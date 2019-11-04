Grupa Zywiec S A : Decision of the Supervisory Board on payment of an interim dividend towards foreseen dividend for the financial year 2019

04.11.2019

Current Report no 20/2019

Decision of the Supervisory Board on payment of an interim dividend towards foreseen dividend

for the financial year 2019

Grupa Żywiec S.A. Managment Board informed that:

On November 4, 2019 the Supervisory Board of Grupa Żywiec S.A., acting in accordance with art. 349

1 of the Code of Commercial Companies, approved the decision of the Company's Management

Board (Current Report No. 19/2019 of 28.10.2019) to pay an interim dividend towards foreseen dividend for the financial year 2019 to the Company's shareholders, in the amount of PLN 15.00

(words: fifteen) for one share.

The condition precedent related to the payment of an interim dividend has been met.

Shareholders of the Company who will own the shares on 10 December 2019 shall be entitled to the interim dividend (the day of establishing the right to the interim dividend).

The payment of the interim dividend shall commence on 17 December 2019 (the day of payment of the interim dividend).

Legal basis: Art. 17 point 1 MAR.