GRUPA ZYWIEC S.A.

(ZWC)
Grupa Zywiec S A : Ordinary General Meeting of Grupa Zywiec S.A.

06/21/2020 | 05:42pm EDT

16.06.2020

Current report No. 18/2020

Ordinary General Meeting of Grupa Zywiec S.A.

Pursuant to the Article 70 point 3 of the Law on public offering, in connection with § 19 section 2 of the Ordinance of the Minister of Finance of 29 March 2018, the Management Board of Grupa Żywiec S.A. hereby informs on:

I. On 16 June 2020 took place the Ordinary General Meeting of Grupa Żywiec S.A. on which 10 102 081 shares and votes were represented, i.e. 98.35 % of the Company's capital.

The participants of the Meeting possessing at least 5% of the Company's capital were:

- Heineken International B.V. with the seat in Amsterdam, the Netherlands - 6 692 421 shares and votes i.e. 65.16% of the total number of the votes and 66.25% of the votes for OGM on 16 June 2020; - Harbin B.V., with the seat in Amsterdam ,the Netherlands - 3 409 660 share and votes i.e. 33.19% of the total number of the votes and 33.75 % for OGM on 16 June 2020.

II. The following resolutions were voted on the Ordinary General Meeting:

Resolution No. 1 of the Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of Grupa Żywiec Spółka Akcyjna of 16 June 2020 regarding election of Chairman of the Meeting.

According to Article 409 § 1 of the Commercial Companies Code, the Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of Grupa Żywiec S.A. hereby decides to elect Mr. Rafał Ryczek as Chairman of the Meeting.

Number of shares from which valid votes were cast: 10 102 081 - 98.35% of the share capital.

The number of votes "for": 10 102 081

The number of votes "against": 0

The number of votes "abstained": 0

Resolution No. 2 of the Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of Grupa Żywiec Spółka Akcyjna of 16 June 2020 regarding the distribution of profit for the year 2019.

According to Article 395 § 2 p. 2) of the Commercial Companies Code and § 25 pas. 1 p. 2) of the Company's Statutes, this is to pass the following:

§ 1.

The Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of the Company resolves to distribute the profit for the financial year 2019 in the amount of PLN 330,335,155.67 as follows:

1) To set the dividend for 2019 in the final amount of PLN 15.00 per one share, taking into account the fact that pursuant to the Resolution of the Company's Management Board of 28 October 2019, the Company paid out to the shareholders the amount of PLN 154,070,055.00 as the interim dividend towards the foreseen dividend for the financial year 2019 in the amount of PLN 15.00 per one share,

2) To assign the remaining part of 2019 profit in the amount of PLN 176,265,100.67 for the purpose of the reserve fund assigned to pay dividends in the future.

§ 2.

This Resolution comes into force on the day of passing.

Number of shares from which valid votes were cast: 10 102 081 - 98.35% of the share capital. The number of votes "for": 10 102 081

The number of votes "against": 0

The number of votes "abstained": 0

Resolution No. 3 of the Ordinary General Meeting of Grupa Żywiec Spółka Akcyjna of 16 June 2020 regarding election of a member of the Supervisory Board.

According to Article 385 § 1 of the Code of Commercial Companies and § 14 pas.1 of the Company's

Statutes, this is to pass the following: § 1.

The General Shareholders' Meeting hereby decides to elect Mr. Soren Hagh to the Supervisory Board, according to the voting results, for the period of a three-year term ending on the day of the General

Shareholders' Meeting of the Company which shall decide upon approval of the Company's financial statements for the financial year 2022.

§ 2.

This Resolution comes into force on the day of passing.

Number of shares from which valid votes were cast: 10 102 081 - 98.35% of the share capital. The number of votes "for": 10 102 081

The number of votes "against": 0

The number of votes "abstained": 0

Mr. Soren Hagh is a graduate of the University of Aarhus (Denmark), University of Maryland (USA) and graduated from MBA (France), where he earned a degree in political science and business management. In the years 1998-2005 he was employed at LEGO in Denmark, Italy, France and Great Britain, where he held managerial positions related to product management and marketing.

  • In 2005-2008 he was the Marketing Director and then the General Director at L'Oréal in Great Britain.

  • In 2008-2009 he was the Global Marketing Director at Diageo.

  • In the years 2009-2013 he held the position of General Director at L'Oréal in Germany and then in

France. He has been associated with Heineken since 2013. From 2013 to 2016 he was the Executive Director for Global Marketing in Amsterdam. From 2016, he was the General Director at Heineken Italia.

Mr. Hagh does not conduct any business competitive to the issuer.

Disclaimer

Grupa Zywiec SA published this content on 16 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2020 21:41:09 UTC


