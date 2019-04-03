Grupo Aeroportuario del Surest de CV : ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for March 2019

MEXICO CITY, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for March 2019 increased 7.4% when compared to March 2018. Passenger traffic rose 3.2% in Mexico, 16.4% in Puerto Rico and 15.4% in Colombia.

This announcement reflects comparisons between March 1 through March 31, 2019 and 2018, as well as figures for 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia. During 2019, the impact of Holy Week on passenger traffic in Mexico will begin on April 12, while in 2018 it began on March 23.

The recovery in passenger traffic at San Juan Airport, Puerto Rico reflects the impact of Hurricane Maria, which hit the island on September 21, 2017.

Passenger Traffic Summary















March % Chg

Year to date % Chg

2018 2019

2018 2019

Mexico 3,087,295 3,187,543 3.2

8,521,916 8,723,229 2.4

Domestic Traffic 1,238,621 1,273,239 2.8

3,458,958 3,610,761 4.4

International Traffic 1,848,674 1,914,304 3.6

5,062,958 5,112,468 1.0

San Juan, Puerto Rico 705,388 821,110 16.4

1,858,298 2,300,508 23.8

Domestic Traffic 637,966 740,334 16.0

1,682,957 2,072,825 23.2

International Traffic 67,422 80,776 19.8

175,341 227,683 29.9

Colombia 791,617 913,634 15.4

2,384,826 2,746,037 15.1

Domestic Traffic 667,404 786,130 17.8

2,012,117 2,344,772 16.5

International Traffic 124,213 127,504 2.6

372,709 401,265 7.7

Total Traffic 4,584,300 4,922,287 7.4

12,765,040 13,769,774 7.9

Domestic Traffic 2,543,991 2,799,703 10.1

7,154,032 8,028,358 12.2

International Traffic 2,040,309 2,122,584 4.0

5,611,008 5,741,416 2.3





















Mexico Passenger Traffic

















March % Chg

Year to date % Chg

2018 2019

2018 2019

Domestic Traffic 1,238,621 1,273,239 2.8

3,458,958 3,610,761 4.4

CUN Cancun 663,306 662,386 (0.1)

1,829,258 1,899,183 3.8

CZM Cozumel 13,939 15,138 8.6

36,255 39,988 10.3

HUX Huatulco 55,707 56,913 2.2

161,633 167,564 3.7

MID Merida 180,306 204,139 13.2

509,061 570,684 12.1

MTT Minatitlan 14,716 11,657 (20.8)

43,662 33,835 (22.5)

OAX Oaxaca 72,339 82,314 13.8

209,887 219,593 4.6

TAP Tapachula 24,649 29,443 19.4

69,994 85,681 22.4

VER Veracruz 115,324 113,363 (1.7)

318,956 315,362 (1.1)

VSA Villahermosa 98,335 97,886 (0.5)

280,252 278,871 (0.5)

International Traffic 1,848,674 1,914,304 3.6

5,062,958 5,112,468 1.0

CUN Cancun 1,727,020 1,783,841 3.3

4,715,943 4,760,221 0.9

CZM Cozumel 57,630 62,087 7.7

141,459 148,659 5.1

HUX Huatulco 24,195 27,162 12.3

84,314 82,612 (2.0)

MID Merida 22,039 21,116 (4.2)

63,334 59,574 (5.9)

MTT Minatitlan 476 525 10.3

1,571 1,774 12.9

OAX Oaxaca 8,131 12,081 48.6

27,381 35,855 30.9

TAP Tapachula 1,137 732 (35.6)

4,295 3,138 (26.9)

VER Veracruz 4,966 5,240 5.5

15,542 15,965 2.7

VSA Villahermosa 3,080 1,520 (50.6)

9,119 4,670 (48.8)

Traffic Total Mexico 3,087,295 3,187,543 3.2

8,521,916 8,723,229 2.4

CUN Cancun 2,390,326 2,446,227 2.3

6,545,201 6,659,404 1.7

CZM Cozumel 71,569 77,225 7.9

177,714 188,647 6.2

HUX Huatulco 79,902 84,075 5.2

245,947 250,176 1.7

MID Merida 202,345 225,255 11.3

572,395 630,258 10.1

MTT Minatitlan 15,192 12,182 (19.8)

45,233 35,609 (21.3)

OAX Oaxaca 80,470 94,395 17.3

237,268 255,448 7.7

TAP Tapachula 25,786 30,175 17.0

74,289 88,819 19.6

VER Veracruz 120,290 118,603 (1.4)

334,498 331,327 (0.9)

VSA Villahermosa 101,415 99,406 (2.0)

289,371 283,541 (2.0)





















Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)













March % Chg

Year to date % Chg

2018 2019

2018 2019

SJU Total 705,388 821,110 16.4

1,858,298 2,300,508 23.8

Domestic Traffic 637,966 740,334 16.0

1,682,957 2,072,825 23.2

International Traffic 67,422 80,776 19.8

175,341 227,683 29.9





















Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan















March % Chg

Year to date % Chg

2018 2019

2018 2019

Domestic Traffic 667,404 786,130 17.8

2,012,117 2,344,772 16.5

MDE Rionegro 469,935 568,627 21.0

1,402,237 1,692,587 20.7

EOH Medellin 81,377 87,492 7.5

249,939 257,559 3.0

MTR Monteria 66,468 74,310 11.8

208,764 234,111 12.1

APO Carepa 15,399 18,519 20.3

44,920 49,439 10.1

UIB Quibdo 27,772 29,618 6.6

85,487 87,065 1.8

CZU Corozal 6,453 7,564 17.2

20,770 24,011 15.6

International Traffic 124,213 127,504 2.6

372,709 401,265 7.7

MDE Rionegro 124,213 127,504 2.6

372,709 401,265 7.7

EOH Medellin - -



- -



MTR Monteria - -



- -



APO Carepa - -



- -



UIB Quibdo - -



- -



CZU Corozal - -



- -



Traffic Total Colombia 791,617 913,634 15.4

2,384,826 2,746,037 15.1

MDE Rionegro 594,148 696,131 17.2

1,774,946 2,093,852 18.0

EOH Medellin 81,377 87,492 7.5

249,939 257,559 3.0

MTR Monteria 66,468 74,310 11.8

208,764 234,111 12.1

APO Carepa 15,399 18,519 20.3

44,920 49,439 10.1

UIB Quibdo 27,772 29,618 6.6

85,487 87,065 1.8

CZU Corozal 6,453 7,564 17.2

20,770 24,011 15.6



































About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx

