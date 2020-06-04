Log in
News 
News

Grupa Zywiec S A : The merger of the Issuer with a subsidiary

06/04/2020 | 05:01am EDT

01.06.2020

Current report No.16/2020

The merger of the Issuer with a subsidiary

With reference to the current report No. 9/2020 of 2 April 2020, the Management Board of Grupa Żywiec S.A. with its registered office in Żywiec ("the Issuer") informs that today, i.e. on 1 June 2020, the District Court in Bielsko-Biała, VIII Commercial Division - National Court Register registered the merger of the Issuer ("Acquiring Company") with a subsidiary Browar Namysłów Sp. z o.o. with its registered office in Namysłów ("Acquired Company"). The merger of the Companies took place in the manner specified in Article 492 § 1 item 1) of the Commercial Companies Code ("CCC"), by taking over the Acquired Company by the Acquiring Company, by transferring all the assets of the Acquired Company to the Acquiring Company ("Merger").

Based on Article 494 § 1 of the CCC, on 1 June 2020 the Issuer took over all rights and obligations of the Acquired Company ('' Merger Day ''),

and in accordance with Article 493 § 1 and 2 of the CCC, the Acquired Company was dissolved on the Merger Date without liquidation proceedings

and removed from the Register of Entrepreneurs of the National Court Register.

Additionally, the Merger was made pursuant to Article 515 § 1 of the CCC, i.e. without increasing the share capital and without changing the statutes

of the Acquiring Company, and its goal is to optimize and simplify intra-group processes at Grupa Żywiec, within the Issuer's main business profile.

Disclaimer

Grupa Zywiec SA published this content on 01 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2020 09:00:05 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 2 551 M 645 M 645 M
Net income 2019 234 M 59,2 M 59,2 M
Net Debt 2019 1 198 M 303 M 303 M
P/E ratio 2019 21,5x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 4 930 M 1 256 M 1 247 M
EV / Sales 2018 2,22x
EV / Sales 2019 2,44x
Nbr of Employees 2 020
Free-Float 1,65%
Chart GRUPA ZYWIEC S.A.
Duration : Period :
Grupa Zywiec S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
François-Xavier Mahot Chief Executive Officer
Stefan Orlowski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Piotr Nowakowski Financial Director
Allan James Myers Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Richard Hazelwood Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRUPA ZYWIEC S.A.-2.04%1 256
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV-33.79%105 935
HEINEKEN N.V.-9.33%55 605
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED-5.70%42 304
AMBEV S.A.-29.03%41 426
HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V.-10.01%25 151
