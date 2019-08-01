Log in
GRUPA LOTOS SA

(LTSP)
  Report  
Grupa Lotos : Report no. 28/2019 Estimates of the LOTOS Group's 2Q 2019 consolidated operating results and operating data

08/01/2019 | 06:10pm EDT

Estimates of the LOTOS Group's 2Q 2019 consolidated operating results and operating data

Report no. 29/20192019-08-01 • 19:00

Management of Grupa LOTOS S.A. hereby publishes estimates of the LOTOS Group's 2Q 2019 consolidated operating results:

  1. Estimated consolidated revenue: PLN 7.7bn
  2. Estimated consolidated normalised LIFO-based EBITDA: PLN 0.78bn, including:
    1. Estimated downstream normalised LIFO-based EBITDA: PLN 0.60bn
    2. Estimated upstream normalised LIFO-based EBITDA: PLN 0.18bn
    3. Estimated consolidated normalised LIFO-based EBIT: PLN 0.6bn
    4. LIFO effect: PLN -0.04bn (increasing the reported operating results).

At the same time, Grupa LOTOS S.A. announces that the net effect of non-recurring items on the Group's reported consolidated LIFO-based EBIT in the period may be negative, totalling PLN 0.04bn.

Attachment enclose LOTOS Group's 2Q 2019 operating data.

The amounts presented are initial estimates, subject to revision. Their final amounts will be published in the half year 2019 report, due to be issued on August 20th 2019.

Legal basis: Article 17(1) of MAR - Inside information

Disclaimer

Grupa LOTOS SA published this content on 01 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2019 22:09:04 UTC
Latest news on GRUPA LOTOS SA
07/09Poland could see further Russian oil supply disruptions - pipeline operator
RE
07/04EXCLUSIVE : Poland's PKN faces uphill battle to win EU nod for Lotos bid - sourc..
RE
06/24EXCLUSIVE : Dirty oil crisis over for Russia, but contagion felt on high seas
RE
06/09Poland confirms partial resumption of clean oil supply from Russia
RE
05/31EXCLUSIVE : Polish, German refineries reach preliminary deal to process dirty oi..
RE
05/20GRUPA LOTOS : LOTOS at 30th International Conference DRILLING-OIL-GAS AGH 2019
PU
05/17EXCLUSIVE : Kazakhstan to seek damages from Transneft for tainted oil loaded in ..
RE
05/14Russian oil flows to Europe drop amid contamination
RE
04/30Russia says a local firm deliberately contaminated oil pipeline
RE
04/30GRUPA LOTOS : LOTOS posts strong first-quarter results
PU
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2019 30 398 M
EBIT 2019 2 207 M
Net income 2019 1 420 M
Debt 2019 1 956 M
Yield 2019 3,57%
P/E ratio 2019 10,9x
P/E ratio 2020 7,56x
EV / Sales2019 0,60x
EV / Sales2020 0,53x
Capitalization 16 391 M
Technical analysis trends GRUPA LOTOS SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 95,55  PLN
Last Close Price 88,66  PLN
Spread / Highest target 22,8%
Spread / Average Target 7,78%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mateusz Aleksander Bonca President-Management Board
Beata Kozlowska-Chyla Chairman-Supervisory Board
Robert Sobkow Chief Financial Officer
Katarzyna Lewandowska Secretary & Member-Supervisory Board
Dariusz Figura Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRUPA LOTOS SA-1.31%4 196
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION9.05%314 624
BP PLC10.03%134 893
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES5.32%100 404
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LIMITED (GDR)5.65%100 404
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP4.16%89 646
