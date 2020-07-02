Log in
Grupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V.    AEROMEX *   MX01AE010005

GRUPO AEROMÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(AEROMEX *)
  Report
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Grupo Aeromexico B de C : Shares in Aeromexico bounce back after sharp losses

07/02/2020 | 04:42pm EDT
The logo of the aerial company Aeromexico is seen at the Aeromexico counter at Benito Juarez international airport in Mexico City

Shares in Aeromexico rose by up to 26% on Thursday after nosediving a day earlier in response to the Mexican airline's announcement it had started bankruptcy proceedings as the coronavirus pandemic battered business.

Aeromexico, part-owned by Delta Air Lines, said on Wednesday it will offer fewer flights and have fewer planes as it begins Chapter 11 restructuring.

The company is the third airline to file for bankruptcy protection in Latin America, where carriers hit by the coronavirus have had less help from governments.

So far neither the government, nor the airline, has given any indication it could receive any sort of state aid.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has repeatedly said he will not bail out big business during the pandemic, arguing that in past crises, government rescue packages meant the poor were left to foot the bill for the wealthiest.

The company's shares plunged as much as 65.7% to record lows on Wednesday before trimming some of those losses later in the day. The recovery continued on Thursday, taking the shares as high as 5.29 pesos at one point, or a jump of 26.9%.

Rating agency Standard & Poor's cut Aeromexico's credit ratings to D from B- on Wednesday and forecast the airline would only be flying at half-capacity by the end of 2020.

(This story corrects typo in headline)

(Reporting by Noe Torres; Editing by Anthony Esposito and Alistair Bell)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DELTA AIR LINES, INC. 0.07% 27.72 Delayed Quote.-52.63%
GRUPO AEROMÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V. -28.47% 4.17 End-of-day quote.-73.34%
Financials
Sales 2020 43 398 M 1 933 M 1 933 M
Net income 2020 -10 426 M -464 M -464 M
Net Debt 2020 72 079 M 3 211 M 3 211 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,26x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 844 M 126 M 127 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 15 607
Free-Float 47,0%
Chart GRUPO AEROMÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Duration : Period :
Grupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 10,80 MXN
Last Close Price 4,17 MXN
Spread / Highest target 404%
Spread / Average Target 159%
Spread / Lowest Target -76,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrés Conesa Labastida Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Francisco Javier de Arrigunaga Gómez del Campo Chairman
Mike Medeiros COO & Executive Director-Operations
Ricardo Javier Sánchez Baker Chief Financial Officer
Antonio Cosío Pando Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRUPO AEROMÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-73.34%124
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-52.63%17 595
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-27.10%13 005
AIR CHINA LIMITED-39.44%12 088
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-31.87%10 021
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-60.89%10 005
