Grupa LOTOS S.A.

GRUPA LOTOS S.A.

(LTSP)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Grupa LOTOS S A : Report no. 33/2019 Resignation of Member of Grupa LOTOS S.A.'s Supervisory Board

0
10/11/2019 | 05:56pm EDT

Resignation of Member of Grupa LOTOS S.A.'s Supervisory Board

Report no. 33/20192019-10-11 • 23:20

The Management Board of Grupa LOTOS S.A. ('Company') hereby reports that on October 11th 2019 Mr. Mariusz Jerzy Golecki, submitted his resignation from the position of the member of Company's Supervisory Board with an immediate effect.

The legal basis for the publication of this Current Report is Par. 5.4 of the Minister of Finance's Regulation on current and periodic information to be published by issuers of securities and conditions for recognition as equivalent of information whose disclosure is required under the laws of a non-member state, dated March 29th 2018.

Disclaimer

Grupa LOTOS SA published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 21:55:05 UTC
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2019 28 955 M
EBIT 2019 2 213 M
Net income 2019 1 456 M
Debt 2019 2 205 M
Yield 2019 3,39%
P/E ratio 2019 10,8x
P/E ratio 2020 8,09x
EV / Sales2019 0,66x
EV / Sales2020 0,61x
Capitalization 17 008 M
Chart GRUPA LOTOS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Grupa LOTOS S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRUPA LOTOS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 97,89  PLN
Last Close Price 92,00  PLN
Spread / Highest target 21,7%
Spread / Average Target 6,40%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mateusz Aleksander Bonca President-Management Board
Beata Kozlowska-Chyla Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zofia Paryla Chief Financial Officer
Katarzyna Danuta Lewandowska Secretary & Member-Supervisory Board
Dariusz Figura Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRUPA LOTOS S.A.3.34%4 318
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION0.09%288 773
BP PLC1.22%125 123
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES21.54%113 747
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-15.92%81 943
PHILLIPS 6623.74%47 815
