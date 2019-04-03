Grupo Aeroportuario del Surest de CV : ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for March 2019

Log in
MEXICO CITY, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.  (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for March 2019 increased 7.4% when compared to March 2018. Passenger traffic rose 3.2% in Mexico, 16.4% in Puerto Rico and 15.4% in Colombia.

This announcement reflects comparisons between March 1 through March 31, 2019 and 2018, as well as figures for 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia. During 2019, the impact of Holy Week on passenger traffic in Mexico will begin on April 12, while in 2018 it began on March 23.

The recovery in passenger traffic at San Juan Airport, Puerto Rico reflects the impact of Hurricane Maria, which hit the island on September 21, 2017.

Passenger Traffic Summary









March

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg


2018

2019


2018

2019


Mexico

3,087,295

3,187,543

3.2


8,521,916

8,723,229

2.4


Domestic Traffic

1,238,621

1,273,239

2.8


3,458,958

3,610,761

4.4


International Traffic

1,848,674

1,914,304

3.6


5,062,958

5,112,468

1.0


San Juan, Puerto Rico

705,388

821,110

16.4


1,858,298

2,300,508

23.8


Domestic Traffic

637,966

740,334

16.0


1,682,957

2,072,825

23.2


International Traffic

67,422

80,776

19.8


175,341

227,683

29.9


Colombia

791,617

913,634

15.4


2,384,826

2,746,037

15.1


Domestic Traffic

667,404

786,130

17.8


2,012,117

2,344,772

16.5


International Traffic

124,213

127,504

2.6


372,709

401,265

7.7


Total Traffic

4,584,300

4,922,287

7.4


12,765,040

13,769,774

7.9


Domestic Traffic

2,543,991

2,799,703

10.1


7,154,032

8,028,358

12.2


International Traffic

2,040,309

2,122,584

4.0


5,611,008

5,741,416

2.3












 

Mexico Passenger Traffic










March

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg


2018

2019


2018

2019


Domestic Traffic

1,238,621

1,273,239

2.8


3,458,958

3,610,761

4.4


CUN

Cancun

663,306

662,386

(0.1)


1,829,258

1,899,183

3.8


CZM

Cozumel

13,939

15,138

8.6


36,255

39,988

10.3


HUX

Huatulco

55,707

56,913

2.2


161,633

167,564

3.7


MID

Merida

180,306

204,139

13.2


509,061

570,684

12.1


MTT

Minatitlan

14,716

11,657

(20.8)


43,662

33,835

(22.5)


OAX

Oaxaca

72,339

82,314

13.8


209,887

219,593

4.6


TAP

Tapachula

24,649

29,443

19.4


69,994

85,681

22.4


VER

Veracruz

115,324

113,363

(1.7)


318,956

315,362

(1.1)


VSA

Villahermosa

98,335

97,886

(0.5)


280,252

278,871

(0.5)


International Traffic

1,848,674

1,914,304

3.6


5,062,958

5,112,468

1.0


CUN

Cancun

1,727,020

1,783,841

3.3


4,715,943

4,760,221

0.9


CZM

Cozumel

57,630

62,087

7.7


141,459

148,659

5.1


HUX

Huatulco

24,195

27,162

12.3


84,314

82,612

(2.0)


MID

Merida

22,039

21,116

(4.2)


63,334

59,574

(5.9)


MTT

Minatitlan

476

525

10.3


1,571

1,774

12.9


OAX

Oaxaca

8,131

12,081

48.6


27,381

35,855

30.9


TAP

Tapachula

1,137

732

(35.6)


4,295

3,138

(26.9)


VER

Veracruz

4,966

5,240

5.5


15,542

15,965

2.7


VSA

Villahermosa

3,080

1,520

(50.6)


9,119

4,670

(48.8)


Traffic Total Mexico

3,087,295

3,187,543

3.2


8,521,916

8,723,229

2.4


CUN

Cancun

2,390,326

2,446,227

2.3


6,545,201

6,659,404

1.7


CZM

Cozumel

71,569

77,225

7.9


177,714

188,647

6.2


HUX

Huatulco

79,902

84,075

5.2


245,947

250,176

1.7


MID

Merida

202,345

225,255

11.3


572,395

630,258

10.1


MTT

Minatitlan

15,192

12,182

(19.8)


45,233

35,609

(21.3)


OAX

Oaxaca

80,470

94,395

17.3


237,268

255,448

7.7


TAP

Tapachula

25,786

30,175

17.0


74,289

88,819

19.6


VER

Veracruz

120,290

118,603

(1.4)


334,498

331,327

(0.9)


VSA

Villahermosa

101,415

99,406

(2.0)


289,371

283,541

(2.0)












Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)








March

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg


2018

2019


2018

2019


SJU Total

705,388

821,110

16.4


1,858,298

2,300,508

23.8


Domestic Traffic

637,966

740,334

16.0


1,682,957

2,072,825

23.2


International Traffic

67,422

80,776

19.8


175,341

227,683

29.9












Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan









March

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg


2018

2019


2018

2019


Domestic Traffic

667,404

786,130

17.8


2,012,117

2,344,772

16.5


MDE

Rionegro

469,935

568,627

21.0


1,402,237

1,692,587

20.7


EOH

Medellin

81,377

87,492

7.5


249,939

257,559

3.0


MTR

Monteria

66,468

74,310

11.8


208,764

234,111

12.1


APO

Carepa

15,399

18,519

20.3


44,920

49,439

10.1


UIB

Quibdo

27,772

29,618

6.6


85,487

87,065

1.8


CZU

Corozal

6,453

7,564

17.2


20,770

24,011

15.6


International Traffic

124,213

127,504

2.6


372,709

401,265

7.7


MDE

Rionegro

124,213

127,504

2.6


372,709

401,265

7.7


EOH

Medellin

-

-



-

-



MTR

Monteria

-

-



-

-



APO

Carepa

-

-



-

-



UIB

Quibdo

-

-



-

-



CZU

Corozal

-

-



-

-



Traffic Total Colombia

791,617

913,634

15.4


2,384,826

2,746,037

15.1


MDE

Rionegro

594,148

696,131

17.2


1,774,946

2,093,852

18.0


EOH

Medellin

81,377

87,492

7.5


249,939

257,559

3.0


MTR

Monteria

66,468

74,310

11.8


208,764

234,111

12.1


APO

Carepa

15,399

18,519

20.3


44,920

49,439

10.1


UIB

Quibdo

27,772

29,618

6.6


85,487

87,065

1.8


CZU

Corozal

6,453

7,564

17.2


20,770

24,011

15.6


















About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asur-announces-total-passenger-traffic-for-march-2019-300824197.html

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.


© PRNewswire 2019
