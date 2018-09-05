Grupo Aeroportuario del Surest de CV : ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for August 2018

Log in
09/05/2018 | 10:27pm CEST

MEXICO CITY, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.  (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for August 2018 increased 3.1% when compared to August 2017. Passenger traffic rose 6.3% in Mexico and 1.7% in Colombia, and declined 6.1% in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

This announcement reflects comparisons between August 1 through August 31, 2018 and 2017. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.

Note that the decline in passenger traffic at San Juan Airport reflects the impact of Hurricane Maria, which hit the island on September 21, 2017. 

About ASUR

Passenger Traffic Summary







August

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2017

2018

2017

2018

Mexico

2,732,939

2,905,176

6.3

21,521,700

22,982,394

6.8

Domestic Traffic

1,383,014

1,504,479

8.8

9,558,771

10,487,408

9.7

International Traffic

1,349,925

1,400,697

3.8

11,962,929

12,494,986

4.4

San Juan, Puerto Rico

806,459

757,566

(6.1)

6,528,905

5,835,812

(10.6)

Domestic Traffic

708,060

669,280

(5.5)

5,709,695

5,198,954

(8.9)

International Traffic

98,399

88,286

(10.3)

819,210

636,858

(22.3)

Colombia

931,463

947,754

1.7

6,946,335

6,776,722

(2.4)

Domestic Traffic

802,611

807,586

0.6

6,035,806

5,735,949

(5.0)

International Traffic

128,852

140,168

8.8

910,529

1,040,773

14.3

Total Traffic

4,470,861

4,610,496

3.1

34,996,940

35,594,928

1.7

Domestic Traffic

2,893,685

2,981,345

3.0

21,304,272

21,422,311

0.6

International Traffic

1,577,176

1,629,151

3.3

13,692,668

14,172,617

3.5








Mexico Passenger Traffic









August

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2017

2018

2017

2018

Domestic Traffic

1,383,014

1,504,479

8.8

9,558,771

10,487,408

9.7

CUN

Cancun

801,225

871,321

8.7

5,236,547

5,842,459

11.6

CZM

Cozumel

15,254

16,956

11.2

88,268

111,647

26.5

HUX

Huatulco

60,758

66,278

9.1

438,121

465,731

6.3

MID

Merida

164,618

192,640

17.0

1,270,989

1,450,230

14.1

MTT

Minatitlan

17,729

16,502

(6.9)

135,697

128,319

(5.4)

OAX

Oaxaca

74,476

75,525

1.4

506,977

553,089

9.1

TAP

Tapachula

21,176

27,243

28.7

186,542

200,146

7.3

VER

Veracruz

120,814

129,794

7.4

865,941

946,244

9.3

VSA

Villahermosa

106,964

108,220

1.2

829,689

789,543

(4.8)

International Traffic

1,349,925

1,400,697

3.8

11,962,929

12,494,986

4.4

CUN

Cancun

1,281,316

1,327,412

3.6

11,267,814

11,763,931

4.4

CZM

Cozumel

25,786

31,869

23.6

317,036

316,546

(0.2)

HUX

Huatulco

1,689

2,271

34.5

101,906

107,371

5.4

MID

Merida

19,772

18,739

(5.2)

135,400

156,052

15.3

MTT

Minatitlan

720

761

5.7

4,843

5,032

3.9

OAX

Oaxaca

9,170

10,030

9.4

51,923

67,791

30.6

TAP

Tapachula

1,391

1,430

2.8

9,980

11,248

12.7

VER

Veracruz

6,540

6,333

(3.2)

47,175

45,255

(4.1)

VSA

Villahermosa

3,541

1,852

(47.7)

26,852

21,760

(19.0)

Traffic Total Mexico

2,732,939

2,905,176

6.3

21,521,700

22,982,394

6.8

CUN

Cancun

2,082,541

2,198,733

5.6

16,504,361

17,606,390

6.7

CZM

Cozumel

41,040

48,825

19.0

405,304

428,193

5.6

HUX

Huatulco

62,447

68,549

9.8

540,027

573,102

6.1

MID

Merida

184,390

211,379

14.6

1,406,389

1,606,282

14.2

MTT

Minatitlan

18,449

17,263

(6.4)

140,540

133,351

(5.1)

OAX

Oaxaca

83,646

85,555

2.3

558,900

620,880

11.1

TAP

Tapachula

22,567

28,673

27.1

196,522

211,394

7.6

VER

Veracruz

127,354

136,127

6.9

913,116

991,499

8.6

VSA

Villahermosa

110,505

110,072

(0.4)

856,541

811,303

(5.3)







Us Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport

(LMM)







August

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2017

2018

2017

2018

SJU Total

806,459

757,566

(6.1)

6,528,905

5,835,812

(10.6)

Domestic Traffic

708,060

669,280

(5.5)

5,709,695

5,198,954

(8.9)

International Traffic

98,399

88,286

(10.3)

819,210

636,858

(22.3)







Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan







August

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2017

2018

2017

2018

Domestic Traffic

802,611

807,586

0.6

6,035,806

5,735,949

(5.0)

MDE

Rionegro

565,445

578,328

2.3

4,278,372

4,034,820

(5.7)

EOH

Medellin

91,920

94,307

2.6

670,099

687,495

2.6

MTR

Monteria

89,475

82,366

(7.9)

659,445

599,591

(9.1)

APO

Carepa

17,485

17,147

(1.9)

136,772

128,341

(6.2)

UIB

Quibdo

31,751

28,392

(10.6)

239,376

229,899

(4.0)

CZU

Corozal

6,535

7,046

7.8

51,742

55,803

7.8

International Traffic

128,852

140,168

8.8

910,529

1,040,773

14.3

MDE

Rionegro

128,852

140,168

8.8

910,529

1,040,773

14.3

EOH

Medellin

-

-

-

-

MTR

Monteria

-

-

-

-

APO

Carepa

-

-

-

-

UIB

Quibdo

-

-

-

-

CZU

Corozal

-

-

-

-

Traffic Total Colombia

931,463

947,754

1.7

6,946,335

6,776,722

(2.4)

MDE

Rionegro

694,297

718,496

3.5

5,188,901

5,075,593

(2.2)

EOH

Medellin

91,920

94,307

2.6

670,099

687,495

2.6

MTR

Monteria

89,475

82,366

(7.9)

659,445

599,591

(9.1)

APO

Carepa

17,485

17,147

(1.9)

136,772

128,341

(6.2)

UIB

Quibdo

31,751

28,392

(10.6)

239,376

229,899

(4.0)

CZU

Corozal

6,535

7,046

7.8

51,742

55,803

7.8


Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. ASUR is one of the top four emerging market companies in the transportation and transportation infrastructure sector included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index (DJSI EM). For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asur-announces-total-passenger-traffic-for-august-2018-300707518.html

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.


© PRNewswire 2018
