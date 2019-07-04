Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Grupa Lotos SA    LTSP   PLLOTOS00025

GRUPA LOTOS SA

(LTSP)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Exclusive: Poland's PKN faces uphill battle to win EU nod for Lotos bid - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/04/2019 | 07:06am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of PKN Orlen, Poland's top oil refiner, is pictured at petrol station in Warsaw

BRUSSELS/WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland's biggest oil refiner PKN Orlen is expected to face a full-scale EU antitrust investigation into its planned takeover of rival Lotos and may even face a veto due to their combined market share, people familiar with the matter said.

State-run PKN said last year that it plans to buy at least a 53% stake in its nearest rival Lotos, which has a market capitalisation of 15.9 billion zlotys ($4.23 billion), from the government.

PKN submitted a draft notification of the deal to the European Commission in November and said it expected the Commission's approval by mid 2019 so that it could be completed by the end of the year.

But the refiner formally requested approval from the Commission only on Wednesday and sources familiar with the situation in Brussels and Warsaw said that due to competition concerns PKN will likely face long and difficult talks with the Commission.

The Commission can either clear the deal with or without conditions after its preliminary review or it can open a four-month long investigation.

Sources said PKN faced the four-month probe since the combination of companies ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in a sector is always problematic for EU competition enforcers.

And in Poland's case, it is not clear which other rival can step up to provide a viable alternative to the market, they said.

In a statement on Wednesday, PKN argued that its deal would not hurt competition.

"None of the consolidation processes in Europe have in any way limited competition on the respective markets in terms of fuels or logistics. This would also be the case with the merger of PKN Orlen with Lotos," PKN said.

"The Polish market is very competitive in this area and this is not going to change in the future."

NOT EASY

At the end of the first quarter of 2019, PKN Orlen and Lotos respectively owned 1,783 and 493 petrol stations in Poland, while oil major BP, which had complained that the merger would restrict competition in Poland, had 550 stations.

Foreign companies owned 1,512 Polish stations out of a total 7,740 stations as of end of March, according to data from POPiHN, a Polish organisation that provides research on the local fuel market.

PKN Orlen's oil refining capacity in its Polish refinery in Plock amounts at 16.3 million tonnes annually, while Lotos' capacity stands at 11 million tonnes.

A Warsaw-based investment banker said that PKN Orlen had not yet appointed an investment bank for the deal. Given EU notification deadlines, analysts say it is unlikely to receive Commission approval by the autumn when Poland holds a general election.

The deal might collapse if there is a government reshuffle after the vote, analysts said.

"It will not be easy for them, they will have to give something away. There might be some petrol station swaps, perhaps with a regional player like MOL," said Michal Kozak, analyst at Trigon.

"It might also happen that PKN will not get the approval due to political risks," he said, referring to various issues ranging from the judiciary to environment that Poland has been criticised on by the European Union.

PKN has said it first intends to buy 32.99% of Lotos shares from the state and then would announce a tender offer for 66% of shares. The government holds a 27.52% share in PKN Orlen and 53.19% in Lotos.

(Writing and additional reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko, editing by Deepa Babington)

By Foo Yun Chee and Anna Koper
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC 0.79% 550.6 Delayed Quote.10.15%
GRUPA LOTOS SA 4.28% 86.2 End-of-day quote.-2.66%
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SA 5.99% 95.96 End-of-day quote.-11.27%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GRUPA LOTOS SA
07:06aEXCLUSIVE : Poland's PKN faces uphill battle to win EU nod for Lotos bid - sourc..
RE
06/24EXCLUSIVE : Dirty oil crisis over for Russia, but contagion felt on high seas
RE
06/09Poland confirms partial resumption of clean oil supply from Russia
RE
05/31EXCLUSIVE : Polish, German refineries reach preliminary deal to process dirty oi..
RE
05/20GRUPA LOTOS : LOTOS at 30th International Conference DRILLING-OIL-GAS AGH 2019
PU
05/17EXCLUSIVE : Kazakhstan to seek damages from Transneft for tainted oil loaded in ..
RE
05/14Russian oil flows to Europe drop amid contamination
RE
04/30Russia says a local firm deliberately contaminated oil pipeline
RE
04/30GRUPA LOTOS : LOTOS posts strong first-quarter results
PU
04/29Clean Russian oil has reached Belarus via key pipeline, Moscow says
RE
More news
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2019 30 403 M
EBIT 2019 2 187 M
Net income 2019 1 368 M
Debt 2019 1 735 M
Yield 2019 3,70%
P/E ratio 2019 10,7x
P/E ratio 2020 7,32x
EV / Sales2019 0,58x
EV / Sales2020 0,51x
Capitalization 15 936 M
Chart GRUPA LOTOS SA
Duration : Period :
Grupa Lotos SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRUPA LOTOS SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 95,6  PLN
Last Close Price 86,2  PLN
Spread / Highest target 26,3%
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mateusz Aleksander Bonca President-Management Board
Beata Kozlowska-Chyla Chairman-Supervisory Board
Robert Sobkow Chief Financial Officer
Katarzyna Lewandowska Secretary & Member-Supervisory Board
Dariusz Figura Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRUPA LOTOS SA-2.66%4 237
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION11.04%320 378
BP PLC10.15%141 594
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES14.39%109 998
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LIMITED (GDR)16.80%109 998
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP6.53%93 096
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About