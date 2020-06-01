Log in
Grupa Zywiec S A : Motion of the Management Board of Grupa Żywiec Spółka Akcyjna regarding distribution of the profit for the financial year 2019

06/01/2020 | 06:26am EDT

15.05.2020

Current report No. 11/2020

MOTION of the Management Board of Grupa Żywiec Spółka Akcyjna regarding distribution of the profit for the financial year 2019

The Management Board of Grupa Żywiec S.A. hereby applies to the General Meeting for distribution of the profit for the financial year 2019 in the amount of PLN 330,335,155.67 as follows:

1) To set the dividend for 2019 in the final amount of PLN 15.00 per one share, taking into account the fact that pursuant to the Resolution of the Company's Management Board of 28 October 2019, the Company paid out to the shareholders the amount of PLN 154,070,055.00 as the interim dividend towards the foreseen dividend for the financial year 2019 in the amount of PLN 15.00 per one share,

2)To assign the remaining part of 2019 profit in the amount of PLN 176,265,100.67 for the purpose of the reserve fund assigned to pay dividends in the future.

Disclaimer

Grupa Zywiec SA published this content on 15 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials
Sales 2019 2 551 M 642 M 642 M
Net income 2019 234 M 58,9 M 58,9 M
Net Debt 2019 1 198 M 302 M 302 M
P/E ratio 2019 21,5x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 4 910 M 1 226 M 1 236 M
EV / Sales 2018 2,22x
EV / Sales 2019 2,44x
Nbr of Employees 2 020
Free-Float 1,65%
Chart GRUPA ZYWIEC S.A.
Duration : Period :
Grupa Zywiec S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
François-Xavier Mahot Chief Executive Officer
Stefan Orlowski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Piotr Nowakowski Financial Director
Allan James Myers Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Richard Hazelwood Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRUPA ZYWIEC S.A.-2.45%1 226
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV-42.36%91 292
HEINEKEN N.V.-13.11%52 753
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED-17.49%37 007
AMBEV S.A.-33.15%36 076
HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V.-14.24%23 728
