Grupo Aeroportuario del Surest de CV : ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for March 2019
04/03/2019 | 05:21pm EDT
MEXICO CITY, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for March 2019 increased 7.4% when compared to March 2018. Passenger traffic rose 3.2% in Mexico, 16.4% in Puerto Rico and 15.4% in Colombia.
This announcement reflects comparisons between March 1 through March 31, 2019 and 2018, as well as figures for 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia. During 2019, the impact of Holy Week on passenger traffic in Mexico will begin on April 12, while in 2018 it began on March 23.
The recovery in passenger traffic at San Juan Airport, Puerto Rico reflects the impact of Hurricane Maria, which hit the island on September 21, 2017.
Passenger Traffic Summary
March
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2018
2019
2018
2019
Mexico
3,087,295
3,187,543
3.2
8,521,916
8,723,229
2.4
Domestic Traffic
1,238,621
1,273,239
2.8
3,458,958
3,610,761
4.4
International Traffic
1,848,674
1,914,304
3.6
5,062,958
5,112,468
1.0
San Juan, Puerto Rico
705,388
821,110
16.4
1,858,298
2,300,508
23.8
Domestic Traffic
637,966
740,334
16.0
1,682,957
2,072,825
23.2
International Traffic
67,422
80,776
19.8
175,341
227,683
29.9
Colombia
791,617
913,634
15.4
2,384,826
2,746,037
15.1
Domestic Traffic
667,404
786,130
17.8
2,012,117
2,344,772
16.5
International Traffic
124,213
127,504
2.6
372,709
401,265
7.7
Total Traffic
4,584,300
4,922,287
7.4
12,765,040
13,769,774
7.9
Domestic Traffic
2,543,991
2,799,703
10.1
7,154,032
8,028,358
12.2
International Traffic
2,040,309
2,122,584
4.0
5,611,008
5,741,416
2.3
Mexico Passenger Traffic
March
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2018
2019
2018
2019
Domestic Traffic
1,238,621
1,273,239
2.8
3,458,958
3,610,761
4.4
CUN
Cancun
663,306
662,386
(0.1)
1,829,258
1,899,183
3.8
CZM
Cozumel
13,939
15,138
8.6
36,255
39,988
10.3
HUX
Huatulco
55,707
56,913
2.2
161,633
167,564
3.7
MID
Merida
180,306
204,139
13.2
509,061
570,684
12.1
MTT
Minatitlan
14,716
11,657
(20.8)
43,662
33,835
(22.5)
OAX
Oaxaca
72,339
82,314
13.8
209,887
219,593
4.6
TAP
Tapachula
24,649
29,443
19.4
69,994
85,681
22.4
VER
Veracruz
115,324
113,363
(1.7)
318,956
315,362
(1.1)
VSA
Villahermosa
98,335
97,886
(0.5)
280,252
278,871
(0.5)
International Traffic
1,848,674
1,914,304
3.6
5,062,958
5,112,468
1.0
CUN
Cancun
1,727,020
1,783,841
3.3
4,715,943
4,760,221
0.9
CZM
Cozumel
57,630
62,087
7.7
141,459
148,659
5.1
HUX
Huatulco
24,195
27,162
12.3
84,314
82,612
(2.0)
MID
Merida
22,039
21,116
(4.2)
63,334
59,574
(5.9)
MTT
Minatitlan
476
525
10.3
1,571
1,774
12.9
OAX
Oaxaca
8,131
12,081
48.6
27,381
35,855
30.9
TAP
Tapachula
1,137
732
(35.6)
4,295
3,138
(26.9)
VER
Veracruz
4,966
5,240
5.5
15,542
15,965
2.7
VSA
Villahermosa
3,080
1,520
(50.6)
9,119
4,670
(48.8)
Traffic Total Mexico
3,087,295
3,187,543
3.2
8,521,916
8,723,229
2.4
CUN
Cancun
2,390,326
2,446,227
2.3
6,545,201
6,659,404
1.7
CZM
Cozumel
71,569
77,225
7.9
177,714
188,647
6.2
HUX
Huatulco
79,902
84,075
5.2
245,947
250,176
1.7
MID
Merida
202,345
225,255
11.3
572,395
630,258
10.1
MTT
Minatitlan
15,192
12,182
(19.8)
45,233
35,609
(21.3)
OAX
Oaxaca
80,470
94,395
17.3
237,268
255,448
7.7
TAP
Tapachula
25,786
30,175
17.0
74,289
88,819
19.6
VER
Veracruz
120,290
118,603
(1.4)
334,498
331,327
(0.9)
VSA
Villahermosa
101,415
99,406
(2.0)
289,371
283,541
(2.0)
Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)
March
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2018
2019
2018
2019
SJU Total
705,388
821,110
16.4
1,858,298
2,300,508
23.8
Domestic Traffic
637,966
740,334
16.0
1,682,957
2,072,825
23.2
International Traffic
67,422
80,776
19.8
175,341
227,683
29.9
Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan
March
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2018
2019
2018
2019
Domestic Traffic
667,404
786,130
17.8
2,012,117
2,344,772
16.5
MDE
Rionegro
469,935
568,627
21.0
1,402,237
1,692,587
20.7
EOH
Medellin
81,377
87,492
7.5
249,939
257,559
3.0
MTR
Monteria
66,468
74,310
11.8
208,764
234,111
12.1
APO
Carepa
15,399
18,519
20.3
44,920
49,439
10.1
UIB
Quibdo
27,772
29,618
6.6
85,487
87,065
1.8
CZU
Corozal
6,453
7,564
17.2
20,770
24,011
15.6
International Traffic
124,213
127,504
2.6
372,709
401,265
7.7
MDE
Rionegro
124,213
127,504
2.6
372,709
401,265
7.7
EOH
Medellin
-
-
-
-
MTR
Monteria
-
-
-
-
APO
Carepa
-
-
-
-
UIB
Quibdo
-
-
-
-
CZU
Corozal
-
-
-
-
Traffic Total Colombia
791,617
913,634
15.4
2,384,826
2,746,037
15.1
MDE
Rionegro
594,148
696,131
17.2
1,774,946
2,093,852
18.0
EOH
Medellin
81,377
87,492
7.5
249,939
257,559
3.0
MTR
Monteria
66,468
74,310
11.8
208,764
234,111
12.1
APO
Carepa
15,399
18,519
20.3
44,920
49,439
10.1
UIB
Quibdo
27,772
29,618
6.6
85,487
87,065
1.8
CZU
Corozal
6,453
7,564
17.2
20,770
24,011
15.6
About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asur-announces-total-passenger-traffic-for-march-2019-300824197.html
SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.
© PRNewswire 2019
