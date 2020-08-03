Grupa Zywiec S A : Semi – annual report of Żywiec Capital Group – first half year of 2020 0 08/03/2020 | 02:38am EDT Send by mail :

As on and for the period ended 30.06.2020 1 CONSOLIDATED INTERIM ABBREVIATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSIOTION Note 30th June 2020 31st December 2019 Non-current assets 1 707 061 1 734 639 Tangible fixed assets 8 1 163 360 1 156 444 Right of use 8 56 428 63 069 Intangible fixed assets 8 378 552 386 961 Deferred income tax asset 55 756 78 726 Investment is associated companies 24 347 30 066 Financial derivative assets 6 319 - Other long-term receivables 22 299 19 373 Current assets 1 383 700 847 271 Inventories 205 183 142 999 Trade and other receivables 1 124 340 684 577 Current income tax asset 49 694 1 150 Financial derivative assets - 7 159 Cash and cash equivalents 4 483 11 368 Non-current assets held for sale - 18 Total assets 3 090 761 2 581 910 Equity 131 518 86 836 Share capital 25 678 25 678 Share premium 113 654 113 654 Other capitals 198 208 27 177 Retained earnings and net profit for the period (206 022) (79 673) Capital and reserves attributable to the equity holders of the Company 131 518 86 836 Liabilities 2 959 243 2 495 074 Non-current liabilities 1 212 905 1 166 505 Loans and indebted commercial papers 7.13 1 150 000 1 050 000 Lease liabilities 36 939 42 200 Retirement benefit and jubilee bonuses obligations 24 768 24 768 Deferred income tax liabilities 1 198 49 341 Other non-current liabilities - 196 Current liabilities 1 746 338 1 328 569 Loans and indebted commercial papers 7.13 225 671 103 600 Financial derivative liabilities 7 828 1 351 Lease liabilities 12 618 13 656 Retirement benefit and jubilee bonuses obligations 750 750 Current deferred income tax liabilities 25 119 11 926 Trade and other payables 1 467 283 1 185 373 Provisions for other liabilities and charges 12 7 069 11 913 Total equity and liabilities 3 090 761 2 581 910 Notes presented on pages 7-23 are an integral part of the consolidated interim abbreviated financial statements 3/23 CONSOLIDATED INTERIM ABBREVIATED FINANCIAL STATEMENT TRANSLATION ONLY all amounts in PLN thousand unless otherwise stated Capital Group Żywiec S.A. As on and for the period ended 30.06.2020 2 CONSOLIDATED INTERIM ABBREVIATED PROFIT AND LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOMES For the period For the period Note from 01.01.2020 from 01.01.2019 till till 30.06.2020 30.06.2019 Net sales of finished products, goods for resale and materials 1 842 181 1 729 159 Cost of finished products, goods for resale and materials sold (1 305 146) (1 157 370) Gross profit on sales 537 035 571 789 Selling and distribution expenses (343 859) (339 511) General and administration expenses (95 119) (101 072) Other expenses (25) (10) Other gains/(losses) - net 429 (356) Operating profit 98 461 130 840 Interest income 53 95 Interest costs (14 699) (11 176) Other financial (costs)/income - net (14 505) 6 206 Share in (losses)/profit of associates accounted for using the equity method - net (5 719) (3 903) Profit before income tax 63 591 122 062 Income tax (13 675) (24 488) Net profit for the period 49 916 97 574 Other comprehensive income from the valuation of financial instruments (5 234) 1 138 Total profit and loss and other comprehensive income for the period 44 682 98 712 Attributable to: - Shareholders of the Company 49 916 97 574 - total profit and loss and other comprehensive income attributable to shareholders of the company 44 682 98 712 Weighted average number of ordinary shares 13 10 271 337 10 271 337 Earnings per ordinary share (in PLN) 4,86 9,50 Diluted earnings per ordinary share equal earnings per ordinary share. Notes presented on pages 7-23 are an integral part of the consolidated interim abbreviated financial statements 4/23 CONSOLIDATED INTERIM ABBREVIATED FINANCIAL STATEMENT TRANSLATION ONLY all amounts in PLN thousand unless otherwise stated Capital Group Żywiec S.A. As on and for the period ended 30.06.2020 3 CONSOLIDATED INTERIM ABBREVIATED STATEMENT OF Reserve capital /sale of Retained earnings Equity attributable to CHANGES IN EQUITY Share Capital shares over their Other Capitals and net profit at the Total equity shareholders nominal value/ end of the period Other reserve capital Revaluation including Other reserve reserve deferred tax capitals Current period Balance at 1st January 2020 25 678 113 654 18 808 (1 093) 257 9 462 (79 673) 86 836 86 836 Profit and loss and other comprehensive income for the reporting period Revaluation of financial instruments hedging the risk of changes in raw material prices - - - (5 234) (1 227) - - (5 234) (5 234) Net profit for the period - - - - - - 49 916 49 916 49 916 Profit and loss and other comprehensive income for the reporting period - - - (5 234) (1 227) - 49 916 44 682 44 682 Transactions with owners of the parent company, recognized directly in equity Payments from and to owners Set up of dividend fund - - - - - 176 265 (176 265) - - Total Payments from and to owners - - - - - 176 265 (176 265) - - Balance at 30th June 2020 25 678 113 654 18 808 (6 327) (970) 185 727 (206 022) 131 518 131 518 Comparable period Balance at 1st January 2019 25 678 113 654 18 808 (6 259) 1 468 4 903 152 951 309 735 309 735 Profit and loss and other comprehensive income for the reporting period Revaluation of financial instruments hedging the risk of changes in raw material prices - - - 1 138 (267) - - 1 138 1 138 Net profit for the period - - - - - - 97 574 97 574 97 574 Profit and loss and other comprehensive income for the reporting period - - - 1 138 (267) - 97 574 98 712 98 712 Transactions with owners of the parent company, recognized directly in equity Payments from and to owners Set up of dividend fund - - - - - 9 462 (9 462) - - Dividend - - - - - (4 903) (303 237) (308 140) (308 140) Total Payments from and to owners - - - - - 4 559 (312 699) (308 140) (308 140) Balance at 30th June 2019 25 678 113 654 18 808 (5 121) 1 201 9 462 (62 174) 100 307 100 307 Notes presented on pages 7-23 are an integral part of the consolidated interim abbreviated financial statements 5/23 CONSOLIDATED INTERIM ABBREVIATED FINANCIAL STATEMENT TRANSLATION ONLY all amounts in PLN thousand unless otherwise stated Capital Group Żywiec S.A. As on and for the period ended 30.06.2020 4 Note For the period For the period from from 01.01.2020 01.01.2019 till till 30.06.2020 30.06.2019 CONSOLIDATED INTERIM ABBREVIATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS Cash flows from operating activities Profit before income tax attributable to shareholders of the Company 2 63 591 122 062 Total adjustments (170 857) (1 629) Loss/(profit) from associates valued by equity method 5 719 3 903 Depreciation 99 019 86 359 Income tax (paid)/returned (72 972) (24 858) Value of options 856 (3 885) Dividends and interest received (53) (95) Interests costs 14 699 11 996 (Profit)/loss on sales and disposal of tangible fixed assets (429) 356 Impairment of non current assets 7 438 7 109 Decrease/increase in inventories (62 166) (33 133) Decrease/increase in provisions for other liabilities and charges (4 844) (5 360) Decrease/increase in trade and other receivables 7.16 (441 939) (392 901) Decrease/increase in retirement and jubilee bonuses benefits - (901) Decrease/increase in trade and other payables 7.16 283 815 349 781 Net cash flow from operating activities (107 266) 120 433 Cash flow from investing activities Sales of intangible fixed assets and tangible fixed assets 3 150 1 697 Interest received 53 95 Other investing (outflows)/inflows (116) (651) Purchases of intangible fixed assets and tangible fixed assets (102 733) (138 820) Loans (750) - Purchase of shares of associated companies - (5 000) Purchase of shares of subsidiary - (465 228) Net cash flow from investing activities (100 396) (607 907) Net cash flow from financing activities Credits and loans received 7.13 170 000 750 000 Dividends and other payments to the owners - (308 140) Repayment of loans and credits - (2 731) Finance lease obligations paid (6 595) (6 555) Interest paid (15 056) (10 852) Net cash flow from financing activities 148 349 421 722 Total net cash flow (59 313) (65 752) Balance sheet change in cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts (59 313) (65 752) Total cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts at the beginning of the (90 992) (148 131) period Total cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts at the end of the 9 (150 305) (213 883) period Notes presented on pages 7-23 are an integral part of the consolidated interim abbreviated financial statements 6/23 Abbreviated consolidated interim financial statements of Grupa Żywiec S.A. as at and for the period ended on 30.06.2020 (in PLN thousand unless stated otherwise) ADDITIONAL INFORMATON 5. General information 5.1. Main areas of activity of Capital Group Żywiec S.A The parent company of Capital Group Żywiec is Grupa Żywiec S.A. located in Żywiec, Browarna Street 88. The Company was registered on 8th June 2001 in National Court Register under number 0000018602 in the Bielsko-Biała District Court. According to Warsaw Stock Exchange classification the Company operates in food industry. The Company is also entitled to use the abbreviated name "Żywiec S.A." The principal activity of the Capital Group Żywiec S.A. ("Group") is production of beer, designated by Code PKD 1105 Z. The hereby consolidated interim abbreviated financial statement for the first half of 2020 covers the Parent Company and its subsidiaries (named collectively as "Capital Group Żywiec", "the Group" or "the Capital Group") and the Company's shares in associates. The direct parent company of Grupa Żywiec S.A. is Heineken International N.V. with a seat in Amsterdam (the Netherlands) and the ultimate parent is Heineken Holding N.V. with a seat in Amsterdam (the Netherlands). The financial statements of the parent can be found on the company's website www.theheinekencompany.com. The consolidated interim abbreviated financial statement was prepared by the Parent Company and its subsidiaries with the going concern assumption for the foreseeable future. In the opinion of the Management Board of the Parent Company, there are no circumstances indicating any threat over the Groups' ability to continue as a going concern. As at the sign-off date, the Management Board of Grupa Żywiec S.A. approve the consolidated interim abbreviated financial statements. 6. Principal accounting policies 6.1. Statement of compliance The consolidated interim abbreviated financial statement of Capital Group Żywiec S.A. for the first half of 2020 is drawn up in accordance with the regulations of the European Union Cabinet Decree dated 29th March 2018 on current and periodical information and reports disclosed by joint stock publicly traded companies and conditions of recognizing information as required by the law of a country not being a Member of the European Union (Journal of Laws from 2018 Item 757). 6.2. Basis of preparation The consolidated interim abbreviated financial statements of Capital Group Żywiec S.A. for the first half of 2020 were prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 (IAS 34) - "Interim financial reporting" approved by the European Union. Hereby consolidated interim abbreviated financial statements should be read along with consolidated financial statements for the period ended 31st December 2019. The financial data for these consolidated interim abbreviated financial statement have been prepared according to the accounting principles and calculation methods stated in the last consolidated annual financial statements for 2019. All the amounts in these consolidated financial statement are given in PLN thousands and in units (number of shares). 6.3. Seasonality The brewing industry is seasonal regarding both production and sales, with the peak of the season falling on the summer months. For the six months ended 30th June 2020, the level of net sales represented 51.6% (30th June 2019: 52.0%) of the annual level of net sales in the year ended 31st December 2019. 7/23 Abbreviated consolidated interim financial statements of Grupa Żywiec S.A. as at and for the period ended on 30.06.2020 (in PLN thousand unless stated otherwise) 7. Explanatory notes 7.1. Information on Members of Supervisory and Management Board of the Company On 2nd April 2020, the Ordinary General Meeting of Grupa Żywiec S.A. took place. At the General Meeting shareholders approved the following resolutions: the financial statements of Grupa Żywiec S.A. and the Management Board's reports for the year 2019, confirmation of fulfilment of duties by the Supervisory Board members and the Management Board members for the year 2019, approval of terms and conditions for election of the new representative of employees within the Supervisory Board. New members of the Supervisory Board were appointed. On 2nd April 2020 the term of Mr David Hazelwood as a Member of the Supervisory Board expired. On 2nd April 2020, the Ordinary General Meeting of Grupa Żywiec S.A. elected to appoint Mr Allan Myers, Mr Alle Ypma, Mr Krzysztof Loth and Mr Roelf Duursema as members of the Supervisory Board for three-year terms ending on the day of General Shareholders Meeting approving Financial Statements for the year 2022. On 14th May 2020 according to par. 14 point 1 of articles of association and resolution no. 7 of the Ordinary General Meeting of Grupa Żywiec S.A. a new employee representative for the Supervisory Board was elected and the post was again given to Mr Krzysztof Jasek. Mr Krzysztof Jasek shall remain in this function for a three year term. On 20th May 2020, the Company have received a statement from Mr Stefan Orłowski, Head of the Supervisory Board, regarding his resignation from the post of Member of the Supervisory Board and Supervisory Board President effective from 31st May 2020. Resignation of Mr Stefan Orłowski is due to personal reasons and the pursuit of other career opportunities outside the Heineken Group. On 28th May 2020, the Company have received a statement from Mr Piotr Nowakowski, Member of the Management Board and CFO, regarding his resignation from the post of Member of the Management Board effective from 1st September 2020. Resignation of Mr Piotr Nowakowski is due to the pursuit of further career opportunities within the Heineken Group in Brazil. On 16th June 2020 the the Ordinary Shareholders Meeting of Grupa Żywiec S.A. acting on the strength of Article 385, par. 1 of the Code of Commercial Companies and par. 14 point 1 of articles of association, decided to appoint Mr. Soren Hagh as a Member of the Supervisory Board for a three year term ending on the day of General Shareholders Meeting approving Financial Statements for the year 2022. 7.2. Capital and organizational links Grupa Żywiec S.A. is the Parent Company of the Capital Group Żywiec S.A. Heineken International B.V. is the direct parent company of Grupa Żywiec S.A. Current organizational structure of the Group is presented below: 8/23 Abbreviated consolidated interim financial statements of Grupa Żywiec S.A. as at and for the period ended on 30.06.2020 (in PLN thousand unless stated otherwise) 7.3. Organisational changes within Grupa Żywiec S.A. On 12th December 2019 based on the act of association a new company was created under a name of Browar Namysłów Spółka z ogra- niczoną odpowiedzialnością which was registered in National Court Register on 17th February 2020. On 2nd April 2020 the Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting of Grupa Żywiec S.A. passed a resultion to merge Grupa Żywiec S.A. with their subsidiary Browar Namysłów Sp. z o.o. following art. 492 par.1 point 1 of the Code of Commercial Companies. On 1st June 2020 The Regional Court in Bielsko-Biała, 8th Department for Business Matters of the National Court Register registered the merger of Grupa Żywiec S.A. with their subsidiary Browar Namysłów Sp. z o.o. The merger was concluded using the method described in art. 492 par. 1 point 1) of the Code of Commercial Companies, e.g. through take over and transfer of all assets of Browar Namysłów Sp. o.o. onto Grupa Żywiec S.A. which entered into all rights and obligations of Browar Namysłów Sp. z o.o. which in turn was dissolved without liquidation and removed from the Entrepreneur Register of the National Court Register. The merger was concluded without any increase in shareholders equity or changes in articles of association of Grupa Żywiec S.A., for which the merger served the purpose of optimization and simplification of intragrpup processes with their main activities. 7.4. Critical estimates and judgements The Group use judgement and make assumptions concerning the future. Since the publication of the annual financial statements for 2019 significant judgements and assumptions did not change. Among the estimates made as at the balance sheet date, none are exposed to significant risk of material adjustments to assets and liabilities in the next accounting period. 7.5. Disclosures on assets available for sale In the reporting period Capital Group Żywiec S.A. did not recognize in the abbreviated interim consolidated statement of financial position any assets held for sale (PLN 18 thousand recognised as at 31st December 2019). 7.6. Segment information The Management Board have identified the operating segments used in the process of making strategic decisions. Until 31st December 2018 the Management Board analysed operations from geographic point of view and took into consideration sales results in two major regions of Poland: north and south. As of 1st January 2019 the Management Board analyse operating results solely for Grupa Żywiec S.A. as a whole, thus entire Grupa Żywiec S.A. became a single operating segment. The change in identification of operating segments has no impact on the segment data presented to date, as in previous reporting periods in the consolidated financial statements all operating segments (i.e. north and south region) were merged into a single reporting segment based on provisions of § 12 of IFRS 8 (Aggregation criteria). 9/23 Abbreviated consolidated interim financial statements of Grupa Żywiec S.A. as at and for the period ended on 30.06.2020 (in PLN thousand unless stated otherwise) For comparative period all operating segments were merged into a single reporting segment as the Group's operations are homogenous and operating segments show similar economic characteristics. Taking the above into consideration, the Management Board concluded that the Group meet the criteria stipulated above and are allowed to merge all operating segments into a single reporting segment as main products of the Group include beer and alcoholic and non- alcoholic beverages that show similar characteristics across various segments. Beer was produced in 7 breweries having almost identical production processes. Customer types and groups are very similar across different segments and distribution of products is handled in a homogenous manner. In the light of the above, in the consolidated financial statements for the period ending 30th June 2020 all operating segments were merged into a single reporting segment and disclosures required by provisions stipulated in § 32-34 of IFRS 8 were provided. Presented below are the disclosures as at 30th June 2020 as required by provisions stipulated in § 32-34 of IFRS 8. Information concerning products and services. For period For period Revenue from external customers from 01.01.2020 from 01.01.2019 until 30.06.2020 until 30.06.2019 Group beer 1,842,181 1,729,159 TOTAL: 1,842,181 1,729,159 Information concerning geographic segments In case of presentation information in geographical segments, revenue is determined by the criterion of the location of the customer. For period For period from 01.01.2019 Revenue from 01.01.2020 until until 30.06.2020 30.06.2019 Poland 1,801,063 1,680,698 Other countries 41,118 48,461 TOTAL: 1,842,181 1,729,159 All tangible assets are located in Poland, except of small part of returnable packaging which are located abroad on clients site. Information concerning major customers The Group has reached more than 10% of the total revenue from transactions with external single client to obtain revenue from Distribev Orbico Sp. z o.o. of PLN 291,965 thousand. 7.7. Contingent, contractual and off-balance sheet liabilities Current economic activity of the Group results in numerous contingent liabilities resulting from court disputes and public-private claims including Tax Authorities and private entities. In Management Board's and their experts' opinion the risk of outflow of funds resulting from these contingent liabilities is possible, but is not probable and therefore provisions for these events have not been created. Material contingent liabilities and assets are described below. Contingent liabilities On 19th September 2018 Grupa Żywiec S.A. received a protocol from audit of the books ("Protocol") prepared within tax control carried out by the Head of Silesian Office of Tax and Duty in Katowice ("SOTD"). The control in question encompasses verification of accuracy of declared tax base, correctness of calculation and payment of corporate income tax for 2013, about which the Group informed in the annual financial statements of Grupa Żywiec S.A. From the contents of the Protocol it can be deduced that, according to SOTD, the Company misrepresented the following items in their declaration of corporate income tax for 2013: Revenue and costs related to license fees between the Company and Brandhouse Ż ywiec Sprzeda ż i Dystrybucja Sp. z o.o. Sp. k.,

ywiec Sprzeda i Dystrybucja Sp. z o.o. Sp. k., Tax deductible expenses related to depreciation charge on trademarks. 10/23 Abbreviated consolidated interim financial statements of Grupa Żywiec S.A. as at and for the period ended on 30.06.2020 (in PLN thousand unless stated otherwise) The Company disagrees with the provisions of the Protocol, because in the opinion of the Management Board the conclusions of SOTD cannot be justified on the basis of applicable law or the previous case-law of administrative courts regarding matters of a similar factual and legal status. In addition, the Company is in possession of individual tax law interpretations issued on behalf of Minister of Finance confirming the legitimacy of the actions taken by the Company. The Company exercised the right of to give objections and present clarifications to the Protocol. The Company published the information, because the Protocol is an important stage of tax audit, the final result of which may be significant for the value of potential claims reflected in the Company's accounting books. Due to the above information, the Management Board of Grupa Żywiec S.A. decided on 24th October 2018 to disclose contingent assets and liabilities. On 7th December 2018 the Company received a decision ("Decision") establishing tax liability regarding corporate income tax for 2013 in the amount of PLN 47,143 thousand. The Company does not agree with the Decision and appealed to the Director of Fiscal Administration Office maintaining arguments mentioned before in the objections to the Protocol. On 27th September 2019 the Company received the result of the control ("Result of control 2011") prepared as part of the tax control carried out in the Company by the Director of the Silesian Tax Office in Katowice ('ŚUCS') . The control covered the scope of the reliability of the tax bases declared and the correctness of calculation and payment of the corporate income tax in 2011, about which the Group had informed in the Annual Standalone Financial Statements of Grupa Żywiec S.A. From the contents of the Protocol it can be deduced that, according to SOTD, the Company misrepresented the following items in their declaration of corporate income tax for 2011: Revenue and costs related to license fees between the Company and Brandhouse Ż ywiec Sprzeda ż i Dystrybucja Sp. z o.o. Sp. k.,

ywiec Sprzeda i Dystrybucja Sp. z o.o. Sp. k., Tax deductible expenses related to depreciation charge on trademarks. Based on the calculations presented in the Results of the control, additional tax liability due to the issues found amounted to PLN 58,912 thousand. The Company consequently disagrees with the provisions of the Results of Control. The Management Board maintains their position that the conclusions of SOTD cannot be justified on the basis of applicable law or the previous case-law of administrative courts regarding matters of a similar factual and legal status. In addition, the Company is in possession of individual tax law interpretations issued on behalf of Minister of Finance confirming the legitimacy of the actions taken by the Company. Grupa Żywiec S.A. did not exercise the right to adjust the tax return in line with the results of the control and shall question the conclusions reached by the tax control. On 9th December 2019 the Company received the result of the control ("Result of control 2012") prepared as part of the tax control carried out in the Company by the Director of the Silesian Tax Office in Katowice ('ŚUCS') . The control covered the scope of the reliability of the tax bases declared and the correctness of calculation and payment of the corporate income tax in 2012, about which the Company had informed in the Annual Standalone Financial Statements of Grupa Żywiec S.A. From the contents of the Protocol it can be deduced that, according to SOTD, the Company misrepresented the following items in their declaration of corporate income tax for 2012: Revenue and costs related to license fees between the Company and Brandhouse Ż ywiec Sprzeda ż i Dystrybucja Sp. z o.o. Sp. k.,

ywiec Sprzeda i Dystrybucja Sp. z o.o. Sp. k., Tax deductible expenses related to depreciation charge on trademarks. Based on the calculations presented in the Results of the control, additional tax liability due to the issues found amounted to PLN 52,107 thousand. The Company consequently disagrees with the provisions of the Results of Control. The Management Board maintains their position that the conclusions of SOTD cannot be justified on the basis of applicable law or the previous case-law of administrative courts regarding matters of a similar factual and legal status. In addition, the Company is in possession of individual tax law interpretations issued on behalf of Minister of Finance confirming the legitimacy of the actions taken by the Company. Grupa Żywiec S.A. did not exercise the right to adjust the tax return in line with the results of the control and shall question the conclusions reached by the tax control. 11/23 Abbreviated consolidated interim financial statements of Grupa Żywiec S.A. as at and for the period ended on 30.06.2020 (in PLN thousand unless stated otherwise) On 14th February 2020 the Company received a Decision of the Director of Tax Office in Katowice maintaining in power the decision establishing corporate tax liability for 2013 at PLN 47,143 thousand. The liability was settled by the Company on 17th February 2020. At the same time the Company filed a complaint on this decision to the Voivodship Administrative Court. On 13th March 2020 the Company received a Decision ("Decision 2011") establishing additional tax liability in corporate income tax for 2011 at PLN 58,912 thousand. The Compoany does not agree with the Decision and filed an appeal to SOTD maintaining the arguments raised earlier in the objections to Protocol. In the period 2011 - 2016 the Company declared tax deductible costs related to depreciation of trademarks. Tax Authorities may also question tax deductions made in relation with depreciation of trademarks declared in remaining years. Should this be the case, the Company estimate that the maximum exposure on contingent liabilities would reach PLN 317,000 thousand of base amount and PLN 171,000 thousand of interest. The Company assesses that the outflow of funds is possible, but not probable. Excise Tax - contingent asset According to the ruling of the European Tribunal of Justice case C30/17 the High Administrative Court confirmed that sugar/flavoured syrup added to flavoured beer after fermentation should be excluded from excise duty tax base. In Company's opinion this ruling can be applied to all flavoured beers. Based on both rulings the Company filed for return of paid excise duty for the years 2007-2018 in base amount of PLN 163,000 thousand Management Board assess that the inflow of funds is probable. As at the day of publishing of these quarterly abbreviated consolidated financial statements, the Head of Tax Office has not issued a decision regarding the return of overpayment of excise duty. Tax liabilities Tax authorities are allowed to control accounting books and tax calculations and returns during 5 years from the end of the calendar year in which the tax returns were submitted and may charge the Company additional/extra tax together with interest and fines. In 2016 control proceedings against Grupa Żywiec S.A. in the scope of declared tax base's integrity and correctness of calculations and payments of Corporate Income Tax for 2013 were commenced. In 2017 control proceedings against Grupa Żywiec S.A. in the scope of declared tax base's integrity and correctness of calculations and payments of Corporate Income Tax for 2011 and 2012 have been commenced. The control proceedings have not been completed at the day of signature of consolidated financial statements. Detailed information about the proceedings has been provided in the Note above. On 22nd July 2019 tax control was started in Grupa Żywiec S.A. regarding adherence to excise tax regulations in the period 1st January 2019 until 30th June 2019. Until the date of issuance of these financial statements, control activities have not been completed. On 24th July 2019 tax control was started in Browar Namysłów Sp. z o.o. regarding adherence to excise tax regulations in the period 1st January 2019 until 30th June 2019. On 10th July 2020, Grupa Żywiec S.A. being the successor of Browar Namysłów Sp. z o.o. received the results of control stating no issues with settling excise duty by Browar Namysłów for the period January till June 2019. On 6th December 2019 tax control was started in Grupa Żywiec S.A. regarding accuracy of declared tax base as well as correctness of calculation and payments of corporate income tax for 2014 and 2015. Until the date of issuance of these financial statements, control activities have not been completed. In the reporting period ending on 30th June 2020 the Group did not submit any material corrections of corporate income tax returns. Contingent liabilities As at 30th June 2020 the banks issued the following guarantees and surties on belalf of the companies within Capital Group Żywiec S.A. : 12/23 Abbreviated consolidated interim financial statements of Grupa Żywiec S.A. as at and for the period ended on 30.06.2020 (in PLN thousand unless stated otherwise) 30th June 2020 31st December 2019 bank guarantees in favour of landlord for securing payments of rental of buildings (deposits)

bank guarantees in favour of the Director of Fiscal Administration Office se- curing payment of suspended excise duty

bank guarantees in favour of the Director of Fiscal Administration Office se- curing payments related to lotteries

bank guarantee to secure payment for deliveries 1 884 1 796 44 350 14 350 77 938 123 373 - 650 Total contingent liabilities 124 172 140 169 Other suarantees granted by Grupa Żywiec S.A. to related companies: 30th June 2020 31st December 2019 - surety of loan for Browar Zamkowy Cieszyn 15 600 15 600 - surety of liabilities of subsidiaries 10 829 10 829 - other sureties 10 000 10 000 Other guarantees - Total 36 429 36 429 Contractual commitments Contractual commitments for the acquisition of property, plant and equipment amounted to: 30th June 2020 31st December 2019 35 146 73 541 7.8. Information concerning discontinued activity in reporting period or activity that will be discontin- ued in the next period In the first half of 2020 no significant activity was discontinued by the Group. There are no plans to discontinue any activities in the forthcoming periods. 7.9. Information concerning transactions between parent company and related parties As on 30th June 2020 the Group included in the statement of financial position the following intercompany balances: Transactions with related parties 30th June 2020 31st December 2019 Receivables from parent companies Heineken International B.V. - ultimate parent company 107 122 Receivables gross 107 122 Receivables net 107 122 Receivables from parent companies, total 107 122 Short-term part 107 122 Receivables from other related parties (excluding parent company) Within Heineken Group (parent company's related parties) 1 673 1 220 Receivables gross 1 673 1 220 Receivables net 1 673 1 220 With Associates 242 472 149 434 Receivables gross 242 472 149 434 Receivables net 242 472 149 434 13/23 Abbreviated consolidated interim financial statements of Grupa Żywiec S.A. as at and for the period ended on 30.06.2020 (in PLN thousand unless stated otherwise) Receivables from other related parties 244 145 150 654 (excluding parent company), total Short-term part 244 145 150 654 Short-term loans granted to related parties (excluding parent companies) With Associates 750 - Comp Platforma Usług S.A. 750 - Short-term loans granted to related parties 750 - (excluding parent companies), total Long-term liabilities - loans from related parties 30th June 2020 31st December 2019 Loans from parent companies Heineken International B.V. - ultimate parent company 500 000 400 000 Loans from parent companies, total 500 000 400 000 Short-term liabilities - loans from related parties Loans from parent companies Interest on loans 687 872 Loans from parent companies, total 687 872 Trade liabilities 30th June 2020 31st December 2019 Trade and other liabilities towards parent companies Heineken International B.V. - ultimate parent company 14 251 7 240 Trade and other liabilities towards parent companies, total 14 251 7 240 Short-term part 14 251 7 240 Trade and other liabilities towards other related companies (excluding parent companies) Within Heineken Group (parent company's subsidiaries) 22 272 17 811 With Associates 6 445 Trade and other liabilities towards other related companies 22 278 18 256 (excluding parent companies), total Short-term part 22 278 18 256 During first half of 2020 Grupa Żywiec S.A. and their subsidiaries included in statement of profit and loss and other comprehensive income the following substantial amounts of costs and revenues resulting from individual transactions with related parties: 14/23 Abbreviated consolidated interim financial statements of Grupa Żywiec S.A. as at and for the period ended on 30.06.2020 (in PLN thousand unless stated otherwise) Transactions with related parties For period For period from 01.01.2020 from 01.01.2019 until 30.06.2020 until 30.06.2019 REVENUES Net sales revenue from parent companies Heineken International B.V. - ultimate parent company - 9 Net sales revenue from parent companies, total - 9 Net sales revenue from other related companies (excluding parent company) Within Heineken Group (parent company's subsidiaries) 131 316 With Associates 116 114 Net sales revenue from other related companies 247 430 (excluding parent company), total Net revenue on sales of finished goods, merchandise and materials from other relat- ed companies (excluding parent companies) Within Heineken Group (parent company's subsidiaries) 1 903 6 952 With Associates 189 030 215 198 Net revenue on sales of finished goods, merchandise and materials from other 190 933 222 150 related companies (excluding parent companies), total COSTS Brand license costs from other related parties (excluding parent companies) Within Heineken Group (parent company's subsidiaries) 12 650 12 172 Brand license costs from other related parties 12 650 12 172 (excluding parent companies), total Purchase of raw materials from other related parties (excluding parent companies) Within Heineken Group (parent company's subsidiaries) 35 575 28 006 Purchase of raw materials from other related parties 35 575 28 006 (excluding parent companies), total Selling and marketing costs from other related parties (excluding parent companies) Heineken International B.V. - ultimate parent company 79 - Selling and marketing costs from other related parties 79 - (excluding parent companies), total Know-how costs from parent companies Heineken International B.V. - ultimate parent company 4 410 4 764 Know-how costs from parent companies, total 4 410 4 764 R&D, technical advisory and supervision costs (excluding parent companies) Within Heineken Group (parent company's subsidiaries) R&D, technical advisory and supervision costs (excluding parent companies), total 138292 138292 15/23 Abbreviated consolidated interim financial statements of Grupa Żywiec S.A. as at and for the period ended on 30.06.2020 (in PLN thousand unless stated otherwise) Other costs from parent companies Heineken International B.V. - ultimate parent company 13 504 11 103 Other costs from parent companies, total 13 504 11 103 Other costs (excluding parent companies) Within Heineken Group (parent company's subsidiaries) 4 860 5 170 With Associates 1 497 1 567 Other costs (excluding parent companies), total 6 357 6 737 Purchase of merchindise and components (excluding parent companies) Within Heineken Group (parent company's subsidiaries) 5 819 3 806 Purchase of merchindise and components (excluding parent companies), total 5 819 3 806 Purchase of raw materials (excluding parent companies) Within Heineken Group (parent company's subsidiaries) 333 529 Purchase of raw materials (excluding parent companies), total 333 529 Investment purchases from parent companies Heineken International B.V. - ultimate parent company 151 - Investment purchases from parent companies, total 151 - Investment purchases (excluding parent companies) Within Heineken Group (parent company's subsidiaries) 1 960 2 551 Investment purchases (excluding parent companies), total 1 960 2 551 Finance costs - interest on loans from parent companies Heineken International B.V. - ultimate parent company 5 202 4 363 Finance costs - interest on loans from parent companies, total 5 202 4 363 All transactions with related parties are based on terms that do not deviate significantly from market conditions. 7.10. Information on entity entitled to audit financial statements On 13th May 2020 the Supervisory Board of Grupa Żywiec S.A. acting upon art. 18 par. 2 point 3 of articles of association appointed Deloitte Audyt Spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością Spółka komandytowa with the seat in Warsaw, Al. Jana Pawła II 22, 00-133 Warszawa (the registration number 73, KRS 0000446833) as an auditor of the financial statements of the Capital Group Żywiec S.A. for the year 2020 and 2021 in accordance with the recommendation from the Audit Committee. 7.11. Information on dividend paid On 4th November 2019 the Supevisory Board of Grupa Żywiec S.A. acting in accordance with article 349 par. 1 of the Code of Commercial Companies accepted the decision of the Management Board regarding payment of an advanced dividend for 2019 in the amount of PLN 15.00 per share. Shareholders entitled to receive the adnavced dividend were those owning shares as on 10th December 2019 (day of entitlement to advanced dividend). The advance payment of dividend in the amount of PLN 154,070 thousand was made on 17th De- cember 2019 (payout day). On 16th June 2020 the General Shareholders Meeting of Grupa Żywiec S.A. acting upon article 395 par. 2 point 2) of the Code of Commercial Companies and art. 25 par. 1 ponit 2) of the articles of association passed a resolution about the following distribution of profit for the year 2019 in the amount of PLN 330,335 thousand: Dividend for the year 2019 was established at PLN 15.00 per share,

The remaining part of the profit for 2019 in the amount of PLN 176,265 thousand to support reserve fund with the purpose to pay out dividend in the years to follow. 16/23 Abbreviated consolidated interim financial statements of Grupa Żywiec S.A. as at and for the period ended on 30.06.2020 (in PLN thousand unless stated otherwise) Dividend per share declared and paid amounted to: PLN 15 in 2019 (for 2019),

PLN 30 in 2019 (for 2018),

PLN 15 in 2018 (for 2017),

PLN 11 in 2017 (for 2017 - advance payment),

PLN 18 in 2017 (for 2016),

PLN 11 in 2016 (for 2016 - advance payment),

PLN 23 in 2016 (for 2015),

PLN 12 in 2015 (for 2015 - advance payment). 7.12. Financial Instruments Financial instruments valued at fair value As of 30th June 2020 there were financial instruments valued at fair value. Fair value Details concern fair value of financial instruments for which it is possible to asses are listed below: Cash and cash equivalents, short-term bank deposits and short-term borrowings; carrying amount of mentioned instruments is approximate to its fair value because of its rapid maturity;

short-term bank deposits and short-term borrowings; carrying amount of mentioned instruments is approximate to its fair value because of its rapid maturity; Trade receivables, other receivables, trade payables and accruals; carrying amount of mentioned instruments is approximate to its fair value because of its floating-rate;

floating-rate; Long-term borrowings; carrying amount of mentioned instruments is approximate to its fair value due to the variable nature of their interest;

borrowings; carrying amount of mentioned instruments is approximate to its fair value due to the variable nature of their interest; Financial indtruments - options.

Upon the agreement signed on 30th June 2020 between United Beverages, Ż ywiec Investments Holding Sp. z o.o. and Grupa Ż ywiec S.A., Grupa Ż ywiec S.A. issued an option to sell to United Beverages 20% of shares in Distribev Orbico Sp. z o.o., for which Grupa Ż ywiec shall receive on the fifth anniversary of the agreement PLN 20,000 thousand reduced by the total amount of dividend received, unless the total amount of dividends received exceeds PLN 19,000 thousand, in which case the option would be realized immediately with the price of PLN 1,000 thousand. The Company valuated the option and at the same time all other agreements regarding the subject matter expired and the valuation result was reflected in other financial revenue/costs. Hedge accounting The Group has applied cash flow hedge accounting. The Group hedges against the risk of commodity price changes using derivatives, in particular commodity swap concluded on the forward market. The designated hedges relate to the future purchases of aluminium cans as forecasted in the production plans. For hedge accounting purposes, it is treated as a cash flow hedge. At the inception of the hedge relationship, the entity documents the relationship between the hedging instrument and the hedged item, along with its risk management objectives and its strategy for undertaking various hedge transactions. Furthermore, at the inception of the hedge and on an ongoing basis, the Group documents whether the hedging instrument is highly effective in offsetting changes in fair values or cash flows of the hedged item attributable to the hedged risk. Cash flow hedges The effective portion of changes in the fair value of derivatives that are designated and qualify as cash flow hedges is recognised in other comprehensive income and accumulated under the heading of cash flow hedging reserve. The gain or loss relating to the ineffective portion is recognised immediately in profit or loss, and is included in the 'other gains and losses' line item. Amounts previously recognised in other comprehensive income and accumulated in equity are reclassified to profit or loss in the periods when the hedged item affects profit or loss, in the same line as the recognised hedged item. However, when the hedged forecast transaction results in the recognition of a non-financial asset or a non-financial liability, the gains and losses previously recognised in other comprehensive income and accumulated in equity are transferred from equity and included in the initial carrying amount of the non-financial asset or non-financial liability. 17/23 Abbreviated consolidated interim financial statements of Grupa Żywiec S.A. as at and for the period ended on 30.06.2020 (in PLN thousand unless stated otherwise) Hedge accounting is discontinued when the Group revokes the hedging relationship, when the hedging instrument expires or is sold, ter- minated, or exercised, or when it no longer qualifies for hedge accounting. Any gain or loss recognised in other comprehensive income and accumulated in equity at that time remains in equity and is included in initial carrying amount of non- financial asset or liability. When a forecast transaction is no longer expected to occur, the gain or loss accumulated in equity is recognised immediately in profit or loss. 7.13. Loans, borrowings and indebted commercial papers On 14th February 2020 Grupa Żywiec S.A. and Heineken International B.V. with a seat in Amsterdam signed a loan agreement with a limit of PLN 100,000 thousand and the validity until 31st August 2022. The credit is intended for financing current operations of the Company. The price of the facility is based on a variable WIBOR rate plus margin, set a market rate. Other provisions do not deviate from standard clauses used in this type of agreements. On 20th March 2020 Grupa Żywiec S.A. and Bank Pekao S.A. signed an annex to the overdraft agreement dated 25th May 2005 in the amount of PLN 120,000 thousand extending the validity of the contract until 31st March 2021. The credit is intended for financing current operations of the Company. The price of the facility is based on a variable WIBOR rate plus margin. Other provisions do not deviate from standard clauses used in this type of agreements. On 30th March 2020 Browar Zamkowy Cieszyn Sp. z o.o. and Bank Handlowy w Warszawie S.A. signed an annex to the overdraft agreement dated 5th April 2017 in the amount of PLN 13,000 thousand extending the validity of the contract until 2nd April 2021. The credit is intended for financing current operations of the Company. The price of the facility is based on a variable WIBOR rate plus margin. The collateral of the above mentioned loan includes the surety agreement concluded between Grupa Żywiec S.A. and Bank Handlowy w Warszawie S.A. on 10th April 2015 with subsequent annexes with a limit of PLN 15,600 thousand. The surety is valid until 31st October 2021. On 17th April 2020 Grupa Żywiec S.A. and Bank Handlowy w Warszawie S.A. signed an annex to the overdraft agreement dated 28th April 2016 in the amount of PLN 100,000 thousand extending the validity of the contract until 23rd April 2021. The credit is intended for financing current operations of the Company. The price of the facility is based on a variable WIBOR rate plus margin. On 17th April 2020 Żywiec Sprzedaż i Dystrybucja Sp. z o.o. and Bank Handlowy w Warszawie S.A. signed an annex to the overdraft agreement dated 28th April 2016 in the amount of PLN 70,000 thousand extending the validity of the contract until 23rd April 2021. The credit is intended for financing current operations of the Company. The price of the facility is based on a variable WIBOR rate plus margin. On 20th May 2020 Grupa Żywiec S.A. and Bank Handlowy w Warszawie S.A. signed a loan agreement with a limit of PLN 100,000 thousand and validity until 17th May 2021. The credit is intended for financing current operations of the Company. The price of the facility is based on a variable WIBOR rate plus margin. Other provisions do not deviate from standard clauses used in this type of agreements. Credits and Overdrafts Total loans 1st January 2020 1 051 240 102 360 1 153 600 Credits and loans received 170 000 52 428 222 428 Movements in interests charged (357) - (357) 30th June 2020 1 220 883 154 788 1 375 671 The limit of current bank overdrafts and their availability on the date 30th June 2020 are disclosed in table below: Overdrafts Amount of Amount of credit Available credit according to be repaid to the agreement Bank Handlowy w Warszawie S.A. 100 000 52 582 47 418 Bank Pekao S.A. 120 000 64 371 55 629 Bank Handlowy w Warszawie S.A. 70 000 43 216 26 784 Bank Handlowy w Warszawie S.A. 13 000 3 361 9 639 Total: 303 000 154 788 148 212 18/23 Abbreviated consolidated interim financial statements of Grupa Żywiec S.A. as at and for the period ended on 30.06.2020 (in PLN thousand unless stated otherwise) 7.14. Subsequent events not included in the financial statement On 1st July 2020, the Company have received a statement from Mr Michael McKeown, Member of the Management Board, regarding his resignation from the post of Member of the Management Board effective from 1st September 2020. Resignation of Mr Michael McKeown is due to completion of integration with Browar Namysłów Sp. z o.o. and acceptance of new post within the Company. On 2nd July 2020, the Company have received a statement from Mr Luca Giordano, Member of the Management Board, regarding his resignation from the post of Member of the Management Board effective from 1st September 2020. Resignation of Mr Luca Giordano is due to the pursuit of further career opportunities within the Heineken Group. 7.15. Corrections of substantial mistakes No corrections of substantial mistakes were made in hereby consolidated interim abbreviated financial statement. Such events did not oc- cur. 7.16. Additional explanatory notes to the cash flow Explanation of principal differences between the movement in balance sheet items and movement of these items in cash flow statement as on and for the period ended 30th June 2020: Trade and other receivables 30th June 2020 30th June 2019 Trade and other receivables - balance sheet change (442 689) (442 444) Adjustment related to purchase of shares in Browar Namysłów - 43 999 Loans granted 750 - Cash to be received as a result of settltment of the purchasing price of Browar Namysłów - 5 544 (overpayment) Trade and other receivables - change in statement of cash flows (441 939) (392 901) Trade and other liabilities 30th June 2020 30th June 2019 Trade and other liabilities - balance sheet change 281 714 420 926 Change in investment liabilities 2 101 (13 003) Adjustment related to purchase of shares in Browar Namysłów - (58 142) Trade and other liabilities - change in statement of cash flows 283 815 349 781 7.17. Claims against the Group Grupa Żywiec S.A. and their subsidiaries did not have significant liabilities or claims, against which any legal action would have been taken except for those described in note 7.7 of the hereby abbreviated consolidated financial statements for the first half of 2020. 7.18 Factors influencing future results of the Capital Group Żywiec S.A. Business activities of Grupa Żywiec S.A. are influenced by weather and other factors, such as exchange rates, consumers' purchasing power, structure of selling channels, all of which are affected by the coronavirus epidemic. The uncertainty related with how the situation develops makes it difficult to estimate the results for the remaining part of the year. The main risk factors resulting from the epidemic in the eyes of the Management Board include primarily potential limitation in broad and free access of consumers to stores, restrictions on HoReCa and the ban on the organization of mass events, all of which, if maintained at the current level for a longer duration, may lead to reduced turnover and, as a result, lower Group revenues. At the same time, in Management Board's opinion objective difficulties in raw material imports and finished goods exports due to temporary closure of boarders should not have a significant impact on annual results of the Group given availability of raw materials from domestic sources and moderate impact of exports on annual financial result. 7.19 Other information relevant for assessment of the Issuer's personnel, assets and financial situa- tion, financial results and assessment of ability to pay liabilities. In the presented period there have been no events that could have a significant adverse impact on Issuer's personnel, wealth, financial situation or financial result or could threaten their ability to pay liabilities. 19/23 Abbreviated consolidated interim financial statements of Grupa Żywiec S.A. as at and for the period ended on 30.06.2020 (in PLN thousand unless stated otherwise) The global epidemic of coronavirus caused a temporary lockdown of sales in the HoReCa channel. In the first half of 2020 sales of kegged beer excluding Browar Namysłów reached 90 thousand hectolitres compared to 203 thousand hectolitres in the same period last year. However, in 2019 sales of kegged beer excluding Browar Namysłów formed only 4% of entire sales volume of Grupa Żywiec. The Group launched a rescue package for HoReCa clients based on re-purchasing of the kegged beer at the time when gastronomy businesses remained closed. The cost of the package reached PLN 3,9M equal to value of kegs returned from the market. Within macroeconomic factors depreciation of the Polish zloty resulted in higher raw material costs and increase in valuation of liabilities denominated in foreign currencies. The shift in preferences of consumers from reuseable packaging towards single-use packaging (single use bottles and cans) resulted in higher production costs. The Group introduced saving initiatives that are to minimise potential impact of coronavirus epidemic on the financial results. As at the publication date of the hereby report the Group have not observed any deterioration in payments from customers as compared to the situation prior to the outbreak. As part of the governmental support regarding the coronavirus epidemic, in the first half of 2020 the entities forming the Group used the option to defer payments of excise duty in the amount of PLN 50,005 thousand (deferred until 10th July 2020), deffer corporate income tax in the amount of PLN 8,680 thousand (of which PLN 8,680 thousand has already been paid) and to deffer the perpetuity payment in the amount of PLN 996 thousand (of which PLN 996 thousand has already been paid). In the first half of 2020 the entities forming the Group used the option to defer payment of Personal Income Tax for March and April in the amount of PLN 6,095 thousand (of which PLN 6,095 thousand was paid on 1st June 2020) as well as defer payments to Social Security Office (ZUS) for March, April and May in the amount of PLN 19,349 thousand (entire amount shall be paid by the Company by 15th Sep- tember 2020). Browar Zamkowy Cieszyn sp. z o.o. received a grant from Employment Office to partially cover salaries of employees for April, May and June in the amount of PLN 177 thousand. At the same time entites within the Group were exempted from paying property tax in the amount of PLN 219 thousand and 50% of contributions for social security, health, Employment Fund, and FGŚP of Browar Zamkowy Sp. z o.o. for April and May 2020 in the amount of PLN 227 thousand were waived. 20/23 CONSOLIDATED INTERIM ABBREVIATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS all amounts in PLN thousand unless otherwise stated Capital Group Żywiec S.A. As on and for the period ended 30.06.2020 TRANSLATION ONLY 8 Tangible fixed Intangible fixed assets Right of use assets Table of movements of tangible and intangible fixed assets Net book value at 1st January 2020 1 156 444 63 069 386 961 Increases* 99 722 850 909 Decreases - sales/disposal (2 598) (553) (7) Impairment - increase (7 629) - - Impairment - release 191 - - Depreciation for the period (83 881) (6 938) (8 200) Transfer 1 111 - (1 111) Net book value at 30th June 2020 1 163 360 56 428 378 552 *Increases mainly in groups "Plant and Machinery" and "Other tangible assets" (returnable packaging). 9 For the purposes of the cash flow statement in financial means and their equivalents and the 30th June 2020 30th June 2019 overdraft facility are included: Cash and cash equivalents 4 483 17 870 Overdraft (154 788) (231 753) Total - net (150 305) (213 883) 10 Shareholders of the Company At the day of publishing the consolidated interim abbreviated financial statements for 2020 the following main shareholders possessed at least 5% of votes at the General Shareholders' Meeting: Heineken International B.V. possessed 65.16% of the share capital, which is 6,692,421 shares and the same number of votes at the General

Shareholders' Meeting. Since the day of publishing the quaterly financial statement for the 1 st quarter of 2020 the number of possessed shares has not changed.

Shareholders' Meeting. Since the day of publishing the quaterly financial statement for the 1 Harbin B.V. - possessed 33.19% of the share capital, which is 3,409,660 shares and the same number of votes at the General Shareholders'

Meeting. Since the day of publishing the quaterly financial statement for the 1 st quarter of 2020 the number of possessed shares has not changed. 11 Number of shares owned by the Management and Supervisory Board of Grupa Żywiec S.A. According to the Company's information at the day of publishing the consolidated interim abbreviated financial statements for 2020, the following members of the Management Board and Supervisory Board of Grupa Żywiec S.A. possesed shares of the Company: Mr Michael McKeown - Member of the Management Board of Grupy Żywiec S.A - 1,000 shares. Since the day of publishing the quaterly financial statements for the 1 st quarter of 2020 the number of possessed shares has not changed, Mr Krzysztof Jasek - Member of the Supervisory Board of Grupa Żywiec S.A. - 12 shares. Since the day of publishing the quaterly financial statements for the 1 st quarter of 2020 the number of possessed shares has not changed. 21/23 CONSOLIDATED INTERIM ABBREVIATED FINANCIAL STATEMENT all amounts in PLN thousand unless otherwise stated Capital Group Żywiec S.A. As on and for the period ended 30.06.2020 TRANSLATION ONLY 12 Provisions for other liabilieties and charges Current period Provision for restructuring of employment Balance at 1st January 2020 11 913 Charged to consolidated profit and loss account and other comprehensive 6 259 - Additional provisions 6 486 - Unused amounts reversed (227) Provisions used during year (11 103) Balance at 30th June 2020 7 069 Comparable period Balance at 1st January 2019 13 925 Charged to consolidated profit and loss account and other comprehensive 2 296 - Additional provisions 2 927 - Unused amounts reversed (631) Provisions used during year (7 656) Balance at 30th June 2019 8 565 Provisions for restructuring Provisions for restructuring in Capial Żywiec Group S.A. were created in conjunction with the optimization of processes and the structure of employment in the area of production, logistics, sales and support departments - in particular as a continuation of the programs initiated in previous years. Employment reductions are caused by progressive optimization of work in breweries, continuous outsourcing of services, works simplification of organizational structures and automation of supply chain process, sales organization and technical sale support. Management Board of Grupa Żywiec S.A. announced the Restructuring Plan for 2020. The restructuring plan for 2020 was announced at the turn of 2019 and 2020. During 2020 provisions set up for Restructuring Plan 2020 were adjusted with individual redundancy payment and part of them has been already paid. 22/23 CONSOLIDATED INTERIM ABBREVIATED FINANCIAL STATEMENT all amounts in PLN thousand unless otherwise stated Capital Group Żywiec S.A. As on and for the period ended 30.06.2020 TRANSLATION ONLY 13 Weighted average number of ordinary shares Current period The weighted average number of ordinary shares for the period from 1st January to 30th June 2020 is 10,271,337 shares. Weighted average number of ordinary shares from 1st January 2020 to 30th June 2020 and from 1st January 2019 to 30th June 2019 was calculated as weighted average number of shares not bought up by the Company weighted by number of days when shares were listed during the financial year. Earnings per ordinary share were calculated as quotient of net result for 6 months and weighted average number of shares. Number of days of shares levels in the period of Number of shares in respective Ratio Weighted average number I 2020 - VI 2020 1 2 3 4 = 2*3 181 10 271 337 181/181=1 10 271 337 181 10 271 337 Diluted earning per ordinary share equal earnings per ordinary share. Comparable period The weighted average number of ordinary shares for the period from 1st January to 30th June 2019 is 10,271,337 shares. Earnings per ordinary share were calculated as quotient of net result for 6 months and weighted average number of shares. Number of days of shares levels in the period of Number of shares in respective Ratio Weighted average number I 2019 - VI 2019 1 2 3 4 = 2*3 181 10 271 337 181/181=1 10 271 337 181 10 271 337 Diluted earning per ordinary share equal earnings per ordinary share. 23/23 Abbreviated consolidated interim financial statements of Capital Group Żywiec S.A. as at and for the period ending 30th June 2020. (in PLN thousand unless stated otherwise) Management Board Commentary - 30th June 2020 General and financial information In the first half of 2020 consolidated sales revenue of Capital Group Żywiec S.A. amounted PLN 1,842M (PLN 1,729M in the first half of 2019), which is an increase of 6.5%. Operating profit of Capital Group Żywiec S.A. reached PLN 98M (PLN 131M in the first half of 2019). In the first six months of the year Capital Group Żywiec S.A. concentrated the efforts on maintaining business continuity and realisation of strategy along with ensuring maximum safety for the employees, clients and business partners in times of pandemic. The Group was flexible to adjust their marketing programs and customer service to the new operating environment. Key factors that influenced the financial results were as follows: Global coronavirus epidemic caused temporary limitation in sales of beer in HoReCa channel. In the first half of 2020 sales of kegged beer excluding Browar Namysłów amounted to 90 thousand hectolitres as compared to 203 thousand hectolitres in the same period of 2019. However, in 2019 sales of kegged beer excluding beers from Browar Namysłów totalled only 4% of entire sales volume of Grupa Ż ywiec.

ywiec. The Group launched a rescue program for HoReCa customers based on re-purchasing kegged beer at the time when gastronomy businesses remained closed. The cost of the package reached over PLN 3.9M, which translated into higher operating costs.

re-purchasing kegged beer at the time when gastronomy businesses remained closed. The cost of the package reached over PLN 3.9M, which translated into higher operating costs. The shift in preferences of consumers from reusable packaging towards single-use packaging (single use bottles and cans) resulted in higher production costs.

single-use packaging (single use bottles and cans) resulted in higher production costs. Within macroeconomic factors depreciation of the Polish zloty resulted in higher raw material costs and increase in valuation of liabilities denominated in foreign currencies, which led to lower operating and net profit.

In the period in question the Group introduced saving initiatives that mitigated adverse impact of the above factors on Group's financial results. Commentary of Francois-Xavier Mahot, CEO of Grupa Żywiec S.A.: Despite big uncertainty in environment and drop in sales in HoReCa channel due to epidemic, we increased sales revenue. This was possible mainly due to maintaining growth in premium segment and dynamic growth of the Namysłów brand. However, our revenue grew at a slower pace than our costs. In particular, we observed an increase of packaging costs, which results from customers leaning more towards single-use packaging and decline in returnable bottles. In the first half of the year we also invested more in the way to the market in the traditional sales channel. This had an adverse effect on operating profit. Furthermore, depreciation of the Polish zloty had negative impact on operating costs, which had major impact on the decline of net profit. The months that are key to overall results of the Company are yet ahead of us and we are well prepared to use them to maximum. In the upcoming months Grupa Żywiec shall concentrate the efforts on effective realisation of plans for the high season and simultaneous control of operating costs. Average employment in Capital Group Żywiec at the end of June 2020 totalled 2,264 persons, compared to 2,432 at the end of June 2019. Abbreviated consolidated interim financial statements of Grupa Żywiec S.A. as at and for the period ending 30th June 2020. (in PLN thousand unless stated otherwise) Description of basic threats and risk factors: a) Seasonality of production The brewing industry is seasonal, with respect to production and selling. In brewing industry peak of the season falls on summer months. b) Risk related to changes in Polish economy Macroeconomic factors have an influence on the financial results of the company. Unfavourable change in the macroeconomic environment could have a significantly negative impact on revenues of Capital Group Żywiec S.A. or may significantly raise its operating costs. c) Beer prices and input costs Operating profit can be negatively impacted by price competitiveness of beer by either our competitors or distributors and retailers. d) Change of distribution channels Operating profit can be negatively impacted by further change in share distribution between sales channels. e) Deterioration of customers' financial standing Customers' financial and economic situation may have impact in a negative way financial standing of Grupa Żywiec S.A. Instability of economic and regulatory environment Instability of economic and regulatory environment is a common factor influencing entrepreneurs and their business partners. In particular, economic risks connected to political environment such as changes in trade policy, tax system or employment market regulations, as well as changes in the regulations of the beer market can negatively influence revenue and profit. g) Unauthorized access to Company's resources Innovation and digitalization are key elements in development of modern companies. Unauthorized access to Company's resources through lack of awareness amongst employees or insufficient system security can impact the risk of business continuity or data confidentiality. h) Risk related to coronavirus epidemic The main risk factors resulting from the epidemic in the eyes of the Management Board include primarily potential limitation in broad and free access of consumers to stores, restrictions on HoReCa and the ban on the organization of mass events, all of which, if maintained at the current level for a longer duration, may lead to reduced turnover and, as a result, lower Group revenues. At the same time, in Management Board's opinion objective difficulties in raw material imports and finished goods exports due to temporary closure of boarders should not have a significant impact on annual results of the Group given availability of raw materials from domestic sources and moderate impact of exports on annual financial result. 2/3 Abbreviated consolidated interim financial statements of Grupa Żywiec S.A. as at and for the period ending 30th June 2020. (in PLN thousand unless stated otherwise) Statement of compliance of the Management Board of Capital Group Żywiec S.A. The Management Board of Capital Group Żywiec S.A. declarers that to the best of their knowledge the consolidated interim abbreviated financial statement and the comparable information have been prepared in compliance with the applicable accounting standards and give a true, fair and clear view of the issuer's capital group assets, financial standing and net result. The report on activity of Capital Group Żywiec S.A. truly reflects its development, achievements and situation, including a description of the key risk factors and threats. François-Xavier Mahot - President of the Management Board Piotr Nowakowski - Member of the Management Board Luca Giordano - Member of the Management Board Marcin Celejowski - Member of the Management Board Michael McKeown - Member of the Management Board Katarzyna Malczewska-Błaszczuk - Member of the Management Board Andrzej Borczyk - Member of the Management Board Warsaw, 28th July 2020 3/3 Attachments Original document

