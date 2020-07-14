Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Mexican Stock Exchange  >  Grupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V.    AEROMEX *   MX01AE010005

GRUPO AEROMÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(AEROMEX *)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Delta CEO says air travel 'at a stall' amid resurgent virus, recovery over two years away

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/14/2020 | 07:08am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Delta Air Lines passenger planes parked in Birmingham

Delta Air Lines warned on Tuesday it will be more than two years before the industry sees a sustainable recovery from the "staggering" impact of the coronavirus pandemic, with demand largely tracking the curve of infections in different places.

Delta Air Lines warned on Tuesday it will be more than two years before the industry sees a sustainable recovery from the "staggering" impact of the coronavirus pandemic, with demand largely tracking the curve of infections in different places.

"We're at a stall right now," CEO Ed Bastian told Reuters, saying demand that built up over June for travel to places like Las Vegas, Florida or New York had suffered due to fresh cases and quarantines, while picking up to some mountain and international destinations.

"We haven't gone backwards," he said. But "we're not growing," he added.

Atlanta-based Delta posted a $2.8 billion adjusted net loss, or $4.43 per share, for the second quarter ended June 30 as passenger revenues plummeted 94% during a season that some analysts call the worst in aviation history.

Delta stuck to its target to halt a daily cash burn, which hit $100 million at the start of the pandemic, by the end of the year, though Bastian warned it hinges on demand.

"There's a lot of risk because it's hard forecasting what's going to happen with the virus," he said.

The airline slowed its daily cash burn to about $27 million in June and sees a similar rate in July, with improvements as economies open and people feel more comfortable traveling.

Delta had $15.7 billion in liquidity at the end of June. It has not decided whether to take a $4.6 billion secured loan under the CARES Act - available until Sept. 30 - as it eyes other options involving similar collateral, Bastian said.

It already received $5.4 billion to cover payroll through September under the U.S. government stimulus package.

Large U.S. airlines have warned of furloughs in October when those funds run out, but Bastian said he hoped to avoid furloughs after more than 15,000 employees opted for buyouts and thousands more for extended unpaid leaves.

LIMITED SEATING

Delta may continue blocking middle seats beyond September thanks to demand for comfort, but warned it cannot make money filling only 60% of the plane.

"You can't raise prices high enough, particularly when your competition isn't blocking middle seats and has a lot more supply out there," he said.

Southwest Airlines too is limiting seating capacity through September, but rivals American Airlines and United Airlines have added thousands of flights with all seats for sale on hopes of picking up leisure summer demand.

Delta, the first of the U.S. airlines to report quarterly results, is more geared toward business travel, which will be slower to recover, but Bastian said its SkyMiles loyalty data showed business customers traveling for personal reasons and willing to pay a premium.

"This is something that will take two to three years for us to walk through and we'll be very disciplined as to how we walk it back up," he said.

Delta, which had been expanding aggressively through international partnerships, wrote down $1.1 billion against its recent LATAM Airlines investment and $770 million against Grupo AeroMexico after their Chapter 11 filings, and booked a $200 million charge against its stake in Virgin Atlantic, which is also restructuring.

Delta flew 93% fewer passengers in the quarter, while its fuel expense was $372 million versus $2.3 billion a year ago.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski, additional reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

By Tracy Rucinski
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. -2.60% 11.63 Delayed Quote.-59.45%
DELTA AIR LINES, INC. -1.00% 26.82 Delayed Quote.-54.14%
GRUPO AEROMÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V. -3.89% 4.45 End-of-day quote.-71.55%
LATAM AIRLINES GROUP S.A. -0.27% 1117 End-of-day quote.-85.20%
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES -1.75% 32.64 Delayed Quote.-39.53%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. -2.79% 31.76 Delayed Quote.-63.95%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on GRUPO AEROMÉXICO, S.A.B. D
07:08aDelta CEO says air travel 'at a stall' amid resurgent virus, recovery over tw..
RE
07/13GRUPO AEROMEXICO B DE C : Mexico's Interjet gets $150 mln capital injection to o..
RE
07/09GRUPO AEROMEXICO B DE C : Mexican government rejects airline rescues but says op..
RE
07/09GRUPO AEROMEXICO B DE C : Mexico's Aeromexico sees passenger traffic drop 86.1% ..
RE
07/09LATAM Airlines adds $1.3 billion to bankruptcy financing proposal, Brazil uni..
RE
07/03GRUPO AEROMEXICO B DE C : Aeromexico shares rise for second day despite missed d..
RE
07/02GRUPO AEROMEXICO B DE C : Shares in Aeromexico bounce back after sharp losses
RE
06/30GRUPO AEROMEXICO B DE C : Commences Voluntary Process in U.S. to Implement Susta..
AQ
06/30Aeromexico becomes latest LatAm airline to file for bankruptcy
RE
06/29Latin America's airline apocalypse signals a future with weak competition
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 45 761 M 2 021 M 2 021 M
Net income 2020 -8 894 M -393 M -393 M
Net Debt 2020 72 079 M 3 184 M 3 184 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,28x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 035 M 135 M 134 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 15 607
Free-Float 47,0%
Chart GRUPO AEROMÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Duration : Period :
Grupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 12,40 MXN
Last Close Price 4,45 MXN
Spread / Highest target 372%
Spread / Average Target 179%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrés Conesa Labastida Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Francisco Javier de Arrigunaga Gómez del Campo Chairman
James W. Sarvis Director-Operations
Ricardo Javier Sánchez Baker Chief Financial Officer
Antonio Cosío Pando Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRUPO AEROMÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-71.55%135
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-54.14%17 036
AIR CHINA LIMITED-39.06%13 388
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-26.52%13 080
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-30.53%11 014
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-19.45%9 391
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group