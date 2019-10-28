Grupa Zywiec S A : Decision of Management Board of Grupa Żywiec S.A. on payment of an interim dividend towards foreseen dividend for the financial year 2019

28.10.2019

Current Report 19/2019

Decision of Management Board of Grupa Żywiec S.A. on payment of an interim dividend towards

foreseen dividend for the financial year 2019

Management Board of Grupa Żywiec S.A. informed that:

according to § 31 item 3 of the Company's Statutes and Article 349 of the Commercial Companies Code, the Management Board of the Company in resolution of 24 October 2019, decided to pay an interim dividend towards foreseen dividend for the financial year 2019 to the Company's shareholders, in the amount of PLN 15.00 (words: fifteen) for one share, taking into account the fact that the Company has sufficient resources to pay such interim dividend.

The Management Board decided that the approved financial statements for 2018 proved the profit, and the total amount of PLN 154,070,055.00 (words: one hundred fifty four million seventy thousand fifty five) allocated to pay interim dividend does not exceed a half of the profit made by the Company from the end of the financial year 2018, proved in the financial statements of the Company as of 30 September 2019, which were examined positively by an auditor in the opinion of 24 October 2019, increased by the amount of the reserve funds created from profits for the purpose of future dividend payments, which are under control of the Management Board, and decreased by not covered losses and own shares.

The Management Board decided that shareholders of the Company who will own the shares on 10 December 2019 shall be entitled to the interim dividend (the day of establishing the right to the interim dividend).

The Management Board decided that the payment of the interim dividend shall commence on 17 December 2019 (the day of payment of the interim dividend).

The payment of an interim dividend towards foreseen dividend for the financial year 2019 requires approval by the Supervisory Board, of which the Company will inform in a separate announcement.

Legal basis: Art. 17 point 1 MAR