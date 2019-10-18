Grupa LOTOS S A : Report no. 34/2019 Estimates of the LOTOS Group's 3Q 2019 consolidated operating results

Attachment to Current Report No. 34/2019
Estimates of the Grupa LOTOS S.A. 3Q 2019 consolidated operating results and operating data
LOTOS Group operating data for 3Q 2019:
Exploration & Production Business:
Hydrocarbon production in 3Q 2019
|
Production
|
|
|
Crude oil
|
|
Natural gas
|
|
Total
|
(boe/d)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Norway
|
|
3 806
|
|
|
9 315
|
|
|
13 121
|
|
Poland
|
|
3 650
|
|
|
341
|
|
|
3 991
|
|
Lithuania
|
|
683
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
683
|
|
Total
|
|
8 139
|
|
|
9 657
|
|
|
17 796
|
|
Sprzedaż segmentu wydobywczego w 3 kwartale 2019 roku
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
|
|
Crude oil
|
|
Natural gas
|
|
Total
|
(boe/d)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Norwegia
|
|
2 683
|
|
|
9 486
|
|
|
12 169
|
|
Polska
|
|
3 451
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
3 458
|
|
Litwa
|
|
1 024
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1 024
|
|
Total
|
|
7 157
|
|
|
9 493
|
|
|
16 650
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Refining & Marketing Business:
In 3Q 2019, the Grupa LOTOS refinery processed 2,726 thousand tonnes of crude oil.
Refining and Marketing Business sales in 3Q 2019
|
Thousand tonnes
|
3Q 2019
|
|
|
|
Gasoline
|
448
|
Naphtha
|
105
|
Diesel
|
1 650
|
Light heating oil
|
46
|
Jet fuel
|
128
|
|
|
|
Heavy products1
|
497
|
|
|
|
Other2
|
224
|
|
|
-
Heavy fuel oil and bitumen components
-
Other products include fuel and industrial gases, sulfur, base oils, xylene fraction, LPG, bunker fuel, extracts, refinates, and slack wax
