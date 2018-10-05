Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SABdeCV : Reports Passenger Traffic Increase of 12.7% for the Month of September

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE:PAC) (BMV:GAP)
(“the Company” or “GAP”) announced preliminary terminal passenger
traffic figures for the month of September 2018, compared to traffic
figures for September 2017.
During September 2018, total terminal passengers increased 12.7% at the
Company’s 13 airports, compared to the same period of the previous year.
Domestic passenger traffic increased by 15.0%, while international
passenger traffic increased by 8.7%.
Domestic Terminal Passengers (in thousands):
|
Airport
|
|
Sep-17
|
|
Sep-18
|
|
Change
|
|
Jan-Sep 17
|
|
Jan-Sep 18
|
|
Change
|
Guadalajara
|
|
723.7
|
|
815.5
|
|
12.7%
|
|
6,572.1
|
|
7,626.0
|
|
16.0%
|
Tijuana*
|
|
400.6
|
|
440.4
|
|
9.9%
|
|
3,853.0
|
|
4,134.3
|
|
7.3%
|
Los Cabos
|
|
98.9
|
|
123.1
|
|
24.4%
|
|
1,091.0
|
|
1,256.8
|
|
15.2%
|
Puerto Vallarta
|
|
106.9
|
|
123.8
|
|
15.9%
|
|
1,075.8
|
|
1,216.5
|
|
13.1%
|
Montego Bay
|
|
0.7
|
|
0.7
|
|
5.6%
|
|
6.7
|
|
6.7
|
|
0.0%
|
Guanajuato
|
|
104.3
|
|
131.7
|
|
26.3%
|
|
948.6
|
|
1,187.3
|
|
25.2%
|
Hermosillo
|
|
116.1
|
|
127.8
|
|
10.1%
|
|
1,133.8
|
|
1,246.5
|
|
9.9%
|
Mexicali
|
|
63.4
|
|
88.0
|
|
38.9%
|
|
555.2
|
|
827.0
|
|
49.0%
|
La Paz
|
|
54.3
|
|
66.0
|
|
21.6%
|
|
622.1
|
|
678.1
|
|
9.0%
|
Aguascalientes
|
|
44.3
|
|
54.0
|
|
21.8%
|
|
432.3
|
|
505.8
|
|
17.0%
|
Morelia
|
|
20.6
|
|
24.1
|
|
16.7%
|
|
239.8
|
|
255.1
|
|
6.4%
|
Los Mochis
|
|
24.3
|
|
26.2
|
|
8.0%
|
|
255.6
|
|
249.7
|
|
-2.3%
|
Manzanillo
|
|
6.2
|
|
6.8
|
|
8.7%
|
|
75.4
|
|
72.0
|
|
-4.5%
|
Total
|
|
1,764.2
|
|
2,028.0
|
|
15.0%
|
|
16,861.3
|
|
19,261.7
|
|
14.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
International Terminal Passengers (in thousands):
|
Airport
|
|
Sep-17
|
|
Sep-18
|
|
Change
|
|
Jan-Sep 17
|
|
Jan-Sep 18
|
|
Change
|
Guadalajara
|
|
261.4
|
|
281.0
|
|
7.5%
|
|
2,834.5
|
|
3,025.3
|
|
6.7%
|
Tijuana*
|
|
137.1
|
|
157.0
|
|
14.5%
|
|
1,421.6
|
|
1,643.8
|
|
15.6%
|
Los Cabos
|
|
133.9
|
|
165.1
|
|
23.3%
|
|
2,612.6
|
|
2,708.4
|
|
3.7%
|
Puerto Vallarta
|
|
103.0
|
|
101.4
|
|
-1.5%
|
|
2,320.9
|
|
2,385.1
|
|
2.8%
|
Montego Bay
|
|
244.1
|
|
251.9
|
|
3.2%
|
|
3,188.4
|
|
3,397.2
|
|
6.5%
|
Guanajuato
|
|
44.7
|
|
45.5
|
|
1.6%
|
|
467.6
|
|
518.7
|
|
10.9%
|
Hermosillo
|
|
4.5
|
|
4.8
|
|
6.2%
|
|
48.4
|
|
51.2
|
|
5.9%
|
Mexicali
|
|
0.4
|
|
0.5
|
|
28.0%
|
|
4.2
|
|
4.3
|
|
2.5%
|
La Paz
|
|
0.6
|
|
0.7
|
|
17.4%
|
|
8.3
|
|
8.2
|
|
-0.3%
|
Aguascalientes
|
|
13.7
|
|
15.1
|
|
9.7%
|
|
132.7
|
|
144.2
|
|
8.7%
|
Morelia
|
|
21.6
|
|
25.6
|
|
18.8%
|
|
222.0
|
|
270.8
|
|
22.0%
|
Los Mochis
|
|
0.4
|
|
0.4
|
|
-0.7%
|
|
4.8
|
|
4.8
|
|
0.2%
|
Manzanillo
|
|
1.3
|
|
1.6
|
|
28.3%
|
|
63.2
|
|
58.9
|
|
-6.7%
|
Total
|
|
966.7
|
|
1,050.5
|
|
8.7%
|
|
13,329.1
|
|
14,220.9
|
|
6.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Terminal Passengers (in thousands):
|
Airport
|
|
Sep-17
|
|
Sep-18
|
|
Change
|
|
Jan-Sep 17
|
|
Jan-Sep 18
|
|
Change
|
Guadalajara
|
|
985.1
|
|
1,096.5
|
|
11.3%
|
|
9,406.6
|
|
10,651.3
|
|
13.2%
|
Tijuana*
|
|
537.7
|
|
597.3
|
|
11.1%
|
|
5,274.7
|
|
5,778.1
|
|
9.5%
|
Los Cabos
|
|
232.8
|
|
288.2
|
|
23.8%
|
|
3,703.6
|
|
3,965.1
|
|
7.1%
|
Puerto Vallarta
|
|
209.8
|
|
225.2
|
|
7.4%
|
|
3,396.7
|
|
3,601.5
|
|
6.0%
|
Montego Bay
|
|
244.8
|
|
252.7
|
|
3.2%
|
|
3,195.2
|
|
3,403.9
|
|
6.5%
|
Guanajuato
|
|
149.0
|
|
177.1
|
|
18.9%
|
|
1,416.2
|
|
1,706.0
|
|
20.5%
|
Hermosillo
|
|
120.6
|
|
132.6
|
|
9.9%
|
|
1,182.2
|
|
1,297.7
|
|
9.8%
|
Mexicali
|
|
63.8
|
|
88.5
|
|
38.8%
|
|
559.3
|
|
831.3
|
|
48.6%
|
La Paz
|
|
54.9
|
|
66.7
|
|
21.6%
|
|
630.3
|
|
686.3
|
|
8.9%
|
Aguascalientes
|
|
58.1
|
|
69.0
|
|
18.9%
|
|
565.0
|
|
649.9
|
|
15.0%
|
Morelia
|
|
42.2
|
|
49.7
|
|
17.8%
|
|
461.8
|
|
525.9
|
|
13.9%
|
Los Mochis
|
|
24.7
|
|
26.6
|
|
7.8%
|
|
260.4
|
|
254.5
|
|
-2.2%
|
Manzanillo
|
|
7.5
|
|
8.4
|
|
12.0%
|
|
138.7
|
|
131.0
|
|
-5.5%
|
Total
|
|
2,730.8
|
|
3,078.5
|
|
12.7%
|
|
30,190.4
|
|
33,482.6
|
|
10.9%
*Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified
as international .
CBX Users:
|
|
|
Sep-17
|
|
Sep-18
|
|
Change
|
|
Jan-Sep 17
|
|
Jan-Sep 18
|
|
Change
|
CBX Users
|
|
134.1
|
|
152.2
|
|
13.5%
|
|
1,391.2
|
|
1,586.1
|
|
14.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Highlights for the Period:
-
Seats and Load Factors: In September 2018, GAP registered an
11.3% increase in the number of seats available compared to September
2017. Load factors for the month increased by 1.1 percentage points,
from 75.8% in September 2017 to 76.9% in September 2018.
-
New Routes:
-
Guadalajara-Puebla: VivaAerobus
Company Description
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12
airports throughout Mexico’s Pacific region, including the major cities
of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto
Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized
cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali and
Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York
Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock
Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100%
of Desarrollo de Concesiones Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority
stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster
International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica.
This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These
statements are statements that are not historical facts, and are based
on management’s current view and estimates of future economic
circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial
results. The words “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”,
“plans” and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are
intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding
the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal
operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the
direction of future operations and the factors or trends affecting
financial condition, liquidity or results of operations are examples of
forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of
management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There
is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will
actually occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and
factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry
conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or
factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current
expectations.
In accordance with Section 806 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and
article 42 of the “Ley del Mercado de Valores”, GAP has implemented a “whistleblower”
program, which allows complainants to anonymously and confidentially
report suspected activities that may involve criminal conduct or
violations. The telephone number in Mexico, facilitated by a third party
that is in charge of collecting these complaints, is 01 800 563 00 47.
The web site is www.lineadedenuncia.com/gap.
GAP’s Audit Committee will be notified of all complaints for immediate
investigation.
