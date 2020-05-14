Log in
GRUBHUB INC.

GRUBHUB INC.

(GRUB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

What's News : Business & Finance

05/14/2020 | 02:48am EDT

U.S. stocks fell after Fed chief Powell said further stimulus could be needed to support the economy's recovery from the coronavirus-induced contraction, with the Dow losing 2.2%.

New tax breaks expected to total about $650 billion are starting to flow to U.S. businesses, giving them quick cash and longer-term help to ride out the downturn.

A monthly survey by The Wall Street Journal found that economists expect the U.S. unemployment rate to hit 17% in June.

Uber and Grubhub are discussing a takeover valuing Grubhub at roughly $6 billion, with big cost savings that would help pay for the deal.

BlackRock, State Street and some other large money managers asking exchanges to enforce a narrower definition of exchange-traded funds.

Plant-based food makers are racing to fill in for missing cuts in supermarkets after the pandemic disrupted meatpackers' operations.

The Fed has issued a fresh rebuke to Deutsche Bank over the lender's money-laundering controls.

Sony expects operating income to fall by at least 30% in the current fiscal year, assuming that business operations return to normal by the end of 2020.

Atul Gawande is stepping down as CEO of Haven, the health-care venture backed by Amazon, Berkshire and JPMorgan.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 534 M
EBIT 2020 -172 M
Net income 2020 -144 M
Debt 2020 201 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -36,3x
P/E ratio 2021 -59,0x
EV / Sales2020 3,62x
EV / Sales2021 3,16x
Capitalization 5 346 M
Chart GRUBHUB INC.
Duration : Period :
Grubhub Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRUBHUB INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 48,68  $
Last Close Price 58,14  $
Spread / Highest target 35,9%
Spread / Average Target -16,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew M. Maloney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adam J. DeWitt President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Brian P. McAndrews Chairman
David A. Fisher Independent Director
Lloyd D. Frink Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRUBHUB INC.19.53%5 346
SNAP INC.2.69%24 240
ANGI HOMESERVICES INC.17.53%4 929
MOMO INC.-37.22%4 389
DENA CO., LTD.1.73%1 573
COLOPL, INC.1.28%1 137
