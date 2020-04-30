Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Grupa Kety S.A.    KTY   PLKETY000011

GRUPA KETY S.A.

(KTY)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Grupa Kety S A : Changes in the corporate calendar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/30/2020 | 03:28am EDT
29.04.2020

The Management Board of Grupa Kęty S.A. (hereinafter referred to as the Company) informs in reference to the current report No. 1/2020 of 15 January 2020 ('Interim reports publishing dates in 2020') that in the scope of applicable to the calendar of corporate events (which is available on the Company's website, under the 'Investor relations/Calendar' tab) the planned date of the Annual General Meeting was postponed from 4 June to 20 August 2020.

In the opinion of the Company Management Board, the changed date of the AGM will enable both the Management and Supervisory Boards and the Shareholders to better assess the standing of the Company in the changing economic environment.

The aforesaid change results from Article 15 zzh Section 2 o the Act of 31 March 2020 on the Amendment of the Act on Special Solutions Related to the Prevention, Counteracting and Fighting COVID-19, Other Infectious Diseases and the Related Crisis Situations, and Some Other Acts (Journal of Laws of 2020, item 568), in reference to Section 1 and § 3 Section 4 of the Regulation of the Minister of Finance of 31 March 2020 on determination of the dates for fulfilling the duties related to registration as well as preparing, approving, disclosing and submitting to the respective register, unit or authority of reports and information (Journal of Laws of 2020, item 570).

The interim reports publishing dates in 2020 remain unchanged.

‹ Back

Disclaimer

Grupa Kety SA published this content on 29 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2020 07:27:22 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GRUPA KETY S.A.
03:28aGRUPA KETY S A : Changes in the corporate calendar
PU
01/15GRUPA KETY S A : Interim reports publishing dates in 2020
PU
2019GRUPA KETY : Appointment of a new Member of the Management Board of Grupa Kę..
PU
2019GRUPA KETY SA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019GRUPA KETY : Issue of H series share documents within conditional share capital ..
PU
2019GRUPA KETY : Issue of G series share documents within conditional share capital ..
PU
2019GRUPA KETY : Resignation from from the function of a Member of the Management Bo..
PU
2019GRUPA KETY SA : annual earnings release
2018GRUPA KETY : Fast development pace
PU
2018GRUPA KETY : A major plus on our business segments
PU
More news
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2020 3 518 M
EBIT 2020 376 M
Net income 2020 285 M
Debt 2020 875 M
Yield 2020 4,27%
P/E ratio 2020 12,7x
P/E ratio 2021 11,8x
EV / Sales2020 1,23x
EV / Sales2021 1,22x
Capitalization 3 454 M
Chart GRUPA KETY S.A.
Duration : Period :
Grupa Kety S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRUPA KETY S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 409,33  PLN
Last Close Price 360,50  PLN
Spread / Highest target 30,7%
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dariusz Manko President & Chief Executive Officer
Szczepan Strublewski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Adam Piela Chief Financial Officer
Pawel Niedziólka Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bartosz Kazimierczuk Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRUPA KETY S.A.0.28%824
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED6.45%6 015
EN+ GROUP INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY-17.50%5 271
NORSK HYDRO ASA-29.01%4 994
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED5.73%3 436
ALUMINA LIMITED2.67%2 897
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group