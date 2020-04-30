Grupa Kety S A : Changes in the corporate calendar

29.04.2020

The Management Board of Grupa Kęty S.A. (hereinafter referred to as the Company) informs in reference to the current report No. 1/2020 of 15 January 2020 ('Interim reports publishing dates in 2020') that in the scope of applicable to the calendar of corporate events (which is available on the Company's website, under the 'Investor relations/Calendar' tab) the planned date of the Annual General Meeting was postponed from 4 June to 20 August 2020.

In the opinion of the Company Management Board, the changed date of the AGM will enable both the Management and Supervisory Boards and the Shareholders to better assess the standing of the Company in the changing economic environment.

The aforesaid change results from Article 15 zzh Section 2 o the Act of 31 March 2020 on the Amendment of the Act on Special Solutions Related to the Prevention, Counteracting and Fighting COVID-19, Other Infectious Diseases and the Related Crisis Situations, and Some Other Acts (Journal of Laws of 2020, item 568), in reference to Section 1 and § 3 Section 4 of the Regulation of the Minister of Finance of 31 March 2020 on determination of the dates for fulfilling the duties related to registration as well as preparing, approving, disclosing and submitting to the respective register, unit or authority of reports and information (Journal of Laws of 2020, item 570).

The interim reports publishing dates in 2020 remain unchanged.