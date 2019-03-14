Colombia bans Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes from its airspace

The authority said no Colombian airline operates the B737 MAX 8 aircraft but after consultation with other aviation authorities, including the United States Federal Aviation Administration, it would not allow the model to enter its airspace.

Earlier on Wednesday, Panama's Copa Holdings SA said it would voluntarily suspend operations of its six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, following a decision by the U.S. air regulator to ground those jets.

Aeromexico and Aerolineas Argentinas SA have voluntarily decided not to fly the aircraft.

(Reporting by Helen Murphy; Editing by Christopher Cushing)