Grupa Zywiec S A : Semi – annual report of Grupa Żywiec S.A.- first half year of 2020

Grupa Żywiec S.A. Standalone Interim Abbreviated Financial Statements For 6 months ended 30th June 2020 Standalone Interim Abbreviated Financial Statements Grupa Żywiec S.A. As on and for period ended 30.06.2020 TRANSLATION ONLY Contents Standalone interim abbreviated statement of financial position 3 Standalone interim abbreviated profit and loss statement and other comprehensive income 4 Standalone interim abbreviated statement of changes in equity 5 Standalone interim abbreviated statement of cash flows 6 Additional information 7 Statutory information 7 Principal accounting policies 7 Explanatory notes 8 2/24 all amounts in PLN thousand unless otherwise stated TRANSLATION ONLY Żywiec Group S.A. As on and for the period ended 30.06.2020 1 STANDALONE INTERIM ABBREVIATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION Note 30 th June 2020 31 st December 2019 Non-current assets 1 628 960 1 595 330 Tangible fixed assets 8 1 072 992 905 788 Right of use 8 49 778 35 897 Intangible fixed assets 8 378 553 26 674 Deferred income tax asset 49 104 76 280 Investment in related parties 52 605 526 828 Investment is associated companies 5 497 5 497 Financial derivative assets 16 - Other long-term receivables 20 415 18 366 Current assets 1 371 539 884 205 Inventories Trade and other receivables Current income tax asset Current financial assets Cash and cash equivalents 177 517 115 379 1 138 058 638 846 49 645 - 4 350 128 500 1 969 1 480 Total assets 3 000 499 2 479 535 Kapitał własny 138 518 187 604 Share capital 25 678 25 678 Share premium 113 654 113 654 Other capitals 198 208 27 177 Merger difference (360 746) (251 496) Retained earnings and net profit for the period 161 724 272 591 Liabilities 2 861 981 2 291 931 Non-current liabilities 1 206 180 1 100 729 Loans and indebted commercial papers 7.14 1 150 000 1 050 000 Lease liabilities 33 500 28 315 Financial derivative liabilities - - Retirement benefit and jubilee bonuses obligations 22 680 22 414 Current liabilities 1 655 801 1 191 202 Loans and indebted commercial papers 7.14 179 035 71 704 Lease liabilities 8 849 6 488 Financial derivative liabilities 7 828 1 351 Retirement benefit and jubilee bonuses obligations 650 628 Current deferred income tax liabilities 24 145 9 556 Trade and other payables 1 430 136 1 092 575 Provisions for other liabilities and charges 12 5 158 8 900 Total equity and liabilities 3 000 499 2 479 535 Notes presented on pages 7-24 are an integral part of the standalone interim abbreviated financial statements 3/24 all amounts in PLN thousand unless otherwise stated TRANSLATION ONLY Żywiec Group S.A. As on and for the period ended 30.06.2020 2 STANDALONE INTERIM ABBREVIATED PROFIT AND LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Net sales of finished products, goods for resale and materials Cost of finished products, goods for resale and materials sold For the period For the period Note from 01.01.2020 from 01.01.2019 till 30.06.2020 till 30.06.2019 1 681 475 1 607 258 (1 171 880) (1 042 260) Gross profit on sales 509 595 564 998 Selling and distribution expenses General and administration expenses Other income Other (losses)/gains - net Operating profit Interest income Interest costs Other financial income/(costs) - net (351 880) (367 684) (71 009) (76 442) 14 407 7 316 (1 028) (1 049) 100 085 127 139 1 511 65 (13 844) (10 182) (13 122) 1 995 Profit before income tax 74 630 119 017 Income tax (14 792) (22 994) Net profit for the period 59 838 96 023 Other comprehensive income from the valuation of financial instruments (5 234) 1 138 Total profit and loss and other comprehensive income for the period 54 604 97 161 Weighted average number of ordinary shares 13 10 271 337 10 271 337 Earnings per ordinary share (in PLN) 5,83 9,35 Diluted earnings per ordinary share equal earnings per ordinary share. Notes presented on pages 7-24 are an integral part of the standalone interim abbreviated financial statements 4/24 all amounts in PLN thousand unless otherwise stated TRANSLATION ONLY Żywiec Group S.A. As on and for the period ended 30.06.2020 3 STANDALONE INTERIM ABBREVIATED STATEMENT OF Reserve capital /sale of Retained earnings Share Capital shares over their nominal Other Capitals Merger difference and net profit at the Total equity CHANGES IN EQUITY value/ end of the period Other reserve capital Revaluation including deferred Other reserve reserve tax capitals Current period Balance at 1st January 2020 25 678 113 654 18 808 (1 093) 257 9 462 (251 496) 272 591 187 604 Profit and loss and other comprehensive income for the reporting period Revaluation of financial instruments hedging the risk of changes in raw material prices - - - (5 234) 1 227 - - - (5 234) Net profit for the period - - - - - - - 59 838 59 838 Profit and loss and other comprehensive income for the reporting period - - - (5 234) 1 227 - - 59 838 54 604 Transactions with owners of the parent company, recognized directly in equity Payments from and to owners Merger difference Namysłów Brewery - - - - - - (109 250) - (109 250) Retained earnings - merger with Namysłów Brewery - - - - - - - 5 560 5 560 Set up of dividend fund - - - - - 176 265 - (176 265) - Total Payments from and to owners - - - - - 176 265 (109 250) (170 705) (103 690) Balance at 30th June 2020 25 678 113 654 18 808 (6 327) 1 484 185 727 (360 746) 161 724 138 518 Comparable period Balance at 1st January 2019 25 678 113 654 18 808 (6 259) 1 468 4 903 (251 496) 409 025 314 313 Profit and loss and other comprehensive income for the reporting period Revaluation of financial instruments hedging the risk of changes in raw material prices - - - 1 138 (267) - - - 1 138 Net profit for the period - - - - - - - 96 023 96 023 Profit and loss and other comprehensive income for the reporting period - - - 1 138 (267) - - 96 023 97 161 Payments from and to owners Set up of dividend fund - - - - - 9 462 - (9 462) - Dividend - - - - - (4 903) - (303 237) (308 140) Total Payments from and to owners - - - - - 4 559 - (312 699) (308 140) Balance at 30th June 2019 25 678 113 654 18 808 (5 121) 1 201 9 462 (251 496) 192 349 103 334 Notes presented on pages 7-24 are an integral part of the standalone interim abbreviated financial statements 5/24 all amounts in PLN thousand unless otherwise stated TRANSLATION ONLY Żywiec Group S.A. As on and for the period ended 30.06.2020 4 STANDALONE INTERIM ABBREVAITED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS For the period For the period Cash flows from operating activities Note from 01.01.2020 from 01.01.2019 till 30.06.2020 till 30.06.2019 Profit before income tax 74 630 119 017 Total adjustments (181 456) (10 529) Depreciation Income tax paid Dividends and interest received Interests costs Loss on sales and disposal of tangible fixed assets Impairment of non current assets Decrease/increase in inventories Decrease/increase in provisions for other liabilities and charges Decrease/increase in trade and other receivables Decrease/increase in retirement and jubilee bonuses benefits Decrease/increase in trade and other payables 63 819 60 140 (64 712) (19 323) (1 511) (7 381) 13 845 10 182 1 028 1 049 5 066 7 134 7.17 (54 647) (24 496) 7.17 (4 092) (5 310) 7.17 (404 251) (383 356) 7.17 - (901) 7.17 263 999 351 733 Net cash flow from operating activities (106 826) 108 488 Cash flow from investing activities Sales of intangible fixed assets and tangible fixed assets Dividend received Interest received Cash from merger Namysłów Brewery Purchase of shares of associated companies Other investing outflows Purchases of intangible fixed assets and tangible fixed assets Loans Net cash flow from investing activities 21636 7 316 1 511 65 2 312 - - (479 767) (651) (70 694) (121 040) (15 850) (3 500) (82 622) (597 541) Net cash flow from financing activities Credits and loans received 7.14 170 000 750 000 Dividends and other payments to the owners - (308 140) Finance lease obligations paid (3 551) (4 082) Interest paid (14 167) (9 058) Net cash flow from financing activities 152 282 428 720 Total net cash flow (37 166) (60 333) Balance sheet change in cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts (37 166) (60 333) Total cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts at the beginning of the period (69 078) (114 452) Total cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts at the end of the period 9 (106 244) (174 785) Notes presented on pages 7-24 are an integral part of the standalone interim abbreviated financial statements 6/24 Abbreviated standalone interim financial statements of Grupa Żywiec S.A. as at and for the period ended on 30.06.2020 (in PLN thousand unless stated otherwise) ADDITIONAL INFORMATON 5. Statutory information 5.1. Main areas of activity of Grupa Żywiec S.A Grupa Żywiec S.A. is located in Żywiec, Browarna Street 88. The Company was registered on 8th June 2001 in National Court Register under number 0000018602 in the Bielsko-Biała District Court. According to Warsaw Stock Exchange classification the Company operates in food industry. The Company is also entitled to use the abbreviated name "Żywiec S.A." The principal activity of Grupa Żywiec S.A. ("Company") is the production of beer, designated by Code PKD 1105 Z. Grupa Żywiec S.A. is the parent company of Grupa Kapitałowa Żywiec S.A. and prepares the consolidated financial statements. The financial statements are available in the company's headquarters located on Browarna St. 88, 34-300Żywiec and on the company's web- site www.grupazywiec.pl. The direct parent company of Grupa Żywiec S.A. is Heineken International N.V. with a seat in Amsterdam (the Netherlands) and the ultimate parent is Heineken Holding N.V. with a seat in Amsterdam (the Netherlands). The financial statements of the parent can be found on the company's website www.theheinekencompany.com. The standalone interim abbreviated financial statements were prepared under going concern basis for a foreseeable future. In the opinion of the Management Board of the Company, there are no circumstances indicating any threat over the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. As at the sign-off date, the Management Board of Grupa Żywiec S.A. approve the standalone interim abbreviated financial statements. 6. Principal accounting policies 6.1. Statement of compliance The standalone interim abbreviated financial statement of Grupa Żywiec S.A. for the first half of 2020 is drawn up in accordance with the regulations of the European Union (Cabinet Decree dated 29th March 2018 on current and periodical information and reports disclosed by joint stock publicly traded companies and conditions of recognizing information as required by the law of a country not being a Member of the European Union (Journal of Laws from 2018, Item 757). 6.2. Basis of preparation The standalone interim abbreviated financial statements of Grupa Żywiec S.A. for the first half of 2020 were prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 (IAS 34) - "Interim financial reporting" approved by the European Union. Hereby standalone interim abbreviated financial statements should be read along with standalone financial statements for the period ended 31st December 2019. The financial data for these standalone interim abbreviated financial statements have been prepared according to the accounting principles and calculation methods stated in the last standalone annual financial statements for 2019. All the amounts in the standalone interim financial statements are given in PLN thousands and in units (number of shares). 6.3. Seasonality The brewing industry is seasonal regarding both production and sales, with the peak of the season falling on the summer months. For the six months ended 30th June 2020, the level of net sales represented 52.6% (30th June 2019: 48.1%) of the annual level of net sales in the year ended 31st December 2019. 7/24 Abbreviated standalone interim financial statements of Grupa Żywiec S.A. as at and for the period ended on 30.06.2020 (in PLN thousand unless stated otherwise) 7. Explanatory notes 7.1. Production facilities Grupa Żywiec S.A. owns five production facilities located in: Żywiec, Elbląg, Warka, Leżajsk and Namysłów. 7.2. Information on Members of Supervisory and Management Board of the Company On 2nd April 2020, the Ordinary General Meeting of Grupa Żywiec S.A. took place. At the General Meeting shareholders approved the following resolutions: approval of the financial statements and the Management Board's reports for the year 2019, confirmation of fulfilment of duties by the Supervisory Board members and the Management Board members for the year 2019, approval of terms and conditions for election of the new representative of employees within the Supervisory Board. New members of the Supervisory Board were appointed. On 2nd April 2020 the term of Mr David Hazelwood as a Member of the Supervisory Board expired. On 2nd April 2020, the Ordinary General Meeting of Grupa Żywiec S.A. elected to appoint Mr Allan Myers, Mr Alle Ypma, Mr Krzysztof Loth and Mr Roelf Duursema as members of the Supervisory Board for three-year terms ending on the day of General Shareholders Meeting approving Financial Statements for the year 2022. On 14th May 2020 according to par. 14 point 1 of articles of association and resolution no. 7 of the Ordinary General Meeting of Grupa Żywiec S.A. a new employee representative for the Supervisory Board was elected and the post was again given to Mr Krzysztof Jasek. Mr Krzysztof Jasek shall remain in this function for a three year term. On 20th May 2020, the Company have received a statement from Mr Stefan Orłowski, Head of the Supervisory Board, regarding his resignation from the post of Member of the Supervisory Board and Supervisory Board President effective from 31st May 2020. Resignation of Mr Stefan Orłowski is due to personal reasons and the pursuit of other career opportunities outside the Heineken Group. On 28th May 2020, the Company have received a statement from Mr Piotr Nowakowski, Member of the Management Board and CFO, regarding his resignation from the post of Member of the Management Board effective from 1st September 2020. Resignation of Mr Piotr Nowakowski is due to the pursuit of further career opportunities within the Heineken Group in Brazil. On 16th June 2020 the the Ordinary Shareholders Meeting of Grupa Żywiec S.A. acting on the strength of Article 385, par. 1 of the Code of Commercial Companies and par. 14 point 1 of articles of association, decided to appoint Mr. Soren Hagh as a Member of the Supervisory Board for a three year term ending on the day of General Shareholders Meeting approving Financial Statements for the year 2022. 7.3. Capital and organizational links Grupa Żywiec S.A. is the Parent Company of the Capital Group Żywiec S.A. Heineken International B.V. is the direct parent company of Grupa Żywiec S.A. Current organizational structure of the Group is presented below: 8/24 Abbreviated standalone interim financial statements of Grupa Żywiec S.A. as at and for the period ended on 30.06.2020 (in PLN thousand unless stated otherwise) 7.4. Organisational changes within Grupa Żywiec S.A. On 1st June 2020 the regional Court in Bielsko-Biała, VIII Business Department of the National Court Register registered the merger of Grupa Żywiec S.A. with their subsidiary Browar Namysłów Sp. z o.o. Merger was concluded through acquisition via transfer of all company property of Browar Namysłów Sp. z o.o. onto Grupa Żywiec S.A. which, from that day onwards, entered into all rights and obligations of Browar Namysłów Sp. z o.o. which was dissolved without liquidation and crossed out of the Entrepreneur Register of the National Court Register. The merger was concluded without increasing shareholders equity or amendments to articles of association of Grupa Żywiec S.A., for which the purpose was to optimize and simplify intracompany processes regarding the main profile of activity. The merger in question falls under merger under joint control cathegory and as such is excluded from scope of IFRS3. As a result, for the purpose of settlement of the merger in standalone financial statements, Grupa Żywiec S.A. used a method similar to merger of shares using book value of assets and liabilities of Browar Namysłów Sp. z o.o., including goodwill, coming from consolidated financial statements of Grupa Żywiec S.A. The difference between net assets taken over, including goodwill of Browar Namysłów Sp. z o.o., and book value of shares in Browar Namysłów Sp. o.o. owned by Grupa Żywiec S.A. was recognised in equity within "retained earnings and profit for the year". The merger was settled prospectively, e.g. without adjusting comparative data. Book value of acquired assets and liabilities, including goodwill, are presented in the table below: Data entered into Financial Statements Value of shares removed from books of Grupa Żywiec S.A. Retained earnings and profit for the year Value settled within equity Net assets recognised in book value: Property, plant and equipment Intangible assets - trademarks Goodwill Inventories Trade receivables and others Current tax receivable Cash Other assets Loans and credits Leasing liabilities Trade liabilities As at 1st June 2020 469 473 (98 940) 370 533 161 214 216 653 138 418 7 491 97 010 1 994 2 312 9 102 (140 000) (11 220) (57 442) 9/24 Abbreviated standalone interim financial statements of Grupa Żywiec S.A. as at and for the period ended on 30.06.2020 (in PLN thousand unless stated otherwise) Deferred tax liabilities Other liabilities Total net assets Amounts presented in statement of cash flows: Acquired cash and cash equivalents of Browar Namysłów Impact on investment activities - acquired cash (54 361) (638) 370 533 312

312 As far as the merger with Browar Namysłów Sp. z o.o. is concerned, Grupa Żywiec S.A. bore insignificant costs without any material value to cover registration costs of transaction. Goodwill shall not be treated as cost from corporate tax perspective. In the Statement of Financial Position of Grupa Żywiec S.A. as at 30th June 2020 as well as in the Statement of Changes in Equity the value of retained earnings of Browar Namysłów Sp, z o.o. in the amount of PLN 5,560 thousand for the period since acquisition of shares, e.g. 1st April 2019 until merger was recognised in the position "Retained earnings and profit for the year". 7.5. Critical estimates and judgements The Company use judgement and make assumptions concerning the future. Since the publication of the annual financial statements for 2019 significant judgements and assumptions did not change. Among the estimates made as at the balance sheet date, none are exposed to significant risk of material adjustments to assets and liabilities in the next accounting period. 7.6. Disclosures on assets available for sale In the reporting period Grupa Żywiec S.A. did not recognize in the interim abbreviated statement of financial position any assets held for sale. 7.7. Segment information The Management Board have identified the operating segments used in the process of making strategic decisions. Until 31st December 2018 the Management Board analysed operations from geographic point of view and took into consideration sales results in two major regions of Poland: north and south. As of 1st January 2019 the Management Board analyse operating results solely for Grupa Żywiec S.A. as a whole, thus entire Grupa Żywiec S.A. became a single operating segment. The change in identification of operating segments has no impact on the segment data presented to date, as in previous reporting periods in the standalone financial statements all operating segments (i.e. north and south region) were merged into a single reporting segment based on provisions of § 12 of IFRS 8 (Aggregation criteria). For comparative period all operating segments were merged into a single reporting segment as the Company's operations are homogenous and operating segments show similar economic characteristics. Taking the above into consideration, the Management Board concluded that the Company meet the criteria stipulated above and are allowed to merge all operating segments into a single reporting segment as main products of the Company include beer and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages that show similar characteristics across various segments. Beer was produced in 5 breweries having almost identical production processes. Customer types and groups are very similar in different segments and distribution of products is handled in a homogenous manner. In the light of the above, in the standalone annual financial statements for the period ending 30th June 2020 all operating segments were merged into a single reporting segment and disclosures required by provisions stipulated in § 32-34 of IFRS 8 were provided. Presented below are the disclosures as at 30th June 2020 as required by provisions stipulated in § 32-34 of IFRS 8. 10/24 Abbreviated standalone interim financial statements of Grupa Żywiec S.A. as at and for the period ended on 30.06.2020 (in PLN thousand unless stated otherwise) Information concerning products and services. For period For period Revenue from external customers from 01.01.2020 from 01.01.2019 until 30.06.2020 until 30.06.2019 Group beer 1 681 475 1 607 258 TOTAL: 1 681 475 1 607 258 Information concerning geographic segments In case of presentation information in geographical segments, revenue is determined by the criterion of the location of the customer. For period For period Revenue from 01.01.2020 from 01.01.2019 until 30.06.2020 until 30.06.2019 Poland 1 640 375 1 559 429 Other countries 41 100 47 829 TOTAL: 1 681 475 1 607 258 All tangible assets are located in Poland, except for a small part of returnable packaging which are located abroad on clients site. Information concerning major customers The company has reached more than 10% of the total revenue from transactions with external single client to obtain revenue from Dis- tribev Orbico Sp. z o.o. of PLN 290,630 thousand. 7.8. Contingent, contractual and off-balance sheet liabilities Current economic activity of the Company results in numerous contingent liabilities resulting from court disputes and public-private claims including Tax Authorities and private entities. In Management Board's and their experts' opinion the risk of outflow of funds resulting from these contingent liabilities is possible, but is not probable and therefore provisions for these events have not been created. Material contingent liabilities and assets are described below. Contingent liabilities On 19th September 2018 Grupa Żywiec S.A. received a protocol from audit of the books ("Protocol") prepared within tax control carried out by the Head of Silesian Office of Tax and Duty in Katowice ("SOTD"). The control in question encompasses verification of accuracy of declared tax base, correctness of calculation and payment of corporate income tax for 2013, about which the Company informed in the annual financial statements of Grupa Żywiec S.A. From the contents of the Protocol it can be deduced that, according to SOTD, the Company misrepresented the following items in their declaration of corporate income tax for 2013: Revenue and costs related to license fees between the Company and Brandhouse Ż ywiec Sprzeda ż i Dystrybucja Sp. z o.o. Sp. k.,

ywiec Sprzeda i Dystrybucja Sp. z o.o. Sp. k., Tax deductible expenses related to depreciation charge on trademarks. The Company disagrees with the provisions of the Protocol, because in the opinion of the Management Board the conclusions of SOTD cannot be justified on the basis of applicable law or the previous case-law of administrative courts regarding matters of a similar factual and legal status. In addition, the Company is in possession of individual tax law interpretations issued on behalf of Minister of Finance confirming the legitimacy of the actions taken by the Company. The Company exercised the right of to give objections and present clarifications to the Protocol. The Company published the information, because the Protocol is an important stage of tax audit, the final result of which may be significant for the value of potential claims reflected in the Company's accounting books. Due to the above information, the Management Board of Grupa Żywiec S.A. decided on 24th October 2018 to disclose contingent assets and liabilities. On 7th December 2018 the Company received a decision ("Decision") establishing tax liability regarding corporate income tax for 2013 in the amount of PLN 47,143 thousand. The Company does not agree with the Decision and appealed to the Director of Fiscal Administration Office maintaining arguments mentioned before in the objections to the Protocol. 11/24 Abbreviated standalone interim financial statements of Grupa Żywiec S.A. as at and for the period ended on 30.06.2020 (in PLN thousand unless stated otherwise) On 27th September 2019 the Company received the result of the control ("Result of control 2011") prepared as part of the tax control carried out in the Company by the Director of the Silesian Tax Office in Katowice ('ŚUCS') . The control covered the scope of the reliability of the tax bases declared and the correctness of calculation and payment of the corporate income tax in 2011, about which the Company had informed in the Annual Standalone Financial Statements of Grupa Żywiec S.A. From the contents of the Protocol it can be deduced that, according to SOTD, the Company misrepresented the following items in their declaration of corporate income tax for 2011: Revenue and costs related to license fees between the Company and Brandhouse Ż ywiec Sprzeda ż i Dystrybucja Sp. z o.o. Sp. k.,

ywiec Sprzeda i Dystrybucja Sp. z o.o. Sp. k., Tax deductible expenses related to depreciation charge on trademarks. Based on the calculations presented in the Results of the control, additional tax liability due to the issues found amounted to PLN 58,912 thousand. The Company consequently disagrees with the provisions of the Results of Control. The Management Board maintains their position that the conclusions of SOTD cannot be justified on the basis of applicable law or the previous case-law of administrative courts regarding matters of a similar factual and legal status. In addition, the Company is in possession of individual tax law interpretations issued on behalf of Minister of Finance confirming the legitimacy of the actions taken by the Company. Grupa Żywiec S.A. did not exercise the right to adjust the tax return in line with the results of the control and shall question the conclusions reached by the tax control. On 9th December 2019 the Company received the result of the control ("Result of control 2012") prepared as part of the tax control carried out in the Company by the Director of the Silesian Tax Office in Katowice ('ŚUCS') . The control covered the scope of the reliability of the tax bases declared and the correctness of calculation and payment of the corporate income tax in 2012, about which the Company had informed in the Annual Standalone Financial Statements of Grupa Żywiec S.A. From the contents of the Protocol it can be deduced that, according to SOTD, the Company misrepresented the following items in their declaration of corporate income tax for 2012: Revenue and costs related to license fees between the Company and Brandhouse Ż ywiec Sprzeda ż i Dystrybucja Sp. z o.o. Sp. k.,

ywiec Sprzeda i Dystrybucja Sp. z o.o. Sp. k., Tax deductible expenses related to depreciation charge on trademarks. Based on the calculations presented in the Results of the control, additional tax liability due to the issues found amounted to PLN 52,107 thousand. The Company consequently disagrees with the provisions of the Results of Control. The Management Board maintains their position that the conclusions of SOTD cannot be justified on the basis of applicable law or the previous case-law of administrative courts regarding matters of a similar factual and legal status. In addition, the Company is in possession of individual tax law interpretations issued on behalf of Minister of Finance confirming the legitimacy of the actions taken by the Company. Grupa Żywiec S.A. did not exercise the right to adjust the tax return in line with the results of the control and shall question the conclusions reached by the tax control. On 14th February 2020 the Company received a Decision of the Director of Tax Office in Katowice maintaining in power the decision establishing corporate tax liability for 2013 at PLN 47,143 thousand. The liability was settled by the Company on 17th February 2020. At the same time the Company filed a complaint on this decision to the Voivodship Administrative Court. On 13th March 2020 the Company received a Decision ("Decision 2011") establishing additional tax liability in corporate income tax for 2011 at PLN 58,912 thousand. The Compoany does not agree with the Decision and filed an appeal to SOTD maintaining the arguments raised earlier in the objections to Protocol. In the period 2011 - 2016 the Company declared tax deductible costs related to depreciation of trademarks. Tax Authorities may also question tax deductions made in relation with depreciation of trademarks declared in remaining years. Should this be the case, the Company estimate that the maximum exposure on contingent liabilities would reach PLN 317,000 thousand of base amount and PLN 171,000 thousand of interest. The Company assesses that the outflow of funds is possible, but not probable Excise Tax - contingent asset According to the ruling of the European Tribunal of Justice case C30/17 the High Administrative Court confirmed that sugar/flavoured syrup added to flavoured beer after fermentation should be excluded from excise duty tax base. In Company's opinion this ruling can be ap- 12/24 Abbreviated standalone interim financial statements of Grupa Żywiec S.A. as at and for the period ended on 30.06.2020 (in PLN thousand unless stated otherwise) plied to all flavoured beers. Based on both rulings the Company filed for return of paid excise duty for the years 2007-2018 in base amount of PLN 163,000 thousand Management Board assess that the inflow of funds in probable. As at the day of publishing of these quarterly abbreviated consolidated financial statements, the Head of Tax Office has not issued a decision regarding the return of overpayment of excise duty. Tax liabilities Tax authorities are allowed to control accounting books and tax calculations and returns during 5 years from the end of the calendar year in which the tax returns were submitted and may charge the Company additional/extra tax together with interest and fines. In 2016 control proceedings against Grupa Żywiec S.A. in the scope of declared tax base's integrity and correctness of calculations and payments of Corporate Income Tax for 2013 were commenced. In 2017 control proceedings against Grupa Żywiec S.A. in the scope of declared tax base's integrity and correctness of calculations and payments of Corporate Income Tax for 2011 and 2012 have been commenced. The control proceedings have not been completed at the day of signature of standalone financial statements. Detailed information about the proceedings has been provided in the Note above. On 22nd July 2019 tax control was started in Grupa Żywiec S.A. regarding adherence to excise tax regulations in the period 1st January 2019 until 30th June 2019. Until the date of issuance of these financial statements, control activities have not been completed. On 24th July 2019 tax control was started in Browar Namysłów Sp. z o.o. regarding adherence to excise tax regulations in the period 1st January 2019 until 30th June 2019. On 10th July 2020, Grupa Żywiec S.A. being the successor of Browar Namysłów Sp. z o.o. received the results of control stating no issues with settling excise duty by Browar Namysłów for the period January till June 2019. On 6th December 2019 tax control was started in Grupa Żywiec S.A. regarding accuracy of declared tax base as well as correctness of calculation and payments of corporate income tax for 2014 and 2015. Until the date of issuance of these financial statements, control activities have not been completed. In the reporting period ending on 30th June 2020 Grupa Żywiec S.A. did not submit any material corrections of corporate income tax re- turns. Contingent liabilities 30th June 2020 31st December 2019 bank guarantees in favor of landlord for securing payments of rental of buildings (deposits)

bank guarantees in favor of the Director of Fiscal Administration Office for securing payment of suspended excise duty

bank guarantee to secure payment for deliveries 1 884 1 796 44 350 14 350 - 650 Total contingent liabilities 46 234 16 796 Other suarantees granted by Grupa Żywiec S.A.: 30th June 2020 31st December 2019 - surety of loan for Browar Zamkowy Cieszyn 15 600 15 600 - surety of liabilities of subsidiaries 10 829 10 829 - other sureties 10 000 10 000 Other guarantees - Total 36 429 36 429 Contractual commitments Contractual commitments for the acquisition of property, plant and equipment amounted to: 30th June 2020 31st December 2019 33 236 72 131 13/24 Abbreviated standalone interim financial statements of Grupa Żywiec S.A. as at and for the period ended on 30.06.2020 (in PLN thousand unless stated otherwise) 7.9. Information concerning discontinued activity in reporting period or activity that will be discontin- ued in the next period In the first half of 2020 no significant activity was discontinued by the Company. There are no plans to discontinue any activities in the forthcoming periods. 7.10. Information concerning transactions between parent company and related parties As on 30th June 2020 Grupa Żywiec S.A. included in the statement of financial position the following intercompany balances: Transactions with related parties 30th June 2020 31st December 2019 Receivables from parent companies Heineken International B.V. - ultimate parent company 25 24 Receivables gross 25 24 Receivables net 25 24 Receivables from parent companies, total 25 24 Short-term part 25 24 Receivables from other related parties (excluding parent company) Within Heineken Group (parent company's related parties) 1 660 1 245 Receivables gross 1 660 1 245 Receivables net 1 660 1 245 Within Grupa Żywiec S.A. (subsidiaries) 19 188 4 283 Receivables gross 19 188 4 283 Receivables net 19 188 4 283 With Associates 213 003 148 597 Receivables gross 213 003 148 597 Receivables net 213 003 148 597 Receivables from other related parties 233 851 154 125 (excluding parent company), total Short-term part 233 851 154 125 Short-term loans granted to related parties (excluding parent companies) Within Grupa Żywiec S.A. (subsidiaries) 4 369 129 439 Żywiec Investments Holding Sp. z o.o. 4 350 3 500 Browar Namysłów Sp. z o.o. - 125 000 Interest on loans 19 939 Short-term loans granted to related parties 4 369 129 439 (excluding parent companies), total Long-term liabilities - loans from related parties 30th June 2020 31st December 2019 Loans from parent companies Heineken International B.V. - ultimate parent company 500 000 400 000 Loans from parent companies, total 500 000 400 000 14/24 Abbreviated standalone interim financial statements of Grupa Żywiec S.A. as at and for the period ended on 30.06.2020 (in PLN thousand unless stated otherwise) Short-term liabilities - loans from related parties Loans from parent companies Interest on loans 687 872 Loans from parent companies, total 687 872 Trade liabilities 30th June 2020 31st December 2019 Trade and other liabilities towards parent companies Heineken International B.V. - ultimate parent company 14 251 7 240 Trade and other liabilities towards parent companies, total 14 251 7 240 Short-term part 14 251 7 240 Trade and other liabilities towards other related companies (excluding parent companies) Within Heineken Group (parent company's subsidiaries) Within Grupa Żywiec With Associates Trade and other liabilities towards other related companies (excluding parent companies), total 21 125 16 806 112 471 82 353 - 318 133 596 99 477 Short-term part 133 596 99 477 During first half of 2020 Grupa Żywiec S.A. included in statement of profit and loss and other comprehensive income the following substantial amounts of costs and revenues resulting from individual transactions with related parties: Transactions with related parties For period For period from 01.01.2020 from 01.01.2019 until 30.06.2020 until 30.06.2019 REVENUES Net sales revenue from parent companies Heineken International B.V. - ultimate parent company - 8 Net sales revenue from parent companies, total - 8 Net sales revenue from other related companies (excluding parent company) Within Heineken Group (parent company's subsidiaries) 130 316 Within Grupa Żywiec (subsidiaries) 11 429 14 993 With Associates 59 48 Net sales revenue from other related companies 11 618 15 357 (excluding parent company), total Net revenue on sales of finished goods, merchandise and materials from other relat- ed companies (excluding parent companies) Within Heineken Group (parent company's subsidiaries) 1 903 6 952 Within Grupa Żywiec (subsidiaries) - 3 With Associates 187 997 213 353 Net revenue on sales of finished goods, merchandise and materials from other 189 900 220 308 related companies (excluding parent companies), total 15/24 Abbreviated standalone interim financial statements of Grupa Żywiec S.A. as at and for the period ended on 30.06.2020 (in PLN thousand unless stated otherwise) Other revenues from Other related parties (excluding parent companies) Within Grupa Żywiec (subsidiaries) Other revenues from Other related parties (excluding parent companies), total 14 407 7 316 14 407 7 316 Financial revenues from other related parties (excluding parent companies) Within Grupa Żywiec (subsidiaries) 1 506 - Financial revenues from other related parties 1 506 - (excluding parent companies), total COSTS Brand license costs from other related parties (excluding parent companies) Within Heineken Group (parent company's subsidiaries) 12 650 12 172 Brand license costs from other related parties 12 650 12 172 (excluding parent companies), total Purchase of raw materials from other related parties (excluding parent companies) Within Heineken Group (parent company's subsidiaries) 35 575 28 006 Purchase of raw materials from other related parties 35 575 28 006 (excluding parent companies), total Sales and marketing costs (excluding parent companies) Within Grupa Żywiec (subsidiaries) 245 475 266 980 Sales and marketing costs (excluding parent companies), total 245 475 266 980 Know-how costs from parent companies Heineken International B.V. - ultimate parent company 4 410 4 764 Know-how costs from parent companies, total 4 410 4 764 R&D, technical advisory and supervision costs (excluding parent companies) Within Heineken Group (parent company's subsidiaries) 138 292 R&D, technical advisory and supervision costs 138 292 (excluding parent companies), total Other costs from parent companies Heineken International B.V. - ultimate parent company 13 474 11 103 Other costs from parent companies, total 13 474 11 103 Other costs (excluding parent companies) Within Heineken Group (parent company's subsidiaries) 808 960 Within Grupa Żywiec (subsidiaries) 980 2 070 With Associates 972 1 567 Other costs (excluding parent companies), total 2 760 4 597 16/24 Abbreviated standalone interim financial statements of Grupa Żywiec S.A. as at and for the period ended on 30.06.2020 (in PLN thousand unless stated otherwise) Purchase of merchindise and components (excluding parent companies) Within Heineken Group (parent company's subsidiaries) 5 819 3 806 Within Grupa Żywiec (subsidiaries) 88 820 8 928 Purchase of merchindise and components (excluding parent companies), total 94 639 12 734 Investment purchases from parent companies Heineken International B.V. - ultimate parent company 151 - Investment purchases from parent companies, total 151 - Investment purchases (excluding parent companies) Within Heineken Group (parent company's subsidiaries) 234 177 Within Grupa Żywiec (subsidiaries) 1 364 - Investment purchases (excluding parent companies), total 1 598 177 Purchase of raw materials (excluding parent companies) Within Heineken Group (parent company's subsidiaries) 333 529 Purchase of raw materials (excluding parent companies), total 333 529 Finance costs - interest on loans from parent companies Heineken International B.V. - ultimate parent company 5 202 4 363 Finance costs - interest on loans from parent companies, total 5 202 4 363 All transactions with related parties are based on terms that do not deviate significantly from market conditions. On 12th May 2020 Grupa Żywiec S.A. ("Lender") signed a loan agreement with Żywiec Investments Hiolding Sp. z o.o. with a limit of PLN 850 thousand. The loan has indefinite validity and is intended for financing current operations of the Company. The price of the facility is based on a variable WIBOR rate plus margin, set a market rate. 7.11. Information with respect to the auditor On 13th May 2020 the Supervisory Board of Grupa Żywiec S.A. acting upon art. 18 par. 2 point 3 of articles of association appointed Deloitte Audyt Spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością Spółka komandytowa with the seat in Warsaw, Al. Jana Pawła II 22, 00-133 Warszawa (the registration number 73, KRS 0000446833) as an auditor of the financial statements of Grupa Żywiec S.A. for the year 2020 and 2021, in accordance with the recommendation from the Audit Committee. 7.12. Information on dividend paid On 4th November 2019 the Supevisory Board of Grupa Żywiec S.A. acting in accordance with article 349 par. 1 of the Code of Commercial Companies accepted the decision of the Management Board regarding payment of an advanced dividend for 2019 in the amount of PLN 15.00 per share. Shareholders entitled to receive the adnavced dividend were those owning shares as on 10th December 2019 (day of entitlement to advanced dividend). The advance payment of dividend in the amount of PLN 154,070 thousand was made on 17th December 2019 (payout day). On 16th June 2020 the General Shareholders Meeting of Grupa Żywiec S.A. acting upon article 395 par. 2 point 2) of the Code of Commercial Companies and art. 25 par. 1 ponit 2) of the articles of association passed a resolution about the following distribution of profit for the year 2019 in the amount of PLN 330,335 thousand: Dividend for the year 2019 was established at PLN 15.00 per share,

The remaining part of the profit for 2019 in the amount of PLN 176,265 thousand to support reserve fund with the purpose to pay out dividend in the years to follow. Dividend per share declared and paid amounted to: PLN 15 in 2019 (for 2019),

PLN 30 in 2019 (for 2018),

PLN 15 in 2018 (for 2017), 17/24 Abbreviated standalone interim financial statements of Grupa Żywiec S.A. as at and for the period ended on 30.06.2020 (in PLN thousand unless stated otherwise) PLN 11 in 2017 (for 2017 - advance payment),

PLN 18 in 2017 (for 2016),

PLN 11 in 2016 (for 2016 - advance payment),

PLN 23 in 2016 (for 2015),

PLN 12 in 2015 (for 2015 - advance payment). 7.13. Financial Instruments Financial instruments valued at fair value As of 30th June 2020 there were financial instruments valued at fair value. Fair value Details concern fair value of financial instruments for which it is possible to asses are listed below: Cash and cash equivalents, short-term bank deposits and short-term borrowings; carrying amount of mentioned instruments is approximate to its fair value because of its rapid maturity;

short-term bank deposits and short-term borrowings; carrying amount of mentioned instruments is approximate to its fair value because of its rapid maturity; Trade receivables, other receivables, trade payables and accruals; carrying amount of mentioned instruments is approximate to its fair value because of its floating-rate.

floating-rate. Long-term borrowings; carrying amount of mentioned instruments is approximate to its fair value due to the variable nature of their interest. Hedge accounting The Company has applied cash flow hedge accounting. The Company hedges against the risk of commodity price changes using deriva- tives, in particular commodity swap concluded on the forward market. The designated hedges relate to the future purchases of aluminium cans as forecasted in the production plans. For hedge accounting purposes, it is treated as a cash flow hedge. At the inception of the hedge relationship, the entity documents the relationship between the hedging instrument and the hedged item, along with its risk management objectives and its strategy for undertaking various hedge transactions. Furthermore, at the inception of the hedge and on an ongoing basis, the Group documents whether the hedging instrument is highly effective in offsetting changes in fair values or cash flows of the hedged item attributable to the hedged risk. Cash flow hedges The effective portion of changes in the fair value of derivatives that are designated and qualify as cash flow hedges is recognised in other comprehensive income and accumulated under the heading of cash flow hedging reserve. The gain or loss relating to the ineffective portion is recognised immediately in profit or loss, and is included in the 'other gains and losses' line item. Amounts previously recognised in other comprehensive income and accumulated in equity are reclassified to profit or loss in the periods when the hedged item affects profit or loss, in the same line as the recognised hedged item. However, when the hedged forecast transaction results in the recognition of a non-financial asset or a non-financial liability, the gains and losses previously recognised in other comprehensive income and accumulated in equity are transferred from equity and included in the initial carrying amount of the non-financial asset or non-financial liability. Hedge accounting is discontinued when the Company revokes the hedging relationship, when the hedging instrument expires or is sold, terminated, or exercised, or when it no longer qualifies for hedge accounting. Any gain or loss recognised in other comprehensive income and accumulated in equity at that time remains in equity and is included in initial carrying amount of non- financial asset or liability. When a forecast transaction is no longer expected to occur, the gain or loss accumulated in equity is recognised immediately in profit or loss. 7.14. Loans, borrowings and indebted commercial papers On 14th February 2020 Grupa Żywiec S.A. and Heineken International B.V. with a seat in Amterdam signed a loan agreement with a limit of PLN 100,000 thousand and the validity until 31st August 2022. The credit is intended for financing current operations of the Company. The price of the facility is based on a variable WIBOR rate plus margin, set at a market rate. Other provisions do not deviate from standard clauses used in this type of agreements. On 20th March 2020 Grupa Żywiec S.A. and Bank Pekao S.A. signed an annex to the overdraft agreement dated 25th May 2005 in the amount of PLN 120,000 thousand extending the validity of the contract until 31st March 2021. The credit is intended for financing current 18/24 Abbreviated standalone interim financial statements of Grupa Żywiec S.A. as at and for the period ended on 30.06.2020 (in PLN thousand unless stated otherwise) operations of the Company. The price of the facility is based on a variable WIBOR rate plus margin. Other provisions do not deviate from standard clauses used in this type of agreements. On 17th April 2020 Grupa Żywiec S.A. and Bank Handlowy w Warszawie S.A. signed an annex to the overdraft agreement dated 28th April 2016 in the amount of PLN 100,000 thousand extending the validity of the contract until 23rd April 2021. The credit is intended for financing current operations of the Company. The price of the facility is based on a variable WIBOR rate plus margin. Other provisions do not deviate from standard clauses used in this type of agreements. On 20th May 2020 Grupa Żywiec S.A. and Bank Handlowy w Warszawie S.A. signed a loan agreement with a limit of PLN 100,000 thousand and validity until 17th May 2021. The credit is intended for financing current operations of the Company. The price of the facility is based on a variable WIBOR rate plus margin. Other provisions do not deviate from standard clauses used in this type of agreements. Credits and Overdrafts Total loans 1st January 2020 1 051 146 70 558 1 121 704 Credits and loans received 170 000 37 653 207 653 Movements in interests charged (322) - (322) 30th June 2020 1 220 824 108 211 1 329 035 The limit of current bank overdrafts and their availability on the date 30th June 2020 are disclosed in table below: Overdrafts Amount of Amount of credit Available credit according to be repaid to the agreement Bank Handlowy w Warszawie S.A. 100 000 52 582 47 418 Bank Pekao S.A. 120 000 55 629 64 371 Total: 220 000 108 211 111 789 7.15. Subsequent events not included in the financial statement On 1st July 2020, the Company have received a statement from Mr Michael McKeown, Member of the Management Board, regarding his resignation from the post of Member of the Management Board effective from 1st September 2020. Resignation of Mr Michael McKeown is due to completion of integration with Browar Namysłów Sp. z o.o. and acceptance of new post within the Company. On 2nd July 2020, the Company have received a statement from Mr Luca Giordano, Member of the Management Board, regarding his resignation from the post of Member of the Management Board effective from 1st September 2020. Resignation of Mr Luca Giordano is due to the pursuit of further career opportunities within the Heineken Group. 7.16. Corrections of substantial mistakes No corrections of substantial mistakes were made in hereby standalone interim abbreviated financial statement. Such events did not oc- cur. 7.17. Additional explanatory notes to the cash flow Explanation of principal differences between the movement in balance sheet items and movement of these items in cash flow statement as on and for the period ended 30th June 2020: Inventory 30th June 2020 30th June 2019 Inventory - balance sheet change (62 138) (24 496) Inventory recognized due to merger with Browar Namysłów 7 491 - Inventory - change in statement of cash flows (54 647) (24 496) 19/24 Abbreviated standalone interim financial statements of Grupa Żywiec S.A. as at and for the period ended on 30.06.2020 (in PLN thousand unless stated otherwise) Accrued liabilities 30th June 2020 30th June 2019 Accrued liabilities - balance sheet change (3 742) (5 310) Accrued liabilities recognized due to merger with Browar Namysłów - (350) Accrued liabilities - change in statement of cash flows (4 092) (5 310) Trade and other receivables 30th June 2020 30th June 2019 Trade and other receivables - balance sheet change (501 261) (392 400) Loans granted - 3 500 Cash to be received as a result of settltment of the purchasing price of Browar Namysłów - 5 544 (overpayment) Trade and other receivables recognized due to merger with Browar Namysłów 97 010 - Trade and other receivables - change in statement of cash flows (404 251) (383 356) Retirement and jubilee bonuses liabilities 30th June 2020 30th June 2019 Retirement and jubilee bonuses liabilities - balance sheet change 288 (901) Retirement and jubilee bonuses liabilities recognized due to merger with Browar Namysłów - (288) Retirement and jubilee bonuses liabilities - change in statement of cash flows - (901) Trade and other liabilities 30th June 2020 30th June 2019 Trade and other liabilities - balance sheet change 337 561 355 359 Change in investment liabilities (16 120) (3 626) Trade and other liabilities recognized due to merger with Browar Namysłów (57 442) - Trade and other liabilities - change in statement of cash flows 263 999 351 733 7.18. Claims against the Company Grupa Żywiec S.A. did not have significant liabilities or claims, against which any legal action would have been taken except for those described in note 7.8 of the hereby abbreviated standalone financial statements for the first half of 2020. 7.19 Factors influencing future results of Grupa Żywiec S.A. Business activities of Grupa Żywiec S.A. are influenced by weather and other factors, such as exchange rates, consumers' purchasing power, structure of sales channels, all of which are affected by the coronavirus epidemic. The uncertainty related with how the situation develops makes it difficult to estimate the results for the remaining part of the year. The main risk factors resulting from the epidemic in the eyes of the Management Board include primarily potential limitation in broad and free access of consumers to stores, restrictions on HoReCa and the ban on the organization of mass events, all of which, if maintained at the current level for a longer duration, may lead to reduced turnover and, as a result, lower Company revenues. At the same time, in Management Board's opinion objective difficulties in raw material imports and finished goods exports due to temporary closure of boarders should not have a significant impact on annual results of the Company given availability of raw materials from domestic sources and moderate impact of exports on annual financial result. 7.20 Other information relevant for assessment of the Issuer's personnel, assets and financial situa- tion, financial results and assessment of ability to pay liabilities. In the presented period there have been no events that could have a significant adverse impact on Issuer's personnel, wealth, financial situation or financial result or could threaten their ability to pay liabilities. The global epidemic of coronavirus caused a temporary lockdown of sales in the HoReCa channel. In the first half of 2020 sales of kegged beer excluding Browar Namysłów reached 90 thousand hectolitres compared to 203 thousand hectolitres in the same period last year. However, in 2019 sales of kegged beer excluding Browar Namysłów formed only 4% of entire sales volume of Grupa Żywiec. 20/24 Abbreviated standalone interim financial statements of Grupa Żywiec S.A. as at and for the period ended on 30.06.2020 (in PLN thousand unless stated otherwise) The Company launched a rescue package for HoReCa clients based on re-purchasing of the kegged beer at the time when gastronomy businesses remained closed. The cost of the package reached PLN 3.9M equal to the value of kegs returned from the market. Within macroeconomic factors depreciation of the Polish zloty resulted in higher raw material costs and increase in valuation of liabilities denominated in foreign currencies. The shift in preferences of consumers from reuseable packaging towards single-use packaging (single use bottles and cans) resulted in higher production costs. The Company introduced saving initiatives that are to minimise potential impact of coronavirus epidemic on the financial results. As at the publication date of the hereby report the Company have not observed any deterioration in payments from customers as compared to the situation prior to the outbreak. As part of the governmental support regarding the coronavirus epidemic, in the first half of 2020 Grupa Żywiec S.A. used the option to defer payments of excise duty in the amount of PLN 50,005 thousand (deferred until 10th July 2020), defer corporate income tax in the amount of PLN 6,310 thousand (of which PLN 6,310 thousand has already been paid) and to defer the perpetuity payment in the amount of PLN 925 thousand (of which PLN 925 thousand has already been paid). 21/24 STANDALONE INTERIM ABBREVIATED FINANCIAL STATEMENT in thousand PLN if no otherwise stated Grupa Żywiec S.A. As on and for the period ended 30.06.2020 TRANSLATION ONLY 8 Tangible fixed Intangible fixed assets Right of use assets Table of movements of tangible and intangible fixed assets Net book value at 1st January 2020 905 788 35 897 26 674 Increases* 85 964 430 850 Decreases - sales / disposal (1 127) (553) - Transfer of right of use - merger Browar Namysłów (778) - - Merger - Browar Namysłów 144 760 18 188 355 071 Impairment - increase (5 257) - - Impairment - merger of companies - Browar Namysłów (956) - - Impairment - release 191 - - Depreciation for the period (56 704) (4 184) (2 931) Transfer 1 111 - (1 111) Net book value at 30th June 2020 1 072 992 49 778 378 553 *Increases mainly in groups "Plant and Machinery" and "Other tangible assets" (returnable packaging). 9 For the purposes of the cash flow statement in financial means and their equivalents and the 30th June 2020 30th June 2019 overdraft facility are included: Cash and cash equivalents 1 969 3 370 Overdraft (108 213) (178 155) Total - net (106 244) (174 785) 10 Shareholders of the Company At the day of publishing the interim financial statement for 2020 the following main shareholders possessed at least 5% of votes at the General Shareholders' Meeting: Heineken International B.V. possessed 65.16% of the share capital, which is 6,692,421 shares and the same number of votes at the General Shareholders' Meeting. Since the day of publishing the quaterly financial statement for the 1 st quarter of 2020 the number of possessed shares has not changed.

quarter of 2020 the number of possessed shares has not changed. Harbin B.V. - possessed 33.19% of the share capital, which is 3,409,660 shares and the same number of votes at the General Shareholders' Meeting. Since the day of publishing the quaterly financial statement for the 1 st quarter of 2020 the number of possessed shares has not changed. 11 Number of shares owned by the Management and Supervisory Board of Grupa Żywiec S.A. According to the Company's information at the day of publishing the standalone interim abbreviated financial statement for 2020, the following members of the Management Board and Supervisory Board of Grupa Żywiec S.A. possesed shares of the Company: Mr Michael McKeown - Member of the Management Board of Grupy Ż ywiec S.A - 1,000 shares. Since the day of publishing the quaterly financial statement for the 1 st quarter of 2020 the number of possessed shares has not changed, Mr Krzysztof Jasek - Member of the Supervisory Board of Grupa Ż ywiec S.A. - 12 shares. Since the day of publishing the quaterly financial statement for the 1 st quarter of 2020 the number of possessed shares has not changed. 22/24 STANDALONE INTERIM ABBREVIATED FINANCIAL STATEMENT in thousand PLN if no otherwise stated Grupa Żywiec S.A. TRANSLATION ONLY As on and for the period ended 30.06.2020 12 Provisions for other liabilities and charges Current period Provision for restructuring of employment Balance at 1st January 2020 8 900 Charged to consolidated profit and loss account and other comprehensive 4 115 - Additional provisions 4 209 - Unused amounts reversed (94) Increase provision -mergerwith Browar Namysłów 350 Provisions used during year (8 207) Balance at 30th June 2020 5 158 Comparable period Balance at 1st January 2019 11 769 Charged to consolidated profit and loss account and other comprehensive 716 - Additional provisions 1 105 - Unused amounts reversed (389) Provisions used during year (6 026) Balance at 30th June 2019 6 459 Provisions for restructuring Provisions for restructuring in Grupa Żywiec S.A. were created in conjunction with the optimization of processes and the structure of employment in the area of production, logistics, sales and support departments - in particular as a continuation of the pro-grams initiated in previous years. Employment reductions are caused by progressive optimization of work in breweries, continuous outsourcing of services, works simpli-fication of organizational structures and automation of supply chain process, sales organization and technical sale support. Management Board of Grupa Żywiec S.A. announced the Restracturing Plan for 2020. The restructuring plan for 2020 was announced at the turn of 2019 and 2020. During 2020 provisions set up for Restructuring Plan 2020 were adjusted with individual redundancy payment and part of them has been already paid. 23/24 STANDALONE INTERIM ABBREVIATED FINANCIAL STATEMENT in thousand PLN if no otherwise stated Grupa Żywiec S.A. TRANSLATION ONLY As on and for the period ended 30.06.2020 13 Weighted average number of ordinary shares Current period The weighted average number of ordinary shares for the period from 1st January to 30th June 2020 is 10,271,337 shares. Weighted average number of ordinary shares from 1st January 2020 to 30th June 2020 and from 1st January 2019 to 30th June 2019 was calculated as weighted average number of shares not bought up by the Company weighted by number of days when shares were listed during the financial year. Earnings per ordinary share were calculated as quotient of net result for 6 months and weighted average number of shares. Number of days of shares levels in the period of I Number of shares in respective Ratio Weighted average number 2020 - VI 2020 1 2 3 4 = 2*3 181 10 271 337 181/181=1 10 271 337 181 10 271 337 Diluted earning per ordinary share equal earnings per ordinary share. Comparable period The weighted average number of ordinary shares for the period from 1st January to 30th June 2019 is 10,271,337 shares. Earnings per ordinary share were calculated as quotient of net result for 6 months and weighted average number of shares. Number of days of shares levels in the period of I Number of shares in respective Ratio Weighted average number 2019 - VI 2019 1 2 3 4 = 2*3 181 10 271 337 181/181=1 10 271 337 181 10 271 337 Diluted earning per ordinary share equal earnings per ordinary share. 24/24 Abbreviated standalone interim financial statements of Grupa Żywiec S.A. as at and for the period ending 30th June 2020. (in PLN thousand unless stated otherwise) Management Board Commentary - 30th June 2020 General and financial information In the first half of 2020 sales revenue of Grupa Żywiec S.A. amounted PLN 1,681M (PLN 1,607M in the first half of 2019), which is an increase of 4.6%. Operating profit of Grupa Żywiec S.A. reached PLN 100M (PLN 127M in the first half of 2019). In the first six months of the year Grupa Żywiec S.A. concentrated the efforts on maintaining business continuity and realisation of strategy along with ensuring maximum safety for the employees, clients and business partners in times of pandemic. The Company was flexible to adjust their marketing programs and customer service to the new operating environment. Key factors that influenced the financial results were as follows: Global coronavirus epidemic caused temporary limitation in sales of beer in HoReCa channel. In the first half of 2020 sales of kegged beer excluding Browar Namysłów amounted to 90 thousand hectolitres as compared to 203 thousand hectolitres in the same period of 2019. However, in 2019 sales of kegged beer excluding beers from Browar Namysłów totalled only 4% of entire sales volume of Grupa Ż ywiec.

ywiec. The Company launched a rescue program for HoReCa customers based on re-purchasing kegged beer at the time when gastronomy businesses remained closed. The cost of the package reached PLN 3.9M, which translated into higher operating costs.

re-purchasing kegged beer at the time when gastronomy businesses remained closed. The cost of the package reached PLN 3.9M, which translated into higher operating costs. The shift in preferences of consumers from reusable packaging towards single-use packaging (single use bottles and cans) resulted in higher production costs.

single-use packaging (single use bottles and cans) resulted in higher production costs. Within macroeconomic factors depreciation of the Polish zloty resulted in higher raw material costs and increase in valuation of liabilities denominated in foreign currencies, which led to lower operating and net profit.

In the period in question the Company introduced saving initiatives that mitigated adverse impact of these factors on Company's financial results. Commentary of Francois-Xavier Mahot, CEO of Grupa Żywiec S.A.: Despite big uncertainty in environment and drop in sales in HoReCa channel due to epidemic, we increased sales revenue. This was possible mainly due to maintaining growth in premium segment and dynamic growth of the Namysłów brand. However, our revenue grew at a slower pace than our costs. In particular, we observed an increase of packaging costs, which results from customers leaning more towards single-use packaging and decline in returnable bottles. In the first half of the year we also invested more in the way to the market in the traditional sales channel. This had an adverse effect on operating profit. Furthermore, depreciation of the Polish zloty had negative impact on operating costs, which had major impact on the decline of net profit. The months that are key to overall results of the Company are yet Ahead of us and we are well prepared to use them to maximum. In the upcoming months Grupa Żywiec shall concentrate the efforts on effective realisation of plans for the high season and simultaneous control of operating costs. Average employment in Grupa Żywiec at the end of June 2020 totalled 1,299 persons, compared to 1,115 at the end of June 2019. Abbreviated standalone interim financial statements of Grupa Żywiec S.A. as at and for the period ending 30th June 2020. (in PLN thousand unless stated otherwise) Description of basic threats and risk factors: a) Seasonality of production The brewing industry is seasonal, with respect to production and selling. In brewing industry peak of the season falls on summer months. b) Risk related to changes in Polish economy Macroeconomic factors have an influence on the financial results of the company. Unfavourable change in the macroeconomic environment could have a significantly negative impact on revenues of Grupa Żywiec S.A. or may significantly raise its operating costs. c) Beer prices and input costs Operating profit can be negatively impacted by price competitiveness of beer by either our competitors or distributors and retailers. d) Change of distribution channels Operating profit can be negatively impacted by further change in share distribution between sales channels. e) Deterioration of customers' financial standing Customers' financial and economic situation may have impact in a negative way financial standing of Grupa Żywiec S.A. Instability of economic and regulatory environment Instability of economic and regulatory environment is a common factor influencing entrepreneurs and their business partners. In particular, economic risks connected to political environment such as changes in trade policy, tax system or employment market regulations, as well as changes in the regulations of the beer market can negatively influence revenue and profit. g) Unauthorized access to Company's resources Innovation and digitalization are key elements in development of modern companies. Unauthorized access to Company's resources through lack of awareness amongst employees or insufficient system security can impact the risk of business continuity or data confidentiality. h) Risk related to coronavirus epidemic The main risk factors resulting from the epidemic in the eyes of the Management Board include primarily potential limitation in broad and free access of consumers to stores, restrictions on HoReCa and the ban on the organization of mass events, all of which, if maintained at the current level for a longer duration, may lead to reduced turnover and, as a result, lower Company revenues. At the same time, in Management Board's opinion objective difficulties in raw material imports and finished goods exports due to temporary closure of boarders should not have a significant impact on annual results of the Company given availability of raw materials from domestic sources and moderate impact of exports on financial result. 2/3 Abbreviated standalone interim financial statements of Grupa Żywiec S.A. as at and for the period ending 30th June 2020. (in PLN thousand unless stated otherwise) Statement of compliance of the Management Board of Grupa Żywiec S.A. The Management Board of Grupa Żywiec S.A. declare that to the best of their knowledge the interim abbreviated financial statements and the comparable information have been prepared in compliance with the applicable accounting standards and give a true, fair and clear view of the issuer's capital group assets, financial standing and net result. The report about the activity of Grupa Żywiec S.A. truly reflects its development, achievements and situation, including a description of the key risk factors and threats. François-Xavier Mahot - President of the Management Board Piotr Nowakowski - Member of the Management Board Luca Giordano - Member of the Management Board Marcin Celejowski - Member of the Management Board Michael McKeown - Member of the Management Board Katarzyna Malczewska-Błaszczuk - Member of the Management Board Andrzej Borczyk - Member of the Management Board Warsaw, 28th July 2020 3/3 Attachments Original document

