Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SABdeCV : Informs of Decision Related to Capital Reduction Payout Approved in September 2012

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) (BMV:GAP)
(“the Company” or “GAP”) announced that today S.D. Indeval, Institución
para el Depósito de Valores, S.A. de C.V. (“Indeval”) has informed us
that they have credited funds to the deposit accounts of corresponding
recipients who held Series B GAP shares at October 3, 2012. This
distribution was in accordance with the decision of the Extraordinary
Shareholders’ Meeting that took place on September 25, 2012, and has
been retained since October 3, 2012.
This payment corresponds to the Capital Reduction approved at the
abovementioned Meeting that took place on September 25, 2012, and which
GAP paid to Indeval for subsequent distribution to Series B shareholders
on October 3, 2012. However, Indeval suspended the distribution of the
funds deposited by GAP on that date due to the legal proceedings
initiated by Grupo Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. against the Shareholders’
Meeting decisions, as well as the subsequent distribution of the funds
deposited by GAP at that date.
The legal defense that GAP’s judicial team initiated in 2012 seeking the
delivery of the funds to the shareholders has obtained the decision on
October 2, 2018 as issued by the 6th circuit civil judge of Mexico City.
The decision lifted the suspension of the items approved at the
Shareholders’ Meeting, thus ordering the total payment of the retained
funds in the amount of Ps. 732,054,534.90 (seven hundred and thirty-two
million, fifty-four thousand, five-hundred and thirty-four pesos and
90/100 peso cents) in favor of GAP Series B shareholders. Indeval
proceeded to release the funds today after being notified of the
decision.
Company Description:
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12
airports throughout Mexico’s Pacific region, including the major cities
of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto
Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized
cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali and
Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York
Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock
Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”. In April 2015 GAP acquired 100%
of Desarrollo de Concesiones Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority
stake of MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating the Sangster
International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica.
