Colombia bans Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes from its airspace

03/13/2019 | 11:03pm EDT

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia's civil aviation authority said on Wednesday it would not allow Boeing Co 737 MAX 8 planes to fly into its airspace after the grounding of the aircraft by several nations, while the cause of the deadly crash of an Ethiopian Airlines plane is investigated.

The authority said no Colombian airline operates the B737 MAX 8 aircraft but after consultation with other aviation authorities, including the United States Federal Aviation Administration, it would not allow the model to enter its airspace.

Earlier on Wednesday, Panama's Copa Holdings SA said it would voluntarily suspend operations of its six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, following a decision by the U.S. air regulator to ground those jets.

Aeromexico and Aerolineas Argentinas SA have voluntarily decided not to fly the aircraft.

(Reporting by Helen Murphy; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 0.46% 377.14 Delayed Quote.16.94%
COPA HOLDINGS, S.A. 1.24% 84.21 Delayed Quote.6.99%
GRUPO AEROMEXICO SAB DE CV -1.05% 19.81 End-of-day quote.-9.82%
Financials (MXN)
Sales 2019 74 965 M
EBIT 2019 3 311 M
Net income 2019 7,00 M
Debt 2019 46 218 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 274,25
P/E ratio 2020 12,31
EV / Sales 2019 0,80x
EV / Sales 2020 0,87x
Capitalization 13 856 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 32,4  MXN
Spread / Average Target 62%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrés Conesa Labastida Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Francisco Javier de Arrigunaga Gómez del Campo Chairman
Mike Medeiros COO & Executive Director-Operations
Ricardo Javier Sánchez Baker Chief Financial Officer
Antonio Cosío Pando Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRUPO AEROMEXICO SAB DE CV-9.82%716
DELTA AIR LINES INC.1.54%34 402
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC-4.63%21 298
AIR CHINA LTD.21.73%18 499
RYANAIR HOLDINGS12.88%15 457
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP-13.75%13 949
