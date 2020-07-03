Grupo Aeromexico B de C : Aeromexico shares rise for second day despite missed debt payment

Log in
07/03/2020 | 07:59pm EDT
An Aeromexico airplane prepares to land on the airstrip at Benito Juarez international airport in Mexico City

Shares in airline Aeromexico closed up 4.48% on Friday, rising for a second straight day even as the company missed a debt payment after filing for bankruptcy protection.

Aeromexico, part-owned by Delta Air Lines Inc, this week became the third airline in Latin America to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after the business took a huge hit from the coronavirus pandemic.

Late on Thursday, bank CIBanco said Aeromexico had failed to make interest payments worth some 1.01 million pesos ($45,000) on local stock certificates AEROMEX 01119.

CIBanco, representing holders of the securities, said it would convene a meeting of investors to resolve the matter.

Aeromexico shares traded has high as 5.35 pesos a share on Friday before trimming gains to close at 5.17 pesos.

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Chris Reese)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DELTA AIR LINES, INC. 0.07% 27.72 Delayed Quote.-52.60%
GRUPO AEROMÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V. 5.30% 5.17 End-of-day quote.-66.94%
Financials
Sales 2020 43 398 M 1 940 M 1 940 M
Net income 2020 -10 426 M -466 M -466 M
Net Debt 2020 72 079 M 3 222 M 3 222 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,32x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 527 M 157 M 158 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,74x
Nbr of Employees 15 607
Free-Float 47,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 10,80 MXN
Last Close Price 5,17 MXN
Spread / Highest target 306%
Spread / Average Target 109%
Spread / Lowest Target -80,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrés Conesa Labastida Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Francisco Javier de Arrigunaga Gómez del Campo Chairman
Mike Medeiros COO & Executive Director-Operations
Ricardo Javier Sánchez Baker Chief Financial Officer
Antonio Cosío Pando Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRUPO AEROMÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-66.94%149
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-52.60%17 608
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-25.02%13 353
AIR CHINA LIMITED-39.06%12 563
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-31.30%10 418
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-61.24%9 915
