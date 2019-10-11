Grupa LOTOS S A : Report no. 33/2019 Resignation of Member of Grupa LOTOS S.A.'s Supervisory Board

Resignation of Member of Grupa LOTOS S.A.'s Supervisory Board
Report no. 33/20192019-10-11 • 23:20
The Management Board of Grupa LOTOS S.A. ('Company') hereby reports that on October 11th 2019 Mr. Mariusz Jerzy Golecki, submitted his resignation from the position of the member of Company's Supervisory Board with an immediate effect.
The legal basis for the publication of this Current Report is Par. 5.4 of the Minister of Finance's Regulation on current and periodic information to be published by issuers of securities and conditions for recognition as equivalent of information whose disclosure is required under the laws of a non-member state, dated March 29th 2018.
Disclaimer
Grupa LOTOS SA published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 21:55:05 UTC