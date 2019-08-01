Grupa Lotos : Report no. 28/2019 Estimates of the LOTOS Group's 2Q 2019 consolidated operating results and operating data

Estimates of the LOTOS Group's 2Q 2019 consolidated operating results and operating data

Report no. 29/20192019-08-01 • 19:00

Management of Grupa LOTOS S.A. hereby publishes estimates of the LOTOS Group's 2Q 2019 consolidated operating results:

Estimated consolidated revenue: PLN 7.7bn Estimated consolidated normalised LIFO-based EBITDA: PLN 0.78bn, including: Estimated downstream normalised LIFO-based EBITDA: PLN 0.60bn Estimated upstream normalised LIFO-based EBITDA: PLN 0.18bn Estimated consolidated normalised LIFO-based EBIT: PLN 0.6bn LIFO effect: PLN -0.04bn (increasing the reported operating results).

At the same time, Grupa LOTOS S.A. announces that the net effect of non-recurring items on the Group's reported consolidated LIFO-based EBIT in the period may be negative, totalling PLN 0.04bn.

Attachment enclose LOTOS Group's 2Q 2019 operating data.

The amounts presented are initial estimates, subject to revision. Their final amounts will be published in the half year 2019 report, due to be issued on August 20th 2019.

Legal basis: Article 17(1) of MAR - Inside information