Grupa Zywiec S A : Motion of the Management Board of Grupa Żywiec Spółka Akcyjna regarding distribution of the profit for the financial year 2019

15.05.2020

Current report No. 11/2020

MOTION of the Management Board of Grupa Żywiec Spółka Akcyjna regarding distribution of the profit for the financial year 2019

The Management Board of Grupa Żywiec S.A. hereby applies to the General Meeting for distribution of the profit for the financial year 2019 in the amount of PLN 330,335,155.67 as follows:

1) To set the dividend for 2019 in the final amount of PLN 15.00 per one share, taking into account the fact that pursuant to the Resolution of the Company's Management Board of 28 October 2019, the Company paid out to the shareholders the amount of PLN 154,070,055.00 as the interim dividend towards the foreseen dividend for the financial year 2019 in the amount of PLN 15.00 per one share,

2)To assign the remaining part of 2019 profit in the amount of PLN 176,265,100.67 for the purpose of the reserve fund assigned to pay dividends in the future.