 2.2%.

New tax breaks expected to total about $650 billion are starting to flow to U.S. businesses, giving them quick cash and longer-term help to ride out the downturn.

A monthly survey by The Wall Street Journal found that economists expect the U.S. unemployment rate to hit 17% in June.

Uber and Grubhub are discussing a takeover valuing Grubhub at roughly $6 billion, with big cost savings that would help pay for the deal.

BlackRock, State Street and some other large money managers asking exchanges to enforce a narrower definition of exchange-traded funds.

Plant-based food makers are racing to fill in for missing cuts in supermarkets after the pandemic disrupted meatpackers' operations.

The Fed has issued a fresh rebuke to Deutsche Bank over the lender's money-laundering controls.

Sony expects operating income to fall by at least 30% in the current fiscal year, assuming that business operations return to normal by the end of 2020.

Atul Gawande is stepping down as CEO of Haven, the health-care venture backed by Amazon, Berkshire and JPMorgan.