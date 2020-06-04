Grupa Zywiec S A : The merger of the Issuer with a subsidiary

01.06.2020

Current report No.16/2020

The merger of the Issuer with a subsidiary

With reference to the current report No. 9/2020 of 2 April 2020, the Management Board of Grupa Żywiec S.A. with its registered office in Żywiec ("the Issuer") informs that today, i.e. on 1 June 2020, the District Court in Bielsko-Biała, VIII Commercial Division - National Court Register registered the merger of the Issuer ("Acquiring Company") with a subsidiary Browar Namysłów Sp. z o.o. with its registered office in Namysłów ("Acquired Company"). The merger of the Companies took place in the manner specified in Article 492 § 1 item 1) of the Commercial Companies Code ("CCC"), by taking over the Acquired Company by the Acquiring Company, by transferring all the assets of the Acquired Company to the Acquiring Company ("Merger").

Based on Article 494 § 1 of the CCC, on 1 June 2020 the Issuer took over all rights and obligations of the Acquired Company ('' Merger Day ''),

and in accordance with Article 493 § 1 and 2 of the CCC, the Acquired Company was dissolved on the Merger Date without liquidation proceedings

and removed from the Register of Entrepreneurs of the National Court Register.

Additionally, the Merger was made pursuant to Article 515 § 1 of the CCC, i.e. without increasing the share capital and without changing the statutes

of the Acquiring Company, and its goal is to optimize and simplify intra-group processes at Grupa Żywiec, within the Issuer's main business profile.