Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SABdeCV : Informs of Decision Related to Capital Reduction Payout Approved in September 2012

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) (BMV:GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) announced that today S.D. Indeval, Institución para el Depósito de Valores, S.A. de C.V. (“Indeval”) has informed us that they have credited funds to the deposit accounts of corresponding recipients who held Series B GAP shares at October 3, 2012. This distribution was in accordance with the decision of the Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting that took place on September 25, 2012, and has been retained since October 3, 2012.

This payment corresponds to the Capital Reduction approved at the abovementioned Meeting that took place on September 25, 2012, and which GAP paid to Indeval for subsequent distribution to Series B shareholders on October 3, 2012. However, Indeval suspended the distribution of the funds deposited by GAP on that date due to the legal proceedings initiated by Grupo Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. against the Shareholders’ Meeting decisions, as well as the subsequent distribution of the funds deposited by GAP at that date.

The legal defense that GAP’s judicial team initiated in 2012 seeking the delivery of the funds to the shareholders has obtained the decision on October 2, 2018 as issued by the 6th circuit civil judge of Mexico City. The decision lifted the suspension of the items approved at the Shareholders’ Meeting, thus ordering the total payment of the retained funds in the amount of Ps. 732,054,534.90 (seven hundred and thirty-two million, fifty-four thousand, five-hundred and thirty-four pesos and 90/100 peso cents) in favor of GAP Series B shareholders. Indeval proceeded to release the funds today after being notified of the decision.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”. In April 2015 GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concesiones Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake of MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts, and are based on management’s current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results. The words “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “plans” and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations and the factors or trends affecting financial conditions, liquidity or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

In accordance with Section 806 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and article 42 of the “Ley del Mercado de Valores”, GAP has implemented a “whistleblower” program, which allows complainants to anonymously and confidentially report suspected activities that may involve criminal conduct or violations. The telephone number in Mexico, facilitated by a third party that is in charge of collecting these complaints, is 01-800-563-0047. The web site is http://www.lineadedenuncia.com/gap. GAP’s Audit Committee will be notified of all complaints for immediate investigation.

