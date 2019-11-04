Grupa Zywiec S A : Decision of the Supervisory Board on payment of an interim dividend towards foreseen dividend for the financial year 2019

04.11.2019
Current Report no 20/2019
Decision of the Supervisory Board on payment of an interim dividend towards foreseen dividend
for the financial year 2019
Grupa Żywiec S.A. Managment Board informed that:
On November 4, 2019 the Supervisory Board of Grupa Żywiec S.A., acting in accordance with art. 349
-
1 of the Code of Commercial Companies, approved the decision of the Company's Management
Board (Current Report No. 19/2019 of 28.10.2019) to pay an interim dividend towards foreseen dividend for the financial year 2019 to the Company's shareholders, in the amount of PLN 15.00
(words: fifteen) for one share.
The condition precedent related to the payment of an interim dividend has been met.
Shareholders of the Company who will own the shares on 10 December 2019 shall be entitled to the interim dividend (the day of establishing the right to the interim dividend).
The payment of the interim dividend shall commence on 17 December 2019 (the day of payment of the interim dividend).
Legal basis: Art. 17 point 1 MAR.
Disclaimer
Grupa Zywiec SA published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 15:59:07 UTC