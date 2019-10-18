Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Grupa LOTOS S.A.    LTSP   PLLOTOS00025

GRUPA LOTOS S.A.

(LTSP)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Grupa LOTOS S A : Report no. 34/2019 Estimates of the LOTOS Group's 3Q 2019 consolidated operating results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

Attachment to Current Report No. 34/2019

Estimates of the Grupa LOTOS S.A. 3Q 2019 consolidated operating results and operating data

LOTOS Group operating data for 3Q 2019:

Exploration & Production Business:

Hydrocarbon production in 3Q 2019

Production

Crude oil

Natural gas

Total

(boe/d)

Norway

3 806

9 315

13 121

Poland

3 650

341

3 991

Lithuania

683

-

683

Total

8 139

9 657

17 796

Sprzedaż segmentu wydobywczego w 3 kwartale 2019 roku

Sales

Crude oil

Natural gas

Total

(boe/d)

Norwegia

2 683

9 486

12 169

Polska

3 451

7

3 458

Litwa

1 024

-

1 024

Total

7 157

9 493

16 650

Refining & Marketing Business:

In 3Q 2019, the Grupa LOTOS refinery processed 2,726 thousand tonnes of crude oil.

Refining and Marketing Business sales in 3Q 2019

Thousand tonnes

3Q 2019

Gasoline

448

Naphtha

105

Diesel

1 650

Light heating oil

46

Jet fuel

128

Heavy products1

497

Other2

224

  1. Heavy fuel oil and bitumen components
  2. Other products include fuel and industrial gases, sulfur, base oils, xylene fraction, LPG, bunker fuel, extracts, refinates, and slack wax

Disclaimer

Grupa LOTOS SA published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 20:15:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GRUPA LOTOS S.A.
04:16pGRUPA LOTOS S A : Report no. 34/2019 Estimates of the LOTOS Group's 3Q 2019 cons..
PU
10/11GRUPA LOTOS S A : Report no. 33/2019 Resignation of Member of Grupa LOTOS S.A.'s..
PU
10/01GRUPA LOTOS S A : Report no. 32/2019 Completion of due diligence at Grupa LOTOS ..
PU
09/23Poland restores flow via Druzhba oil pipeline after leak
RE
09/11GRUPA LOTOS SA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
09/03BP might look at Polish refiner PKN's assets if they are for sale
RE
08/21GRUPA LOTOS : Current Reports Correction of H1 2019 consolidated report
PU
08/08EU opens antitrust investigation into PKN's bid for Lotos
RE
08/07POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN : EC Launches Investigation Into Proposed Grupa Lot..
DJ
08/01REPORT NO. 28/2019 &BULL; 2019-08-01 : 10 Change of release date of half year co..
PU
More news
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2019 28 971 M
EBIT 2019 2 197 M
Net income 2019 1 468 M
Debt 2019 2 187 M
Yield 2019 3,45%
P/E ratio 2019 10,6x
P/E ratio 2020 7,89x
EV / Sales2019 0,65x
EV / Sales2020 0,60x
Capitalization 16 757 M
Chart GRUPA LOTOS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Grupa LOTOS S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRUPA LOTOS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 97,89  PLN
Last Close Price 90,66  PLN
Spread / Highest target 23,5%
Spread / Average Target 7,98%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mateusz Aleksander Bonca President-Management Board
Beata Kozlowska-Chyla Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zofia Paryla Chief Financial Officer
Katarzyna Danuta Lewandowska Secretary & Member-Supervisory Board
Dariusz Figura Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRUPA LOTOS S.A.2.37%4 353
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-0.07%288 308
BP PLC-1.55%126 931
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES24.55%116 405
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-16.82%83 177
PHILLIPS 6624.45%48 088
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group