GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL CENTRO NORTE

(OMA B)
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte : OMA Announces Second Quarter 2019 Operating and Financial Results

07/24/2019 | 08:05pm EDT

MONTERREY, Mexico, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., known as OMA (NASDAQ: OMAB; BMV: OMA), today reported its unaudited, consolidated financial and operating results for the second quarter 2019.

2Q19 Results Summary

  • Passenger traffic grew 10.7%, reaching 6.0 million passengers.
  • Capital investments and major maintenance included in the Master Development Plans (MDPs) plus strategic investments amounted Ps. 269 million for the quarter.
  • Aeronautical revenues increased 17.9% and Non-Aeronautical revenues grew 13.7%
  • Adjusted EBITDA grew 22.4% to Ps. 1,441 million and Net Income increased 19.6% to Ps. 848 million.
(Thousand Passengers and Million Pesos) 2Q18 2Q19 % Var 6M18 6M19 % Var
Passenger Traffic 5,385 5,958 10.7 10,286 11,072 7.6
Aeronautical Revenues 1,269 1,496 17.9 2,473 2,819 14.0
Non-Aeronautical Revenues 401 455 13.7 776 881 13.5
Aeronautical + Non-Aeronautical Revenues 1,670 1,951 16.9 3,250 3,701 13.9
Construction Revenues 318 216 (32.2 ) 670 408 (39.1 )
Total Revenues 1,987 2,167 9.0 3,919 4,109 4.8
Adjusted EBITDA 1,178 1,441 22.4 2,250 2,711 20.5
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%) 70.5 % 73.9 % 69.2 % 73.3 %
Income from Operations 1,038 1,276 22.9 1,983 2,404 21.2
Operating Margin (%) 52.2 % 58.9 % 50.6 % 58.5 %
Consolidated Net Income 709 848 19.6 1,320 1,609 21.9
Net Income of Controlling Interest 705 849 20.5 1,313 1,605 22.3
EPS (Ps.) 1.79 2.16 20.5 3.34 4.08 22.3
EPADS (US$) 0.72 0.90 24.8 1.34 1.70 26.7
MDP and Strategic Investments 436 269 (38.3 ) 859 509 (40.7 )
OMA will hold its 2Q19 earnings conference call on July 25, 2019 at 12 pm Eastern time, 11 am Mexico City time.

Call 1-877-407-9208 toll-free from the U.S. or 1-201-493-6784 from outside the U.S. The conference ID is 13692969. The conference call will also be available by webcast at http://ir.oma.aero/events.cfm.

This report may contain forward-looking information and statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements are only predictions based on our current information and expectations and projections about future events. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the words 'believe,' 'expect,' 'anticipate,' 'target,' 'estimate,' or similar expressions. While OMA's management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of OMA, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those discussed in our most recent annual report filed on Form 20-F under the caption 'Risk Factors.' OMA undertakes no obligation to update publicly its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

About OMA

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., known as OMA, operates 13 international airports in nine states of central and northern Mexico. OMA's airports serve Monterrey, Mexico's third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlán, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA also operates the NH Collection Hotel inside Terminal 2 of the Mexico City airport and the Hilton Garden Inn at the Monterrey airport. OMA employs over 1,000 persons in order to offer passengers and clients airport and commercial services in facilities that comply with all applicable international safety, security, and ISO 9001:2008 environmental standards. OMA is listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (OMA) and on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (OMAB). For more information, visit:

CONTACT:

Chief Financial Officer
Ruffo Pérez Pliego
+52 (81) 8625 4300
rperezpliego@oma.aero

Investor Relations:
Luis Emmanuel Camacho Thierry
+52 (81) 8625 4308
ecamacho@oma.aero

Source: Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V

Disclaimer

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV published this content on 24 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2019 00:04:06 UTC
Financials (MXN)
Sales 2019 8 429 M
EBIT 2019 4 737 M
Net income 2019 3 211 M
Debt 2019 1 000 M
Yield 2019 4,17%
P/E ratio 2019 14,6x
P/E ratio 2020 13,4x
EV / Sales2019 5,76x
EV / Sales2020 5,49x
Capitalization 47 532 M
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL CE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 132,23  MXN
Last Close Price 120,81  MXN
Spread / Highest target 24,2%
Spread / Average Target 9,45%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ricardo Duenas Chief Executive Officer
Diego Quintana Kawage Chairman
Ruffo Perez Pliego Director-Finance & Administration
Alberto Felipe Mulás Alonso Independent Director
Ricardo Maldonado Yáñez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL CENTRO NORTE26.73%2 441
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND PCL--.--%33 399
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.61.51%22 964
FRAPORT20.17%7 736
GUANGZHOU BAIYUN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT66.17%5 023
SATS LTD5.59%4 022
