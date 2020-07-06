|
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S A B de C : ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for June 2020
07/06/2020
MEXICO CITY, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for June 2020 decreased 89.7% when compared to June 2019. Passenger traffic decreased 90.4% in Mexico, 75.9% in Puerto Rico and 99.8% in Colombia, impacted by severe downturns in business and leisure travel stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
This announcement reflects comparisons between June 1 through June 30, 2020 and from June 1 through June 30, 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.
Passenger Traffic
Summary
June
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2019
2020
2019
2020
Mexico
2,887,405
278,443
(90.4)
17,450,634
8,524,880
(51.1)
Domestic Traffic
1,419,994
229,108
(83.9)
7,897,876
3,974,470
(49.7)
International Traffic
1,467,411
49,335
(96.6)
9,552,758
4,550,410
(52.4)
San Juan, Puerto Rico
888,007
214,008
(75.9)
4,717,808
2,542,116
(46.1)
Domestic Traffic
779,040
211,203
(72.9)
4,216,167
2,332,728
(44.7)
International Traffic
108,967
2,805
(97.4)
501,641
209,388
(58.3)
Colombia
1,036,748
2,544
(99.8)
5,614,966
2,675,050
(52.4)
Domestic Traffic
859,643
1,292
(99.8)
4,757,830
2,274,472
(52.2)
International Traffic
177,105
1,252
(99.3)
857,136
400,578
(53.3)
Total Traffic
4,812,160
494,995
(89.7)
27,783,408
13,742,046
(50.5)
Domestic Traffic
3,058,677
441,603
(85.6)
16,871,873
8,581,670
(49.1)
International Traffic
1,753,483
53,392
(97.0)
10,911,535
5,160,376
(52.7)
As announced on March 23, 2020, neither Mexico nor Puerto Rico have issued flight restrictions, to date. In Puerto Rico, the FAA has accepted a request from the Governor of Puerto Rico that all flights bound to Puerto Rico land at LMM Airport, which is operated by ASUR's subsidiary Aerostar, and that all passengers be screened by representatives of the Puerto Rico Health Department. As a result, the LMM airport remains open and operating, albeit with substantially reduced flight and passenger volumes. Mexico and/or the United States may issue flight restrictions similar to those issued in other parts of the world, which would cause a significant further reduction in ASUR's operations.
In addition, Decree 439, issued by the Government of Colombia on March 20, 2020, suspended all incoming international flights, including connecting flights in Colombia, for 30 days, starting March 23, 2020. Moreover, Decree 457, issued on March 22, 2020, mandated preventive isolation as well as the suspension of domestic air travel in Colombia from March 25 to April 13, 2020. On April 8, 2020, Decree 531 suspended domestic air travel starting April 13 until April 27, 2020. This order was subsequently extended in several instances through July 1, 2020, with the exception of humanitarian emergencies, transportation of cargo and goods, and fortuitous events or force majeure.
The Colombian Government resumed domestic flights in July, 2020, starting with pilot tests for domestic routes between cities with a low level of contagion. The government also delegated to the municipal administrations the power to request to the Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Transport and the Aerocivil (aeronautical authority in Colombia), the approval to resume domestic flights, with both municipalities required to agree in order to restart such flights. As of today, the Rionegro (MDE) and Medellin (EOH) airports have not yet resumed domestic flights. Recently, the government also announced that Colombia's airports will reopen to international flights on September 1, 2020.
Mexico Passenger Traffic
June
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2019
2020
2019
2020
Domestic Traffic
1,419,994
229,108
(83.9)
7,897,876
3,974,470
(49.7)
CUN
Cancun
781,998
131,001
(83.2)
4,219,050
2,033,084
(51.8)
CZM
Cozumel
18,770
387
(97.9)
98,229
38,287
(61.0)
HUX
Huatulco
67,364
2,568
(96.2)
369,708
151,212
(59.1)
MID
Merida
210,980
30,645
(85.5)
1,228,490
646,982
(47.3)
MTT
Minatitlan
12,122
2,037
(83.2)
70,619
33,684
(52.3)
OAX
Oaxaca
81,471
13,206
(83.8)
467,244
288,964
(38.2)
TAP
Tapachula
30,743
10,433
(66.1)
180,920
120,804
(33.2)
VER
Veracruz
116,455
19,501
(83.3)
671,981
348,226
(48.2)
VSA
Villahermosa
100,091
19,330
(80.7)
591,635
313,227
(47.1)
International
Traffic
1,467,411
49,335
(96.6)
9,552,758
4,550,410
(52.4)
CUN
Cancun
1,400,407
44,418
(96.8)
8,995,343
4,209,900
(53.2)
CZM
Cozumel
26,475
1,812
(93.2)
229,186
130,601
(43.0)
HUX
Huatulco
3,374
95
(97.2)
101,068
77,397
(23.4)
MID
Merida
16,394
1,393
(91.5)
106,672
62,754
(41.2)
MTT
Minatitlan
690
12
(98.3)
3,725
1,955
(47.5)
OAX
Oaxaca
11,570
178
(98.5)
68,157
40,433
(40.7)
TAP
Tapachula
1,214
134
(89.0)
6,370
3,680
(42.2)
VER
Veracruz
5,622
197
(96.5)
32,406
15,965
(50.7)
VSA
Villahermosa
1,665
1,096
(34.2)
9,831
7,725
(21.4)
Traffic Total
Mexico
2,887,405
278,443
(90.4)
17,450,634
8,524,880
(51.1)
CUN
Cancun
2,182,405
175,419
(92.0)
13,214,393
6,242,984
(52.8)
CZM
Cozumel
45,245
2,199
(95.1)
327,415
168,888
(48.4)
HUX
Huatulco
70,738
2,663
(96.2)
470,776
228,609
(51.4)
MID
Merida
227,374
32,038
(85.9)
1,335,162
709,736
(46.8)
MTT
Minatitlan
12,812
2,049
(84.0)
74,344
35,639
(52.1)
OAX
Oaxaca
93,041
13,384
(85.6)
535,401
329,397
(38.5)
TAP
Tapachula
31,957
10,567
(66.9)
187,290
124,484
(33.5)
VER
Veracruz
122,077
19,698
(83.9)
704,387
364,191
(48.3)
VSA
Villahermosa
101,756
20,426
(79.9)
601,466
320,952
(46.6)
US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)
June
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2019
2020
2019
2020
SJU Total
888,007
214,008
(75.9)
4,717,808
2,542,116
(46.1)
Domestic Traffic
779,040
211,203
(72.9)
4,216,167
2,332,728
(44.7)
International Traffic
108,967
2,805
(97.4)
501,641
209,388
(58.3)
Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan
June
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2019
2020
2019
2020
Domestic Traffic
859,643
1,292
(99.8)
4,757,830
2,274,472
(52.2)
MDE
Rionegro
627,764
345
(99.9)
3,445,225
1,623,659
(52.9)
EOH
Medellin
90,404
536
(99.4)
509,668
243,648
(52.2)
MTR
Monteria
81,985
155
(99.8)
472,767
259,634
(45.1)
APO
Carepa
18,862
72
(99.6)
104,357
50,493
(51.6)
UIB
Quibdo
32,905
178
(99.5)
180,079
83,763
(53.5)
CZU
Corozal
7,723
6
(99.9)
45,734
13,275
(71.0)
International
Traffic
177,105
1,252
(99.3)
857,136
400,578
(53.3)
MDE
Rionegro
177,105
1,252
(99.3)
857,136
400,578
(53.3)
EOH
Medellin
-
-
-
-
MTR
Monteria
-
-
-
-
APO
Carepa
-
-
-
-
UIB
Quibdo
-
-
-
-
CZU
Corozal
-
-
-
-
Traffic Total Colombia
1,036,748
2,544
(99.8)
5,614,966
2,675,050
(52.4)
MDE
Rionegro
804,869
1,597
(99.8)
4,302,361
2,024,237
(53.0)
EOH
Medellin
90,404
536
(99.4)
509,668
243,648
(52.2)
MTR
Monteria
81,985
155
(99.8)
472,767
259,634
(45.1)
APO
Carepa
18,862
72
(99.6)
104,357
50,493
(51.6)
UIB
Quibdo
32,905
178
(99.5)
180,079
83,763
(53.5)
CZU
Corozal
7,723
6
(99.9)
45,734
13,275
(71.0)
About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asur-announces-total-passenger-traffic-for-june-2020-301088637.html
SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.
2020
