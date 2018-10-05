Log in
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SABdeCV : Reports Passenger Traffic Increase of 12.7% for the Month of September

10/05/2018 | 01:05am CEST

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE:PAC) (BMV:GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) announced preliminary terminal passenger traffic figures for the month of September 2018, compared to traffic figures for September 2017.

During September 2018, total terminal passengers increased 12.7% at the Company’s 13 airports, compared to the same period of the previous year. Domestic passenger traffic increased by 15.0%, while international passenger traffic increased by 8.7%.

Domestic Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport   Sep-17   Sep-18   Change   Jan-Sep 17   Jan-Sep 18   Change
Guadalajara   723.7   815.5   12.7%   6,572.1   7,626.0   16.0%
Tijuana* 400.6 440.4 9.9% 3,853.0 4,134.3 7.3%
Los Cabos 98.9 123.1 24.4% 1,091.0 1,256.8 15.2%
Puerto Vallarta 106.9 123.8 15.9% 1,075.8 1,216.5 13.1%
Montego Bay 0.7 0.7 5.6% 6.7 6.7 0.0%
Guanajuato 104.3 131.7 26.3% 948.6 1,187.3 25.2%
Hermosillo 116.1 127.8 10.1% 1,133.8 1,246.5 9.9%
Mexicali 63.4 88.0 38.9% 555.2 827.0 49.0%
La Paz 54.3 66.0 21.6% 622.1 678.1 9.0%
Aguascalientes 44.3 54.0 21.8% 432.3 505.8 17.0%
Morelia 20.6 24.1 16.7% 239.8 255.1 6.4%
Los Mochis 24.3 26.2 8.0% 255.6 249.7 -2.3%
Manzanillo   6.2   6.8   8.7%   75.4   72.0   -4.5%
Total   1,764.2   2,028.0   15.0%   16,861.3   19,261.7   14.2%
 

International Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport   Sep-17   Sep-18   Change   Jan-Sep 17   Jan-Sep 18   Change
Guadalajara   261.4   281.0   7.5%   2,834.5   3,025.3   6.7%
Tijuana* 137.1 157.0 14.5% 1,421.6 1,643.8 15.6%
Los Cabos 133.9 165.1 23.3% 2,612.6 2,708.4 3.7%
Puerto Vallarta 103.0 101.4 -1.5% 2,320.9 2,385.1 2.8%
Montego Bay 244.1 251.9 3.2% 3,188.4 3,397.2 6.5%
Guanajuato 44.7 45.5 1.6% 467.6 518.7 10.9%
Hermosillo 4.5 4.8 6.2% 48.4 51.2 5.9%
Mexicali 0.4 0.5 28.0% 4.2 4.3 2.5%
La Paz 0.6 0.7 17.4% 8.3 8.2 -0.3%
Aguascalientes 13.7 15.1 9.7% 132.7 144.2 8.7%
Morelia 21.6 25.6 18.8% 222.0 270.8 22.0%
Los Mochis 0.4 0.4 -0.7% 4.8 4.8 0.2%
Manzanillo   1.3   1.6   28.3%   63.2   58.9   -6.7%
Total   966.7   1,050.5   8.7%   13,329.1   14,220.9   6.7%
 

Total Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport   Sep-17   Sep-18   Change   Jan-Sep 17   Jan-Sep 18   Change
Guadalajara   985.1   1,096.5   11.3%   9,406.6   10,651.3   13.2%
Tijuana* 537.7 597.3 11.1% 5,274.7 5,778.1 9.5%
Los Cabos 232.8 288.2 23.8% 3,703.6 3,965.1 7.1%
Puerto Vallarta 209.8 225.2 7.4% 3,396.7 3,601.5 6.0%
Montego Bay 244.8 252.7 3.2% 3,195.2 3,403.9 6.5%
Guanajuato 149.0 177.1 18.9% 1,416.2 1,706.0 20.5%
Hermosillo 120.6 132.6 9.9% 1,182.2 1,297.7 9.8%
Mexicali 63.8 88.5 38.8% 559.3 831.3 48.6%
La Paz 54.9 66.7 21.6% 630.3 686.3 8.9%
Aguascalientes 58.1 69.0 18.9% 565.0 649.9 15.0%
Morelia 42.2 49.7 17.8% 461.8 525.9 13.9%
Los Mochis 24.7 26.6 7.8% 260.4 254.5 -2.2%
Manzanillo   7.5   8.4   12.0%   138.7   131.0   -5.5%
Total   2,730.8   3,078.5   12.7%   30,190.4   33,482.6   10.9%

*Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international .

CBX Users:

 

  Sep-17   Sep-18   Change   Jan-Sep 17   Jan-Sep 18   Change

CBX Users

 

134.1

 

152.2

 

13.5%

 

1,391.2

 

1,586.1

 

14.0%

           

Highlights for the Period:

  • Seats and Load Factors: In September 2018, GAP registered an 11.3% increase in the number of seats available compared to September 2017. Load factors for the month increased by 1.1 percentage points, from 75.8% in September 2017 to 76.9% in September 2018.
  • New Routes:
    • Guadalajara-Puebla: VivaAerobus

Company Description

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concesiones Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts, and are based on management’s current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results. The words “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “plans” and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

In accordance with Section 806 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and article 42 of the “Ley del Mercado de Valores”, GAP has implemented a “whistleblower” program, which allows complainants to anonymously and confidentially report suspected activities that may involve criminal conduct or violations. The telephone number in Mexico, facilitated by a third party that is in charge of collecting these complaints, is 01 800 563 00 47. The web site is www.lineadedenuncia.com/gap. GAP’s Audit Committee will be notified of all complaints for immediate investigation.


