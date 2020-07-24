Grupa Kety S A : Conditional registration of H series shares by the KDPW

23.07.2020

The Management Board of Grupa Kęty S.A. (hereinafter referred to as the Company or the Issuer) informs about receiving a notice from the Central Securities Depository of Poland (hereinafter referred to as the KDPW) that in accordance with the declaration of 23 July 2020 the KDPW decided to register in the Depository 26,050 (say: twenty six thousand fifty) ordinary bearer shares of H series, with the nominal value of PLN 2.50 (two zlotys 50/100) each, and identifying them with the ISIN PLKETY000011 code. The registration is conditional on introduction of the shares to trading on the regulated market where other shares of the Issuer identified with the aforesaid ISIN code have already been traded.

The aforesaid shares will be registered by the KDPW within three days of the date of receipt by the KDPW of a decision on introducing the shares to trading on the regulated market where other shares of the Company identified with the same code have already been traded, however, not earlier than on the date identified in the decision as the date of introduction of the shares to trading on that regulated market.

Legal basis: § 17.1.1 of the Regulation of the Minister of Finance of 29 March 2018 on current and interim information disclosed by the issuers of securities and conditions of considering equivalent the information required by the laws of a country other than a member state.