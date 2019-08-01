Report no. 28/2019 • 2019-08-01 18:10 Change of release date of half year consolidated report for 2019

Change of release date of half year consolidated report for 2019

Report no. 28/20192019-08-01 • 18:10

The Management Board of Grupa LOTOS S.A. (the 'Company') announces that the release date of the Company's consolidated half year report for 2019, originally scheduled for August 13th 2019 according to the current report no 1/2019, will be postponed to August 20th 2019.

The other release dates of interim reports in 2019 remain unchanged.

Legal basis: Par. 80.2.2 of the Minister of Finance's Regulation on current and periodic information to be published by issuers of securities and conditions for recognition as equivalent of information whose disclosure is required under the laws of a non-member state, dated March 29th 2018 (Dz. U. of 2018, item 757).